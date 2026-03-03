networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/ddlb/ddlb.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Optional , Union from cloudai.core import DockerImage , Installable , JobStatusResult , TestRun from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs , TestDefinition [docs] class DDLBCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """DDLB test command arguments.""" docker_image_url : str primitive : str m : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 1024 n : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 128 k : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 1024 dtype : str num_iterations : int = 50 num_warmups : int = 5 impl : Union [ str , list [ str ]] = "pytorch;backend=nccl;order=AG_before" [docs] class DDLBTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """Test object for DDLB.""" cmd_args : DDLBCmdArgs _docker_image : Optional [ DockerImage ] = None @property def extra_args_str ( self ) -> str : parts = [] for k , v in self . extra_cmd_args . items (): parts . append ( f " { k } { v } " if v else k ) return " " . join ( parts ) @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _docker_image : self . _docker_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _docker_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: return [ self . docker_image ] [docs] def was_run_successful ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> JobStatusResult : stdout_path = tr . output_path / "stdout.txt" if stdout_path . is_file (): with stdout_path . open ( "r" ) as file : content = file . read () # Check for specific error patterns if "Error" in content : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "DDLB test failure detected in { stdout_path } . " "Possible reasons include network errors or remote process exits. " "Please review the DDLB test output and errors in the file first. " "If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ), ) # Identify missing success indicators if "Benchmark Results" not in content : error_message = ( f "Missing success indicators in { stdout_path } : 'Benchmark Results'. " "These keywords are expected to be present in stdout.txt, usually towards the end of the file. " "Please review the DDLB test output and errors in the file. " "Ensure the DDLB test ran to completion. You can run the generated sbatch script manually " f "and check if { stdout_path } is created and contains the expected keywords. " "If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = error_message ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = True ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = ( f "stdout.txt file not found in the specified output directory { tr . output_path } . " "This file is expected to be created as a result of the DDLB test run. " "Please ensure the DDLB test was executed properly and that stdout.txt is generated. " f "You can run the generated DDLB test command manually and verify the creation of { stdout_path } . " "If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ), )