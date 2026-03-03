networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/bash_cmd/bash_cmd.html
Source code for cloudai.workloads.bash_cmd.bash_cmd
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import cast
from cloudai.core import CmdArgs, Installable, TestDefinition
from cloudai.systems.slurm import SlurmCommandGenStrategy
class BashCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""Arguments for a Bash command."""
cmd: str
class BashCmdTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test definition for a Bash command."""
cmd_args: BashCmdArgs
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return [*self.git_repos]
class BashCmdCommandGenStrategy(SlurmCommandGenStrategy):
"""Command generation strategy for generic Slurm container tests."""
def _container_mounts(self) -> list[str]:
return []
def gen_nsys_command(self) -> list[str]:
"""NSYS command is generated as part of the test command and disabled here."""
return []
def gen_srun_prefix(self, use_pretest_extras: bool = False, with_num_nodes: bool = True) -> list[str]: # noqa: Vulture
return []
def generate_test_command(self) -> list[str]:
tdef: BashCmdTestDefinition = cast(BashCmdTestDefinition, self.test_run.test)
srun_command_parts: list[str] = [*super().gen_nsys_command(), tdef.cmd_args.cmd]
return [" ".join(srun_command_parts)]
def gen_srun_success_check(self) -> str:
return "[ $? -eq 0 ] && echo 1 || echo 0"