networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/ddlb/ddlb.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.ddlb.ddlb
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Optional, Union
from cloudai.core import DockerImage, Installable, JobStatusResult, TestRun
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs, TestDefinition
[docs]
class DDLBCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""DDLB test command arguments."""
docker_image_url: str
primitive: str
m: Union[int, list[int]] = 1024
n: Union[int, list[int]] = 128
k: Union[int, list[int]] = 1024
dtype: str
num_iterations: int = 50
num_warmups: int = 5
impl: Union[str, list[str]] = "pytorch;backend=nccl;order=AG_before"
[docs]
class DDLBTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test object for DDLB."""
cmd_args: DDLBCmdArgs
_docker_image: Optional[DockerImage] = None
@property
def extra_args_str(self) -> str:
parts = []
for k, v in self.extra_cmd_args.items():
parts.append(f"{k} {v}" if v else k)
return " ".join(parts)
@property
def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
if not self._docker_image:
self._docker_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
return self._docker_image
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return [self.docker_image]
[docs]
def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
stdout_path = tr.output_path / "stdout.txt"
if stdout_path.is_file():
with stdout_path.open("r") as file:
content = file.read()
# Check for specific error patterns
if "Error" in content:
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=(
f"DDLB test failure detected in {stdout_path}. "
"Possible reasons include network errors or remote process exits. "
"Please review the DDLB test output and errors in the file first. "
"If the issue persists, contact the system administrator."
),
)
# Identify missing success indicators
if "Benchmark Results" not in content:
error_message = (
f"Missing success indicators in {stdout_path}: 'Benchmark Results'. "
"These keywords are expected to be present in stdout.txt, usually towards the end of the file. "
"Please review the DDLB test output and errors in the file. "
"Ensure the DDLB test ran to completion. You can run the generated sbatch script manually "
f"and check if {stdout_path} is created and contains the expected keywords. "
"If the issue persists, contact the system administrator."
)
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=False, error_message=error_message)
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=(
f"stdout.txt file not found in the specified output directory {tr.output_path}. "
"This file is expected to be created as a result of the DDLB test run. "
"Please ensure the DDLB test was executed properly and that stdout.txt is generated. "
f"You can run the generated DDLB test command manually and verify the creation of {stdout_path}. "
"If the issue persists, contact the system administrator."
),
)