CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.5.0
DDLB

This workload (test_template_name is DDLB) allows users to execute DDLB (Distributed Deep Learning Benchmarks) within the CloudAI framework. Please find the DDLB README at https://github.com/samnordmann/ddlb.

Usage Examples

Test TOML example:

name = "my_ddlb_test"
description = "Example DDLB test"
test_template_name = "DDLB"

[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
primitive = "tp_columnwise"
dtype = "float16"

Test Scenario example:

name = "ddlb-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "ddlb.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"

test_name = "my_ddlb_test"

Test-in-Scenario example:

name = "ddlb-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "ddlb.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"

name = "my_ddlb_test"
description = "Example DDLB test"
test_template_name = "DDLB"

  [Tests.cmd_args]
  docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
  primitive = "tp_columnwise"
  m = 1024
  n = 128
  k = 1024
  dtype = "float16"
  num_iterations = 50
  num_warmups = 5
  impl = "pytorch;backend=nccl;order=AG_before"

API Documentation

Command Arguments

class cloudai.workloads.ddlb.ddlb.DDLBCmdArgs(*, docker_image_url: str, primitive: str, m: int | list[int] = 1024, n: int | list[int] = 128, k: int | list[int] = 1024, dtype: str, num_iterations: int = 50, num_warmups: int = 5, impl: str | list[str] = 'pytorch;backend=nccl;order=AG_before', **extra_data: Any)[source]

Bases: CmdArgs

DDLB test command arguments.

docker_image_url: str
primitive: str
m: int | list[int]
n: int | list[int]
k: int | list[int]
dtype: str
num_iterations: int
num_warmups: int
impl: str | list[str]

Test Definition

class cloudai.workloads.ddlb.ddlb.DDLBTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: DDLBCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]

Bases: TestDefinition

Test object for DDLB.

cmd_args: DDLBCmdArgs
property extra_args_str: str
property docker_image: DockerImage
property installables: list[Installable]
was_run_successful(tr: TestRun) → JobStatusResult[source]
