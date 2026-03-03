networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/ucc_test/ucc.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES

# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.

# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0

#

# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

# You may obtain a copy of the License at

#

# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

# limitations under the License.

from

typing

import

Literal

,

Optional

,

Union

from

cloudai.core

import

DockerImage

,

Installable

from

cloudai.models.workload

import

CmdArgs

,

TestDefinition

[docs] class UCCCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """UCC test command arguments.""" docker_image_url : str collective : Union [ Literal [ "allgather" , "allgatherv" , "allreduce" , "alltoall" , "alltoallv" , "barrier" , "bcast" , "gather" , "gatherv" , "reduce" , "reduce_scatter" , "reduce_scatterv" , "scatter" , "scatterv" , "memcpy" , "reducedt" , "reducedt_strided" , ], list [ Literal [ "allgather" , "allgatherv" , "allreduce" , "alltoall" , "alltoallv" , "barrier" , "bcast" , "gather" , "gatherv" , "reduce" , "reduce_scatter" , "reduce_scatterv" , "scatter" , "scatterv" , "memcpy" , "reducedt" , "reducedt_strided" , ] ], ] = "alltoall" b : Union [ int , list [ int ]] = 1 e : Union [ str , list [ str ]] = "8M" gen : Union [ str , list [ str ], None ] = None