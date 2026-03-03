CloudAI User Guide
The purpose of this guide is to help users use CloudAI. The guide covers topics such as adding new tests and downloading datasets for running NeMo-launcher.
Set Up the GitLab Repository: Start by setting up a repository on GitLab to host your docker image. For this example, use
gitlab-url.com/cloudai/nccl-test.
Write the Dockerfile:
FROM nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:24.02-py3
Build and Push the Docker Image: Build the docker image with the Dockerfile and upload it to the designated repository:
docker build -t gitlab-url.com/cloudai/nccl-test . docker push gitlab-url.com/cloudai/nccl-test
Verify the Docker Image: Test the docker image by running it with
srunto verify that the docker image runs correctly:
srun \ --mpi=pmix \ --container-image=gitlab-url.com/cloudai/nccl-test \ all_reduce_perf_mpi \ --nthreads 1 \ --ngpus 1 \ --minbytes 128 \ --maxbytes 16G \ --stepbytes 1M \ --op sum \ --datatype float \ --root 0 \ --iters 100 \ --warmup_iters 50 \ --agg_iters 1 \ --average 1 \ --parallel_init 0 \ --check 1 \ --blocking 0 \ --cudagraph 0 \ --stepfactor 2
CloudAI is fully configurable via a set of TOML configuration files. You can find examples of these files under
conf/common. In this guide, we will use the following configuration files:
myconfig/system.toml- Describes the system configuration.
myconfig/tests/nccl_test.toml- Describes the test to run.
myconfig/scenario.toml- Describes the test scenario configuration.
Test definition is a Pydantic model that describes the arguments of a test. Such models should be inherited from the
TestDefinition class:
class MyTestCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
an_arg: str | list[str]
docker_image_url: str = "nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:24.02-py3"
class MyTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
cmd_args: MyTestCmdArgs
Notice that
cmd_args.docker_image_url uses
nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:24.02-py3, but you can use the Docker image from Step 1.
an_arg has mixed type of
str | list[str], so in a TOML config it can be defined as either:
an_arg = "a single string"
or
an_arg = ["list", "of", "strings"]
When a list is used, CloudAI will automatically generate multiple test cases for each value in the list.
A custom test definition should be registered to handle relevant Test Configs. For this,
Registry() object is used:
Registry().add_test_definition("MyTest", MyTestDefinition)
Registry().add_test_template("MyTest", MyTest)
Relevant Test Configs should specify
test_template_name = MyTest to use the custom test definition.
System configuration describes the system configuration. You can find more examples of system configs under
conf/common/system/. Our example will be small for demonstration purposes. Below is the
myconfig/system.toml file:
name = "my-cluster"
scheduler = "slurm"
install_path = "./install"
output_path = "./results"
cache_docker_images_locally = true
default_partition = "<YOUR PARTITION NAME>"
mpi = "pmix"
gpus_per_node = 8
ntasks_per_node = 8
[[partitions]]
name = "partition_1"
Replace
<YOUR PARTITION NAME> with the name of the partition you want to use. You can find the partition name by running
sinfo on the cluster.
Test configuration describes a particular test configuration to be run. It is based on test definition and will be used in a test scenario. Below is the
myconfig/tests/nccl_test.toml file, definition is based on the built-in
NcclTest definition:
name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
description = "all_reduce"
test_template_name = "NcclTest"
[cmd_args]
subtest_name = "all_reduce_perf_mpi"
ngpus = 1
minbytes = "8M"
maxbytes = "16G"
iters = 5
warmup_iters = 3
stepfactor = 2
You can find more examples under
conf/common/test. In a test schema file, you can adjust arguments as shown above. In the
cmd_args section, you can provide different values other than the default values for each argument. In
extra_cmd_args, you can provide additional arguments that will be appended after the NCCL test command. You can specify additional environment variables in the
extra_env_vars section.
Test Scenario uses test description from Step 5. Below is the
myconfig/scenario.toml file:
name = "nccl-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "allreduce.1"
num_nodes = 1
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
[[Tests]]
id = "allreduce.2"
num_nodes = 1
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
[[Tests.dependencies]]
type = "start_post_comp"
id = "Tests.1"
Notes on the test scenario:
idis a mandatory field and must be unique for each test.
The
test_namespecifies test definition from one of the Test TOML files. Node lists and time limits are optional.
