This workload (test_template_name is BashCmd) allows users to execute arbitrary bash commands within the CloudAI framework. This is useful for simple scripts, custom testing commands, or integrating external tools.

cmd specified in the cmd_args section will be added as-is into generated sbatch script.

Usage Examples

Test TOML example:

name = "my_bash_test"
description = "Example bash command test"
test_template_name = "BashCmd"

[cmd_args]
cmd = "echo 'Hello from CloudAI!'"

Test Scenario example:

name = "bash-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "bash.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:05:00"

test_name = "my_bash_test"

Test-in-Scenario example:

name = "bash-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "bash.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:05:00"

name = "my_bash_test"
description = "Example bash command test"
test_template_name = "BashCmd"

  [Tests.cmd_args]
  cmd = "echo 'Hello from CloudAI!'"

API Documentation

Command Arguments

class cloudai.workloads.bash_cmd.bash_cmd.BashCmdArgs(*, cmd: str, **extra_data: Any)[source]

Bases: CmdArgs

Arguments for a Bash command.

cmd: str

Test Definition

class cloudai.workloads.bash_cmd.bash_cmd.BashCmdTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: BashCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]

Bases: TestDefinition

Test definition for a Bash command.

cmd_args: BashCmdArgs
property installables: list[Installable]
