networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/ucc_test/ucc.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Literal, Optional, Union
from cloudai.core import DockerImage, Installable
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs, TestDefinition
[docs]
class UCCCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""UCC test command arguments."""
docker_image_url: str
collective: Union[
Literal[
"allgather",
"allgatherv",
"allreduce",
"alltoall",
"alltoallv",
"barrier",
"bcast",
"gather",
"gatherv",
"reduce",
"reduce_scatter",
"reduce_scatterv",
"scatter",
"scatterv",
"memcpy",
"reducedt",
"reducedt_strided",
],
list[
Literal[
"allgather",
"allgatherv",
"allreduce",
"alltoall",
"alltoallv",
"barrier",
"bcast",
"gather",
"gatherv",
"reduce",
"reduce_scatter",
"reduce_scatterv",
"scatter",
"scatterv",
"memcpy",
"reducedt",
"reducedt_strided",
]
],
] = "alltoall"
b: Union[int, list[int]] = 1
e: Union[str, list[str]] = "8M"
gen: Union[str, list[str], None] = None
[docs]
class UCCTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test object for UCC."""
cmd_args: UCCCmdArgs
_docker_image: Optional[DockerImage] = None
@property
def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
if not self._docker_image:
self._docker_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
return self._docker_image
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return [self.docker_image]