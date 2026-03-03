OSU
This workload (
test_template_name is
OSUBench) allows you to execute OSU Micro Benchmarks
within the CloudAI framework.
Test example:
name = "osu_example"
test_template_name = "OSUBench"
description = "OSU Benchmark example"
[cmd_args]
"docker_image_url" = "<docker container url here>"
"benchmarks_dir" = "/directory/with/osu/binaries/in/container"
"benchmark" = ["osu_allreduce", "osu_allgather"]
"iterations" = 10
"message_size" = "1024"
Test Scenario example:
name = "osu_example"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
test_name = "osu_example"
num_nodes = "2"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
Test-in-Scenario example:
name = "osu-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.osu_allreduce"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:05:00"
name = "osu_example"
description = "OSU allreduce 1KB"
test_template_name = "OSUBench"
[Tests.cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
benchmarks_dir = "/directory/with/osu/binaries/in/container"
benchmark = "osu_allreduce"
iterations = 10
message_size = "1024"
Command Arguments
- class cloudai.workloads.osu_bench.osu_bench.OSUBenchCmdArgs(*, docker_image_url: str, benchmarks_dir: str, benchmark: str | List[str], message_size: str | List[str] | None = None, iterations: int | None = None, warmup: int | None = None, mem_limit: int | None = None, full: bool = True, **extra_data: Any)[source]
Bases:
CmdArgs
Command line arguments for a OSU Benchmark test.
- docker_image_url: str
URL of the Docker image to use for the test.
- benchmarks_dir: str
Directory with the OSU Benchmark binaries inside the container.
- benchmark: str | List[str]
Name of the benchmark to run.
- message_size: str | List[str] | None
Message size for the benchmark.
Examples:
128 // min = default, max = 128 2:128 // min = 2, max = 128 2: // min 2, max = default
- iterations: int | None
Number of iterations for the benchmark.
- warmup: int | None
Number of warmup iterations to skip before timing.
- mem_limit: int | None
Per-process maximum memory consumption in bytes.
- full: bool
Print full format listing of results.
Test Definition
- class cloudai.workloads.osu_bench.osu_bench.OSUBenchTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: OSUBenchCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]
Bases:
TestDefinition
Test definition for OSU Benchmark test.
- cmd_args: OSUBenchCmdArgs
- property docker_image: DockerImage
- property installables: list[Installable]
- property cmd_args_dict: dict[str, Any]
- was_run_successful(tr: TestRun) → JobStatusResult[source]