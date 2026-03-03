networking/display/cloudai150/_modules/cloudai/workloads/osu_bench/osu_bench.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.osu_bench.osu_bench
# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from __future__ import annotations
from typing import Any, List, Optional, Union
from pydantic import Field
from cloudai.core import DockerImage, Installable, JobStatusResult, TestRun
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs, TestDefinition
class OSUBenchCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""Command line arguments for a OSU Benchmark test."""
docker_image_url: str
"""URL of the Docker image to use for the test."""
benchmarks_dir: str
"""Directory with the OSU Benchmark binaries inside the container. """
benchmark: Union[str, List[str]]
"""Name of the benchmark to run. """
message_size: Optional[Union[str, List[str]]] = Field(default=None)
"""Message size for the benchmark.
Examples::
128 // min = default, max = 128
2:128 // min = 2, max = 128
2: // min 2, max = default
"""
iterations: Optional[int] = Field(default=None)
"""Number of iterations for the benchmark."""
warmup: Optional[int] = Field(default=None)
"""Number of warmup iterations to skip before timing."""
mem_limit: Optional[int] = Field(default=None)
"""Per-process maximum memory consumption in bytes."""
full: bool = Field(default=True)
"""Print full format listing of results."""
class OSUBenchTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
"""Test definition for OSU Benchmark test."""
cmd_args: OSUBenchCmdArgs
_osu_image: DockerImage | None = None
@property
def docker_image(self) -> DockerImage:
if not self._osu_image:
self._osu_image = DockerImage(url=self.cmd_args.docker_image_url)
return self._osu_image
@property
def installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
return [self.docker_image]
@property
def cmd_args_dict(self) -> dict[str, Any]:
return self.cmd_args.model_dump(exclude={"docker_image_url", "benchmarks_dir", "benchmark"})
def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
stdout_path = tr.output_path / "stdout.txt"
stderr_path = tr.output_path / "stderr.txt"
if not stdout_path.is_file():
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=(
f"stdout.txt file not found in the specified output directory {tr.output_path}. "
"This file is expected to be created as a result of the OSU Benchmark test run."
),
)
with open(stdout_path, "r") as f:
content = f.read()
if not content.strip():
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=(
f"stdout.txt file is empty in the specified output directory {tr.output_path}. "
f"Please check for fatal errors in {stderr_path}"
),
)
# Check for basic OSU benchmark output format
if "# Size" not in content:
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False,
error_message=(
f"Expected OSU benchmark output marker not found in stdout.txt in {tr.output_path}. "
f"Check for errors in the execution or for a different output format."
),
)
# Additional validation could be added here to verify specific benchmark types
# based on the full header format once benchmark-specific validation is needed
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)