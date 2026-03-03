Development
This document targets developers who want to contribute to the project’s core.
We use import-linter to ensure no core modules import higher level modules.
Registry object is a singleton that holds implementation mappings. Users can register their own implementations to the registry or replace the default implementations.
Some prerequisites can be installed. For example: Docker images, git repos with executable scripts, etc. All such “installables” are kept under system
install_path.
Installables are shared among all tests. So if any number of tests use the same installable, it is installed only once for a particular system TOML.
