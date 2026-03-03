CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.5.0
DeepEP Benchmark

This workload (test_template_name is DeepEP) allows users to execute DeepEP (Deep Expert Parallelism) MoE (Mixture of Experts) benchmarks within the CloudAI framework.

Overview

DeepEP is a benchmark for measuring the performance of MoE models with distributed expert parallelism. It supports:

  • Two operation modes: Standard and Low-Latency

  • Multiple data types: bfloat16 and FP8

  • Flexible network configurations: With or without NVLink

  • Configurable model parameters: Experts, tokens, hidden size, top-k

  • Performance profiling: Kineto profiler support

Usage Example

Test TOML example (Standard Mode):

name = "deepep_standard"
description = "DeepEP MoE Benchmark - Standard Mode"
test_template_name = "DeepEP"

[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
mode = "standard"
tokens = 1024
num_experts = 256
num_topk = 8
hidden_size = 7168
data_type = "bfloat16"
num_warmups = 20
num_iterations = 50

Test TOML example (Low-Latency Mode):

name = "deepep_low_latency"
description = "DeepEP MoE Benchmark - Low Latency Mode"
test_template_name = "DeepEP"

[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
mode = "low_latency"
tokens = 128
num_experts = 256
num_topk = 1
hidden_size = 7168
data_type = "bfloat16"
allow_nvlink_for_low_latency = false
allow_mnnvl = false

Test Scenario example:

name = "deepep-benchmark"

[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
test_name = "deepep_standard"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:30:00"

Test-in-Scenario example:

name = "deepep-benchmark"

[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:30:00"

name = "deepep_standard"
description = "DeepEP MoE Benchmark"
test_template_name = "DeepEP"

  [Tests.cmd_args]
  docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
  mode = "standard"
  tokens = 1024
  num_experts = 256
  num_topk = 8

API Documentation

Command Arguments

class cloudai.workloads.deepep.deepep.DeepEPCmdArgs(*, docker_image_url: str, mode: Literal['standard', 'low_latency'] = 'standard', tokens: int = 1024, num_experts: int = 256, num_topk: int = 8, hidden_size: int = 7168, data_type: Literal['bfloat16', 'fp8'] = 'bfloat16', allow_nvlink_for_low_latency: bool = False, allow_mnnvl: bool = False, round_scale: bool = False, use_ue8m0: bool = False, num_warmups: int = 20, num_iterations: int = 50, shuffle_columns: bool = False, use_kineto_profiler: bool = False, num_sms: int = 24, num_qps_per_rank: int = 12, config_file_path: str = '/tmp/config.yaml', results_dir: str = '/workspace/dp-benchmark/results', **extra_data: Any)[source]

Bases: CmdArgs

DeepEP benchmark command arguments.

docker_image_url: str
mode: Literal['standard', 'low_latency']
tokens: int
num_experts: int
num_topk: int
hidden_size: int
data_type: Literal['bfloat16', 'fp8']
allow_mnnvl: bool
round_scale: bool
use_ue8m0: bool
num_warmups: int
num_iterations: int
shuffle_columns: bool
use_kineto_profiler: bool
num_sms: int
num_qps_per_rank: int
config_file_path: str
results_dir: str

Test Definition

class cloudai.workloads.deepep.deepep.DeepEPTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: DeepEPCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]

Bases: TestDefinition

Test object for DeepEP MoE benchmark.

cmd_args: DeepEPCmdArgs
property docker_image: DockerImage
property installables: list[Installable]
property cmd_args_dict: dict

Return command arguments as dict, excluding CloudAI-specific fields.