If needed,
nodesshould be described as a list of node names as shown in a Slurm system. Alternatively, if groups are defined in the system schema, you can ask CloudAI to allocate a specific number of nodes from a specified partition and group. For example,
nodes = ['PARTITION:GROUP:16']allocates 16 nodes from group
GROUPand partition
PARTITION.
There are three types of dependencies:
start_post_comp,
start_post_initand
end_post_comp.
start_post_compmeans that the current test should be started after a specific delay of the completion of the depending test.
start_post_initmeans that the current test should start after the start of the depending test.
end_post_compmeans that the current test should be completed after the completion of the depending test.
All dependencies are described as a pair of the depending test name and a delay. The name should be taken from the test name as set in the test scenario. The delay is described in seconds.
-
To generate NCCL test commands without actual execution, use the
dry-run mode. You can review
debug.log (or other file specified with
--log-file) to see the generated commands from CloudAI. Please note that group node allocations are not currently supported in the
dry-run mode.
cloudai dry-run \
--test-scenario myconfig/scenario.toml \
--system-config myconfig/system.toml \
--tests-dir myconfig/tests/
You can run NCCL test experiments with the following command. Whenever you run CloudAI in the
run mode, a new directory will be created under the results directory with the timestamp. In the directory, you can find the results from the test scenario including stdout and stderr. Once completed successfully, you can find generated reports under the directories as well.
cloudai run \
--test-scenario myconfig/scenario.toml \
--system-config myconfig/system.toml \
--tests-dir myconfig/tests/
One can override some args or even fully define a workload inside a scenario file:
name = "nccl-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "allreduce.in.scenario"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:20:00"
name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
description = "all_reduce"
test_template_name = "NcclTest"
[Tests.cmd_args]
subtest_name = "all_reduce_perf_mpi"
ngpus = 1
minbytes = "8M"
maxbytes = "16G"
iters = 5
warmup_iters = 3
stepfactor = 2
[[Tests]]
id = "allreduce.override"
num_nodes = 1
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
[Tests.cmd_args]
stepfactor = 4
allreduce.in.scenario fully defines a workload; in this case
test_name must not be set, while
name,
description and
test_template_name must be set.
allreduce.override overrides only
stepfactor arg from the test defined in the tests directory.
If a scenario contains only fully defined tests,
--tests-dir arg is not required.
Once the test scenario is completed, you can generate reports using the following command:
cloudai generate-report \
--test-scenario myconfig/scenario.toml \
--system-config myconfig/system.toml \
--tests-dir myconfig/tests/ \
--result-dir results/2024-06-18_17-40-13/
--result-dir accepts one scenario run result directory.
In this section, we introduce the concept of the system schema, explain the meaning of each field, and describe how the fields should be used. The system schema is a TOML file that allows users to define a system’s configuration.
name = "example-cluster"
scheduler = "slurm"
install_path = "./install"
output_path = "./results"
default_partition = "partition_1"
mpi = "pmix"
gpus_per_node = 8
ntasks_per_node = 8
cache_docker_images_locally = true
[[partitions]]
name = "partition_1"
[[partitions.groups]]
name = "group_a"
nodes = ["node-[001-025]"]
[[partitions.groups]]
name = "group_b"
nodes = ["node-[026-050]"]
[[partitions]]
name = "partition_2"
[global_env_vars]
# NCCL Specific Configurations
NCCL_IB_GID_INDEX = "3"
NCCL_IB_TIMEOUT = "20"
NCCL_IB_QPS_PER_CONNECTION = "4"
# Device Visibility Configuration
MELLANOX_VISIBLE_DEVICES = "0,3,4,5,6,9,10,11"
CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = "0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7"
name: Specifies the name of the system. Users can choose any name that is convenient for them.
scheduler: Indicates the type of system. It should be one of the supported types, currently
slurmor
standalone.
slurmrefers to a system with the Slurm scheduler, while
standalonerefers to a single-node system without any slave nodes. Other values are possible depending on the available schedulers supported by CloudAI.
install_path: Specifies the path where test prerequisites are installed. Docker images are downloaded to this path if the user chooses to cache Docker images.
output_path: Defines the default path where outputs are stored. Whenever a user runs a test scenario, a new subdirectory will be created under this path.
default_partition: Specifies the default partition where jobs are scheduled.
partitions: Describes the available partitions and nodes within those partitions.
[optional] groups: Within the same partition, users can define groups of nodes. The group concept can be used to allocate nodes from specific groups in a test scenario schema. For instance, this feature is useful for specifying topology awareness. Groups represent logical partitioning of nodes and users are responsible for ensuring no overlap across groups.
