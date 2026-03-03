AI Dynamo
This workload (test_template_name is
AIDynamo) runs AI inference benchmarks using the Dynamo framework with distributed prefill and decode workers.
Prepare cluster
Before running the AI Dynamo workload on a Kubernetes cluster, ensure that the cluster is set up according to the instructions in the official documentation. Below is a short summary of the required steps:
export NAMESPACE=dynamo-system
export RELEASE_VERSION=0.7.0 # replace with the desired release version
helm upgrade -n default -i dynamo-crds https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/ai-dynamo/charts/dynamo-crds-${RELEASE_VERSION}.tgz
helm upgrade -n default -i dynamo-platform https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/ai-dynamo/charts/dynamo-platform-${RELEASE_VERSION}.tgz
# The following components are required for multi node only.
# Versions should be aligned with Dynamo version.
helm upgrade -n default -i grove oci://ghcr.io/ai-dynamo/grove/grove-charts:v0.0.0-gd462e65
helm upgrade -n default -i kai-scheduler oci://ghcr.io/nvidia/kai-scheduler/kai-scheduler:0.0.0-4c29820
Launch and Monitor the Job
Both CloudAI and Dynamo will try to access HuggingFace Hub. To avoid
429 Too Many Requests errors and access models under auth, it is recommended to define
HF_TOKEN environment variable before invoking CloudAI. Once set, run
uv run hf auth login to authenticate.
uv run cloudai run --system-config <k8s system toml> \
--tests-dir conf/experimental/ai_dynamo/test \
--test-scenario conf/experimental/ai_dynamo/test_scenario/vllm_k8s.toml
Node Configuration for AI Dynamo
AI Dynamo jobs use three distinct types of nodes:
Frontend node: Hosts the coordination services (etcd, nats), the frontend server, the request generator (genai-perf), and the first decode worker
Prefill node(s): Handle the prefill stage of inference
Decode node(s): Handle the decode stage of inference (optional, depending on model and setup)
The total number of required nodes must be:
num_prefill_nodes + num_decode_nodes
If there is a mismatch in the number of nodes between the schema and the test scenario, CloudAI will use the number of nodes specified in the test schema, ignoring the value in the test scenario.
All node role assignments and orchestration are automatically managed by CloudAI.
Launch and Monitor the Job
To run the job:
uv run cloudai run --system-config <slurm system toml> \
--tests-dir conf/experimental/ai_dynamo/test \
--test-scenario conf/experimental/ai_dynamo/test_scenario/vllm_slurm.toml
One can monitor job progress using either of the following options:
watch squeue --me
watch tail -n 4 ./results/<scenario name>/*.txt
The frontend node will initially wait to allow weight loading on all nodes. Once ready, it will launch
genai-perf, which begins generating requests to the frontend server. All servers cooperate to complete inference, and the output will appear in
stdout.txt.
After job completion, CloudAI will place the output logs and result files in the designated results directory. To analyze performance metrics and validate inference outcomes:
Navigate to the results directory (e.g.,
./results/...)
Most importantly, open the
profile_genai_perf.csvfile to examine the final benchmarking results
This CSV file includes detailed metrics collected by genai-perf, such as request latency, throughput, and system utilization statistics. Use this data to evaluate the model’s performance and identify potential bottlenecks or optimization opportunities.
Metric,avg,min,max,p99,p95,p90,p75,p50,p25
Time To First Token (ms),"1,146.31",249.48,"3,485.23","3,457.97","3,349.56","3,215.06","1,330.93",640.07,286.52
Time To Second Token (ms),26.05,0.00,133.51,96.12,36.56,34.88,34.35,33.55,1.78
Request Latency (ms),"6,406.20","5,371.47","9,608.72","9,436.13","9,046.58","9,028.16","6,549.60","5,690.23","5,493.63"
Inter Token Latency (ms),30.35,27.59,35.60,35.23,33.88,32.53,31.05,30.13,29.04
Output Sequence Length (tokens),174.45,164.00,187.00,186.22,183.10,180.10,177.00,174.00,171.75
Input Sequence Length (tokens),"3,000.05","2,999.00","3,001.00","3,001.00","3,001.00","3,000.00","3,000.00","3,000.00","3,000.00"
Metric,Value
Output Token Throughput (per sec),261.25
Request Throughput (per sec),1.50
Request Count (count),40.00
Command Arguments
- class cloudai.workloads.ai_dynamo.ai_dynamo.AIDynamoCmdArgs(*, docker_image_url: str, huggingface_home_container_path: Path = PosixPath('/root/.cache/huggingface'), dynamo: AIDynamoArgs, genai_perf: GenAIPerfArgs, run_script: str = '', **extra_data: Any)[source]
Bases:
CmdArgs
Arguments for AI Dynamo.
- docker_image_url: str
- huggingface_home_container_path: Path
- dynamo: AIDynamoArgs
- genai_perf: GenAIPerfArgs
- run_script: str
Test Definition
- class cloudai.workloads.ai_dynamo.ai_dynamo.AIDynamoTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: ~cloudai.workloads.ai_dynamo.ai_dynamo.AIDynamoCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | ~typing.List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[~cloudai._core.installables.GitRepo] = [], nsys: ~cloudai.models.workload.NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: ~cloudai.models.workload.PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse', script: ~cloudai._core.installables.File = File(src=PosixPath('/home/runner/work/cloudai/cloudai/src/cloudai/workloads/ai_dynamo/ai_dynamo.sh')), dynamo_repo: ~cloudai._core.installables.GitRepo = GitRepo(url=https://github.com/ai-dynamo/dynamo.git, commit=f7e468c7e8ff0d1426db987564e60572167e8464))[source]
Bases:
TestDefinition
Test definition for AI Dynamo.
- cmd_args: AIDynamoCmdArgs
- script: File
- dynamo_repo: GitRepo
- property docker_image: DockerImage
- property hf_model: HFModel
- property installables: list[Installable]
- was_run_successful(tr: TestRun) → JobStatusResult[source]