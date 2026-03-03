AI Dynamo jobs use three distinct types of nodes:

Frontend node : Hosts the coordination services ( etcd , nats ), the frontend server , the request generator ( genai-perf ), and the first decode worker

Prefill node(s) : Handle the prefill stage of inference

Decode node(s): Handle the decode stage of inference (optional, depending on model and setup)

The total number of required nodes must be:

Copy Copied! num_prefill_nodes + num_decode_nodes

If there is a mismatch in the number of nodes between the schema and the test scenario, CloudAI will use the number of nodes specified in the test schema, ignoring the value in the test scenario.

All node role assignments and orchestration are automatically managed by CloudAI.

To run the job:

Copy Copied! uv run cloudai run --system-config <slurm system toml> \ --tests-dir conf/experimental/ai_dynamo/test \ --test-scenario conf/experimental/ai_dynamo/test_scenario/vllm_slurm.toml

One can monitor job progress using either of the following options:

Copy Copied! watch squeue --me

Copy Copied! watch tail -n 4 ./results/<scenario name>/*.txt