networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/deepep/deepep.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Literal , Optional from cloudai.core import DockerImage , Installable from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs , TestDefinition [docs] class DeepEPCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """DeepEP benchmark command arguments.""" docker_image_url : str mode : Literal [ "standard" , "low_latency" ] = "standard" tokens : int = 1024 num_experts : int = 256 num_topk : int = 8 hidden_size : int = 7168 data_type : Literal [ "bfloat16" , "fp8" ] = "bfloat16" allow_nvlink_for_low_latency : bool = False allow_mnnvl : bool = False round_scale : bool = False use_ue8m0 : bool = False num_warmups : int = 20 num_iterations : int = 50 shuffle_columns : bool = False use_kineto_profiler : bool = False num_sms : int = 24 num_qps_per_rank : int = 12 config_file_path : str = "/tmp/config.yaml" results_dir : str = "/workspace/dp-benchmark/results" [docs] class DeepEPTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test object for DeepEP MoE benchmark.""" cmd_args : DeepEPCmdArgs _docker_image : Optional [ DockerImage ] = None @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _docker_image : if not self . cmd_args . docker_image_url : raise ValueError ( "docker_image_url is required for DeepEP benchmark" ) self . _docker_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _docker_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ self . docker_image ] @property def cmd_args_dict ( self ) -> dict : """Return command arguments as dict, excluding CloudAI-specific fields.""" return self . cmd_args . model_dump ( exclude = { "docker_image_url" , "mode" , "num_sms" , "num_qps_per_rank" , "config_file_path" , "results_dir" , } )