CloudAI User Guide

Test definition is a Pydantic model that describes the arguments of a test. Such models should be inherited from the TestDefinition class:

Copy Copied! class MyTestCmdArgs(CmdArgs): an_arg: str | list[str] docker_image_url: str = "nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:24.02-py3" class MyTestDefinition(TestDefinition): cmd_args: MyTestCmdArgs

Notice that cmd_args.docker_image_url uses nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:24.02-py3 , but you can use the Docker image from Step 1.

an_arg has mixed type of str | list[str] , so in a TOML config it can be defined as either:

Copy Copied! an_arg = "a single string"

or

Copy Copied! an_arg = ["list", "of", "strings"]

When a list is used, CloudAI will automatically generate multiple test cases for each value in the list.

A custom test definition should be registered to handle relevant Test Configs. For this, Registry() object is used:

Copy Copied! Registry().add_test_definition("MyTest", MyTestDefinition) Registry().add_test_template("MyTest", MyTest)