-
mpi: Indicates the Process Management Interface (PMI) implementation to be used for inter-process communication.
gpus_per_node and ntasks_per_node: These are Slurm arguments passed to the
sbatchscript and
srun.
cache_docker_images_locally: Specifies whether CloudAI should cache remote Docker images locally during installation. If set to
true, CloudAI will cache the Docker images, enabling local access without needing to download them each time a test is run. This approach saves network bandwidth but requires more disk capacity. If set to
false, CloudAI will allow Slurm to download the Docker images as needed when they are not cached locally by Slurm.
global_env_vars: Lists all global environment variables that will be applied globally whenever tests are run.
When using RunAI as the scheduler, you need to specify additional fields in the system schema TOML file. Below is the list of required fields and how to set them:
name = "runai-cluster"
scheduler = "runai"
install_path = "./install"
output_path = "./results"
base_url = "http://runai.example.com" # The URL of your RunAI system, typically the same as used for the web interface.
user_email = "your_email" # The email address used to log into the RunAI system.
app_id = "your_app_id" # Obtained by creating an application in the RunAI web interface.
app_secret = "your_app_secret" # Obtained together with the app_id.
project_id = "your_project_id" # Project ID assigned or created in the RunAI system (usually an integer).
cluster_id = "your_cluster_id" # Cluster ID in UUID format (e.g., a69928cc-ccaa-48be-bda9-482440f4d855).
After logging into the RunAI web interface, navigate to Access → Applications and create a new application to obtain
app_idand
app_secret.
Use your assigned project and cluster IDs. Contact your administrator if they are not available.
All other fields follow the same semantics as in the Slurm system schema (e.g.,
install_path,
output_path).
A test scenario is a set of tests with specific dependencies between them. A test scenario is described in a TOML schema file. This is an example of a test scenario file:
name = "nccl-test"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce"
num_nodes = "2"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.2"
test_name = "nccl_test_all_gather"
num_nodes = "2"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
[[Tests.dependencies]]
type = "start_post_comp"
id = "Tests.1"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.3"
test_name = "nccl_test_reduce_scatter"
num_nodes = "2"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
[[Tests.dependencies]]
type = "start_post_comp"
id = "Tests.2"
The
name field is the test scenario name, which can be any unique identifier for the scenario. Each test has a section name, following the convention
Tests.1,
Tests.2, etc., with an increasing index. The
name of a test should be specified in this section and must correspond to an entry in the test schema. If a test in a test scenario is not present in the test schema, CloudAI will not be able to identify it.
There are two ways to specify nodes:
Using the
num_nodesfield as shown in the example.
Specifying nodes explicitly like
nodes = ["node-001", "node-002"]
Note: When an explicit node list is provided (e.g.,
nodes = ["node-001", "node-002"]), CloudAI lets Slurm apply the arbitrary distribution policy for task placement.
Alternatively, you can utilize the groups feature in the system schema to specify nodes like
nodes = ['PARTITION_NAME:GROUP_NAME:NUM_NODES'], which allocates
num_nodes from the group name in the specified partition. You can also use
nodes = ['PARTITION_NAME:GROUP_NAME:max_avail'], which allocates all the available nodes from the group name in the specified partition.
You can optionally specify a time limit in the Slurm format. Tests can have dependencies. If no dependencies are specified, all tests will run in parallel.
CloudAI supports three types of dependencies:
start_post_init
start_post_comp
end_post_comp
Dependencies of a test can be described as a subsection of the test. It requires other tests’
id and dependency
type.
start_post_initmeans the test starts after the prior test begins, with a specified delay.
start_post_compmeans the test starts after the prior test completes.
end_post_compmeans the test ends when the prior test completes.
The HTTP Data Repository is currently supported for Slurm systems only. To enable access, you must update your system schema file and create a credential file in your CloudAI project’s root directory.
Step 1: Update the System Schema File
Add the following section to your system schema TOML file (e.g.,
system_schema.toml):
[data_repository]
endpoint = "https://my-data-endpoint.com"
Replace the endpoint with your actual data repository URL.
Step 2: Create the Credential File
In the root of your CloudAI project (i.e., the current working directory), create a file named
.cloudai.toml with the following content:
[data_repository]
token = "<your-api-token-here>"
Replace
<your-api-token-here> with your actual token.
