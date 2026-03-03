MegatronBridge
This workload (test_template_name is
MegatronBridge) submits training and finetuning tasks based on Megatron-Bridge framework.
Test TOML example:
name = "megatron_bridge_qwen_30b"
description = "Megatron-Bridge run via CloudAI SlurmSystem for Qwen3 30B A3B"
test_template_name = "MegatronBridge"
[cmd_args]
# Container can be an NGC/enroot URL (nvcr.io#...) or a local .sqsh path.
container_image = "nvcr.io#nvidia/nemo:25.11.01"
model_name = "qwen3"
model_size = "30b_a3b"
task = "pretrain"
domain = "llm"
compute_dtype = "fp8_mx"
hf_token = "hf_xxx"
Test Scenario example:
name = "megatron_bridge_qwen_30b"
[[Tests]]
id = "megatron_bridge_qwen_30b"
test_name = "megatron_bridge_qwen_30b"
num_nodes = "2"
Test-in-Scenario example:
name = "megatron-bridge-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "mbridge.1"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:30:00"
name = "megatron_bridge_qwen_30b"
description = "Megatron-Bridge run via CloudAI SlurmSystem for Qwen3 30B A3B"
test_template_name = "MegatronBridge"
[Tests.cmd_args]
container_image = "nvcr.io#nvidia/nemo:25.11.01"
model_name = "qwen3"
model_size = "30b_a3b"
task = "pretrain"
domain = "llm"
compute_dtype = "fp8_mx"
hf_token = "hf_xxx"
Command Arguments
- class cloudai.workloads.megatron_bridge.megatron_bridge.MegatronBridgeCmdArgs(*, gpu_type: str = 'gb200', log_dir: str = '', time_limit: str = '00:30:00', container_image: str = '', num_gpus: int = 8, gpus_per_node: int = 8, custom_mounts: str | None = None, enable_vboost: bool | None = False, dryrun: bool | None = False, enable_nsys: bool | None = False, detach: bool | None = None, model_name: Annotated[str, MinLen(min_length=1)], model_size: Annotated[str, MinLen(min_length=1)], domain: str = 'llm', task: str = 'pretrain', compute_dtype: str = 'bf16', fp8_recipe: str | None = None, hf_token: str | None = None, nemo_home: str | None = None, wandb_key: str | None = None, wandb_prj_name: str | None = None, wandb_exp_name: str | None = None, use_tokendrop: bool | List[bool] | None = None, use_megatron_fsdp: bool | List[bool] | None = None, cuda_graph_impl: str | None = None, cuda_graph_scope: str | List[str] | None = None, tp: int | List[int] | None = None, pp: int | List[int] | None = None, cp: int | List[int] | None = None, vp: int | List[int] | None = None, ep: int | List[int] | None = None, et: int | List[int] | None = None, mb: int | List[int] | None = None, gb: int | List[int] | None = None, moe_a2a_overlap: bool | List[bool] | None = None, max_steps: int | None = 50, recompute_num_layers: int | List[int] | None = None, activation_offload_layers: int | List[int] | None = None, recompute_modules: str | List[str] | None = None, num_distributed_optimizer_instances: int | None = None, **extra_data: Any)[source]
Bases:
CmdArgs
Megatron-Bridge launcher arguments (translated into setup_experiment.py flags).
- gpu_type: str
- log_dir: str
- time_limit: str
- container_image: str
- num_gpus: int
- gpus_per_node: int
- custom_mounts: str | None
- enable_vboost: bool | None
- dryrun: bool | None
- enable_nsys: bool | None
- detach: bool | None
- domain: str
- task: str
- compute_dtype: str
- fp8_recipe: str | None
- hf_token: str | None
- nemo_home: str | None
- wandb_key: str | None
- wandb_prj_name: str | None
- wandb_exp_name: str | None
- use_tokendrop: bool | List[bool] | None
- use_megatron_fsdp: bool | List[bool] | None
- cuda_graph_impl: str | None
- cuda_graph_scope: str | List[str] | None
- tp: int | List[int] | None
- pp: int | List[int] | None
- cp: int | List[int] | None
- vp: int | List[int] | None
- ep: int | List[int] | None
- et: int | List[int] | None
- mb: int | List[int] | None
- gb: int | List[int] | None
- moe_a2a_overlap: bool | List[bool] | None
- max_steps: int | None
- recompute_num_layers: int | List[int] | None
- activation_offload_layers: int | List[int] | None
- recompute_modules: str | List[str] | None
- num_distributed_optimizer_instances: int | None
- classmethod validate_hf_token(v: str | None) → str | None[source]
- classmethod validate_model_fields(v: str, info: ValidationInfo) → str[source]
Test Definition
- class cloudai.workloads.megatron_bridge.megatron_bridge.MegatronBridgeTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: ~cloudai.workloads.megatron_bridge.megatron_bridge.MegatronBridgeCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | ~typing.List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[~cloudai._core.installables.GitRepo] = [], nsys: ~cloudai.models.workload.NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: ~cloudai.models.workload.PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse', nemo_run_repo: ~cloudai._core.installables.GitRepo = GitRepo(url=https://github.com/NVIDIA-NeMo/Run.git, commit=main))[source]
Bases:
TestDefinition
Megatron-Bridge test definition (CloudAI-managed install + Slurm submission via launcher).
- cmd_args: MegatronBridgeCmdArgs
- nemo_run_repo: GitRepo
- classmethod validate_git_repos_has_megatron_bridge_repo(v: list[GitRepo]) → list[GitRepo][source]
MegatronBridge requires users to pin the Megatron-Bridge repo version via [[git_repos]].
- property docker_image: DockerImage
- property python_executable: PythonExecutable
- property megatron_bridge_repo: GitRepo
- property installables: list[Installable]
- constraint_check(tr) → bool[source]