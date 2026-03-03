CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.5.0
This workload (test_template_name is UCCTest) allows users to execute UCC benchmarks within the CloudAI framework.

Usage Examples

Test TOML example:

name = "ucc"
description = "Example UCC test"
test_template_name = "UCCTest"

[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "nvcr.io#nvidia/pytorch:25.06-py3"

Test Scenario example:

name = "ucc-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "ucc.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:02:00"

test_name = "ucc"

Test-in-Scenario example:

name = "ucc-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "ucc.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:02:00"

name = "ucc"
description = "Example UCC test"
test_template_name = "UCCTest"

[Tests.cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "nvcr.io#nvidia/pytorch:25.06-py3"

API Documentation

Command Arguments

class cloudai.workloads.ucc_test.ucc.UCCCmdArgs(*, docker_image_url: str, collective: Literal['allgather', 'allgatherv', 'allreduce', 'alltoall', 'alltoallv', 'barrier', 'bcast', 'gather', 'gatherv', 'reduce', 'reduce_scatter', 'reduce_scatterv', 'scatter', 'scatterv', 'memcpy', 'reducedt', 'reducedt_strided'] | list[Literal['allgather', 'allgatherv', 'allreduce', 'alltoall', 'alltoallv', 'barrier', 'bcast', 'gather', 'gatherv', 'reduce', 'reduce_scatter', 'reduce_scatterv', 'scatter', 'scatterv', 'memcpy', 'reducedt', 'reducedt_strided']] = 'alltoall', b: int | list[int] = 1, e: str | list[str] = '8M', gen: str | list[str] | None = None, **extra_data: Any)[source]

Bases: CmdArgs

UCC test command arguments.

docker_image_url: str
collective: Literal['allgather', 'allgatherv', 'allreduce', 'alltoall', 'alltoallv', 'barrier', 'bcast', 'gather', 'gatherv', 'reduce', 'reduce_scatter', 'reduce_scatterv', 'scatter', 'scatterv', 'memcpy', 'reducedt', 'reducedt_strided'] | list[Literal['allgather', 'allgatherv', 'allreduce', 'alltoall', 'alltoallv', 'barrier', 'bcast', 'gather', 'gatherv', 'reduce', 'reduce_scatter', 'reduce_scatterv', 'scatter', 'scatterv', 'memcpy', 'reducedt', 'reducedt_strided']]
b: int | list[int]
e: str | list[str]
gen: str | list[str] | None

Test Definition

class cloudai.workloads.ucc_test.ucc.UCCTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: UCCCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]

Bases: TestDefinition

Test object for UCC.

cmd_args: UCCCmdArgs
property docker_image: DockerImage
property installables: list[Installable]