Step 3: Usage
Both the endpoint and token must be valid for the HTTP Data Repository to function correctly. If either is missing or incorrect, data will not be posted.
A test hook in CloudAI is a specialized test that runs either before or after each main test in a scenario, providing flexibility to prepare the environment or clean up resources. Hooks are defined as pre-test or post-test and referenced in the test scenario’s TOML file using
pre_test and
post_test fields.
name = "nccl-test"
pre_test = "nccl_test_pre"
post_test = "nccl_test_post"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
CloudAI organizes hooks in a dedicated directory structure:
Hook directory: All hook configurations reside in
conf/hook/.
Hook test scenarios: Place pre-test hook and post-test hook scenario files in
conf/hook/.
Hook tests: Place individual tests referenced in hooks within
conf/hook/test/.
In the execution flow, pre-test hooks run before the main test, which only executes if the pre-test completes successfully. Post-test hooks follow the main test, provided the prior steps succeed. If a pre-test hook fails, the main test and its post-test hook are skipped.
name = "nccl_test_pre"
[[Tests]]
id = "Tests.1"
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
To run DeepSeek R1 tests in CloudAI, you must download the model weights in advance. These weights are distributed via the NVIDIA NGC Registry and must be manually downloaded using the NGC CLI.
Step 1: Install NGC CLI
Download and install the NGC CLI using the following commands:
wget --content-disposition https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/ngc-apps/ngc_cli/versions/3.64.2/files/ngccli_linux.zip -O ngccli_linux.zip
unzip ngccli_linux.zip
chmod u+x ngc-cli/ngc
echo "export PATH=\"$PATH:$(pwd)/ngc-cli\"" >> ~/.bash_profile && source ~/.bash_profile
This will make the
ngc command available in your terminal.
Step 2: Configure NGC CLI
Authenticate your CLI with your NGC API key by running:
ngc config set
When prompted, paste your API key, which you can obtain from https://org.ngc.nvidia.com/setup.
Step 3: Download the Weights
Navigate to the directory where you want the DeepSeek model weights to be stored, then run:
ngc registry model download-version nim/deepseek-ai/deepseek-r1-instruct:hf-5dde110-nim-fp8 --dest .
This command will create a folder named:
deepseek-r1-instruct_vhf-5dde110-nim-fp8/
inside your current directory.
Step 4: Verify the Download
Ensure the full model has been downloaded by checking the folder size:
du -sh deepseek-r1-instruct_vhf-5dde110-nim-fp8
The expected size is approximately 642 GB. If it’s significantly smaller, remove the folder and re-run the download.
Single sbatch vs per-case sbatch
CloudAI supports two modes for submitting Slurm jobs:
(default) Per-case sbatch mode: each case is submitted as a separate sbatch job, allowing flexible scheduling and dependency management.
Suits best when cases can run in parallel or there are no dependencies between cases.
-
Single sbatch mode: all cases are submitted together in a single sbatch job and share the same nodes. Each next case starts after the previous one completes. To enable it one needs to pass
--single-sbatchflag to
cloudai runcommand (works only for Slurm systems).
Suits best for jobs when cases need to run on the same nodes for performance reasons.
There is no support for dependency management between cases yet; all jobs run one after another.
-
Assuming two cases in a scenario like this:
[[Tests]]
id = "nccl.all_reduce"
test_name = "nccl-all_reduce"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:20:00"
[[Tests]]
id = "nccl.all_gather"
test_name = "nccl-all_gather"
num_nodes = 2
time_limit = "00:20:00"
Regular output directory structure (some files are omitted for clarity):
$ tree results/scenario
results/scenario
├── nccl.all_gather
│ └── 0
│ ├── cloudai_sbatch_script.sh
│ ├── env_vars.sh
│ ├── metadata/
│ ├── stderr.txt
│ ├── stdout.txt
│ └── test-run.toml
└── nccl.all_reduce
└── 0
├── cloudai_sbatch_script.sh
├── env_vars.sh
├── metadata/
├── stderr.txt
├── stdout.txt
└── test-run.toml
Single sbatch mode output directory structure:
$ tree results/scenario
results/scenario
├── cloudai_sbatch_script.sh
├── common.err
├── common.out
├── metadata/
├── nccl.all_gather
│ └── 0
│ ├── env_vars.sh
│ ├── stderr.txt
│ ├── stdout.txt
│ └── test-run.toml
├── nccl.all_reduce
│ └── 0
│ ├── env_vars.sh
│ ├── stderr.txt
│ ├── stdout.txt
│ └── test-run.toml
└── slurm-job.toml
Most of the files are the same: output files, env vars script, test run metadata. The difference for single sbatch mode is that
slurm-job.toml is created for the entire job as well as
cloudai_sbatch_script.sh. Extra
common.err/
common.out files are created for general sbatch outputs.
