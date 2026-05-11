Variable holoscan::ops::video_io::kVideoIoMaxStreams
Defined in File video_io_capabilities.hpp
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constexpr std::uint32_t holoscan::ops::video_io::kVideoIoMaxStreams = 128
Maximum number of I/O ports a base video operator may allocate.
Each port consumes two GXF components (a Transmitter/Receiver plus its scheduling condition), and GXF limits an entity to 1024 components, so 128 leaves ample headroom for other components.
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