DDLB
This workload (test_template_name is
DDLB) allows users to execute DDLB (Distributed Deep Learning Benchmarks) within the CloudAI framework. Please find the DDLB README at https://github.com/samnordmann/ddlb.
Test TOML example:
name = "my_ddlb_test"
description = "Example DDLB test"
test_template_name = "DDLB"
[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
primitive = "tp_columnwise"
dtype = "float16"
Test Scenario example:
name = "ddlb-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "ddlb.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"
test_name = "my_ddlb_test"
Test-in-Scenario example:
name = "ddlb-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "ddlb.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"
name = "my_ddlb_test"
description = "Example DDLB test"
test_template_name = "DDLB"
[Tests.cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
primitive = "tp_columnwise"
m = 1024
n = 128
k = 1024
dtype = "float16"
num_iterations = 50
num_warmups = 5
impl = "pytorch;backend=nccl;order=AG_before"
Command Arguments
- class cloudai.workloads.ddlb.ddlb.DDLBCmdArgs(*, docker_image_url: str, primitive: str, m: int | list[int] = 1024, n: int | list[int] = 128, k: int | list[int] = 1024, dtype: str, num_iterations: int = 50, num_warmups: int = 5, impl: str | list[str] = 'pytorch;backend=nccl;order=AG_before', **extra_data: Any)[source]
Bases:
CmdArgs
DDLB test command arguments.
- docker_image_url: str
- primitive: str
- m: int | list[int]
- n: int | list[int]
- k: int | list[int]
- dtype: str
- num_iterations: int
- num_warmups: int
- impl: str | list[str]
Test Definition
- class cloudai.workloads.ddlb.ddlb.DDLBTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: DDLBCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse')[source]
Bases:
TestDefinition
Test object for DDLB.
- cmd_args: DDLBCmdArgs
- property extra_args_str: str
- property docker_image: DockerImage
- property installables: list[Installable]
- was_run_successful(tr: TestRun) → JobStatusResult[source]