Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Variable holoscan::ops::video_io::kVideoIoMaxStreams

Variable Documentation

constexpr std::uint32_t holoscan::ops::video_io::kVideoIoMaxStreams = 128

Maximum number of I/O ports a base video operator may allocate.

Each port consumes two GXF components (a Transmitter/Receiver plus its scheduling condition), and GXF limits an entity to 1024 components, so 128 leaves ample headroom for other components.

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