Extra srun and sbatch arguments
CloudAI forms sbatch script and srun commands following internal rules. Users can affect the generation by setting special arguments in the system TOML file.
For example (in a system TOML file):
extra_sbatch_args = [
"--section=4",
"--other-arg val"
]
will result in sbatch file content like this:
... # CloudAI set sbatch arguments
#SBATCH --section=4
#SBATCH --other-arg val
...
Another example (in a system TOML file):
extra_srun_args = "--arg=val --other-arg=other-val"
will result in srun command inside sbatch script like this:
srun ... --arg=val --other-arg=other-val ...
Container mounts
CloudAI runs all slurm jobs using containers. To simplify file system related tasks, CloudAI mounts the following directories into the container:
Test output directory (
<output_path>/<scenario_name_with_timestamp>/<test_name>/<iteration>, like
results/scenario_2024-06-18_17-40-13/Tests.1/0) is mounted as
/cloudai_run_results.
Test specific mounts can be specified in TOML files:
extra_container_mounts = [ "/path/to/mount1:/path/in/container1", "/path/to/mount2:/path/in/container2" ] [cmd_args] ...
These mounts are not verified for validity and do not override default mounts.
Test specific mounts can be mounted in-code.
Head node without shared storage available on compute nodes
When compute nodes don’t share file system with head node,
--enable-cache-without-check for
run and
dry-run skips the real check for cache existence, but still builds all paths correctly. The flow is like this:
[on the head node] run
cloudai install.
[on the head node] copy cache to compute nodes.
Modify
system.tomlto set compute nodes’ installation root.
Run
cloudai run --enable-cache-without-check ....
SlurmCommandGenStrategy defines abstract method
_container_mounts(tr: TestRun) that must be implemented by every subclass. This method is used in
SlurmCommandGenStrategy.container_mounts(tr: TestRun) (defined as
@final) where mounts like
/cloudai_run_results (default mount),
TestDefinition.extra_container_mounts (from Test TOML) and test specific mounts (defined in-code) are added.
Users can enable Nsys tracing for any workload when running via Slurm. Note that
nsys should be available on the compute nodes; CloudAI doesn’t manage it.
Configuration fields are:
enable: bool = True
nsys_binary: str = "nsys"
task: str = "profile"
output: Optional[str] = None
sample: Optional[str] = None
trace: Optional[str] = None
force_overwrite: Optional[bool] = None
capture_range: Optional[str] = None
capture_range_end: Optional[str] = None
cuda_graph_trace: Optional[str] = None
gpu_metrics_devices: Optional[str] = None
extra_args: list[str] = []
Fields with
None value are not passed to
nsys command.
In this section, we will guide you through identifying the root cause of issues, determining whether they stem from system infrastructure or a bug in CloudAI.
Identifying the Root Cause
If you encounter issues running a command, start by reading the error message to understand the root cause. We strive to make our error messages and exception messages as readable and interpretable as possible.
System Infrastructure vs. CloudAI Bugs
To determine whether an issue is due to system infrastructure or a CloudAI bug, follow these steps:
Check stdout Messages: If CloudAI fails to run a test successfully, it will be indicated in the stdout messages that a test has failed.
Review Log Files:
Navigate to the output directory and review
debug.log, stdout, and stderr files.
debug.logcontains detailed steps executed by CloudAI, including generated commands, executed commands, and error messages.
-
Analyze Error Messages: By examining the error messages in the log files, you can understand the type of errors CloudAI encountered.
Examine Output Directory: If a test fails without explicit error messages, review the output directory of the failed test. Look for
stdout.txt,
stderr.txt, or any generated files to understand the failure reason.
Manual Rerun of Tests:
To manually rerun the test, consult the
debug.logfor the command CloudAI executed.
Look for an
sbatchcommand with a generated
sbatchscript.
Execute the command manually to debug further.
-
If the problem persists, please report the issue at https://github.com/NVIDIA/cloudai/issues/new/choose. When you report an issue, ensure it is reproducible. Follow the issue template and provide any necessary details, such as the hash commit used, system settings, any changes in the schema files, and the command.