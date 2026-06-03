networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nemo_run/nemo_run.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import logging from pathlib import Path from typing import List , Optional , Union , cast from pydantic import BaseModel , ConfigDict , Field from cloudai.core import DockerImage , File , Installable , JobStatusResult , System , TestRun from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs , TestDefinition class Plugin ( BaseModel ): """Plugin configuration for NeMoRun.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) fp8 : Optional [ str ] = None fp8_margin : Optional [ int ] = None fp8_amax_history_len : Optional [ int ] = None fp8_amax_compute_algo : Optional [ str ] = None fp8_wgrad : Optional [ bool ] = None fp8_params : Optional [ bool ] = None grad_reduce_in_fp32 : Optional [ bool ] = None class OptimConfig ( BaseModel ): """Configuration for NeMoRun.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) use_precision_aware_optimizer : Optional [ Union [ bool , List [ bool ]]] = None class Optim ( BaseModel ): """Optimizer configuration for NeMoRun.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) config : Optional [ OptimConfig ] = None class Data ( BaseModel ): """Data configuration for NeMoRun.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) seq_length : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 8192 micro_batch_size : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 global_batch_size : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 num_train_samples : Optional [ int ] = 1000 class TrainerStrategy ( BaseModel ): """Trainer strategy configuration for NeMoRun.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) tensor_model_parallel_size : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 pipeline_model_parallel_size : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 1 context_parallel_size : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 2 virtual_pipeline_model_parallel_size : Optional [ Union [ int , List [ int ]]] = None class Trainer ( BaseModel ): """Trainer configuration for NeMoRun.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) max_steps : Union [ int , List [ int ]] = 100 val_check_interval : Union [ int , float , list [ Union [ int , float ]]] = 1000 num_nodes : Optional [ int ] = None # sweeps are done via TestRun.num_nodes strategy : TrainerStrategy = Field ( default_factory = TrainerStrategy ) plugins : Optional [ Plugin ] = None callbacks : Optional [ Union [ str , list [ str ]]] = None class LogCkpt ( BaseModel ): """Logging checkpoint configuration for NeMoRun.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) save_on_train_epoch_end : Optional [ bool ] = Field ( default = None ) save_last : Optional [ bool ] = Field ( default = None ) class LogTensorboard ( BaseModel ): """Logging tensorboard configuration for NeMoRun.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) save_dir : Union [ str , Path ] = Field ( default = "logs" ) name : Optional [ str ] = Field ( default = "default" ) class Log ( BaseModel ): """Base logging configuration for NeMoRun.""" ckpt : Optional [ LogCkpt ] = Field ( default = None ) tensorboard : Optional [ LogTensorboard ] = Field ( default = None ) model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "allow" ) [docs] class NeMoRunCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """NeMoRun test command arguments.""" docker_image_url : str task : str recipe_name : str num_layers : Optional [ int ] = None trainer : Trainer = Field ( default_factory = Trainer ) log : Log = Field ( default_factory = Log ) data : Data = Field ( default_factory = Data ) optim : Optim = Field ( default_factory = Optim ) [docs] class NeMoRunTestDefinition ( TestDefinition ): """NeMoRun test definition.""" cmd_args : NeMoRunCmdArgs _docker_image : Optional [ DockerImage ] = None script : File = File ( Path ( __file__ ) . parent . parent / "nemo_run/cloudai_nemorun.py" ) @property def docker_image ( self ) -> DockerImage : if not self . _docker_image : self . _docker_image = DockerImage ( url = self . cmd_args . docker_image_url ) return self . _docker_image @property def installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: """Get list of installable objects.""" return [ self . docker_image , self . script ] [docs] def constraint_check ( self , tr : TestRun , system : Optional [ System ]) -> bool : """Check constraints for NeMoRun.""" tp = cast ( int , self . cmd_args . trainer . strategy . tensor_model_parallel_size ) pp = cast ( int , self . cmd_args . trainer . strategy . pipeline_model_parallel_size ) cp = cast ( int , self . cmd_args . trainer . strategy . context_parallel_size ) vp = cast ( Optional [ int ], self . cmd_args . trainer . strategy . virtual_pipeline_model_parallel_size ) num_gpus = tr . nnodes * 8 num_layers = cast ( int , self . cmd_args . num_layers ) dp = num_gpus // ( tp * pp * cp ) mbs = cast ( int , self . cmd_args . data . micro_batch_size ) gbs = cast ( int , self . cmd_args . data . global_batch_size ) constraint1 = num_gpus % ( tp * pp * cp ) == 0 if not constraint1 : logging . error ( "Constraint 1 failed: num_gpus %% (tp * pp * cp) != 0. " f "Values: num_gpus= { num_gpus } , tp= { tp } , pp= { pp } , cp= { cp } " ) constraint2 = True if vp is None else ( num_layers // pp ) % vp == 0 if not constraint2 : logging . error ( "Constraint 2 failed: vp is not None and (num_layers // pp) %% vp != 0. " f "Values: num_layers= { num_layers } , pp= { pp } , vp= { vp } " ) constraint3 = dp != 0 if not constraint3 : logging . error ( f "Constraint 3 failed: dp == 0. Values: dp= { dp } , num_gpus= { num_gpus } , tp= { tp } , pp= { pp } , cp= { cp } " ) constraint4 = gbs % ( mbs * dp ) == 0 if dp != 0 else False if not constraint4 : logging . error ( f "Constraint 4 failed: gbs %% (mbs * dp) != 0. Values: gbs= { gbs } , mbs= { mbs } , dp= { dp } " ) return constraint1 and constraint2 and constraint3 and constraint4 @property def update_num_train_samples(self) -> Optional[int]: """Calculate num_train_samples based on global_batch_size and max_steps.""" gbs = self.cmd_args.data.global_batch_size max_steps = self.cmd_args.trainer.max_steps if isinstance(gbs, int) and isinstance(max_steps, int): return gbs * max_steps return None def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult: stderr_path = tr.output_path / "stderr.txt" if stderr_path.is_file(): with stderr_path.open("r") as file: content = file.read() if "max_steps=" in content and "reached" in content: return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True) missing_indicators = [] if "max_steps=" not in content: missing_indicators.append("'max_steps='") if "reached" not in content: missing_indicators.append("'reached'") error_message = ( f"Missing success indicators in {stderr_path}: {', '.join(missing_indicators)}. " "These keywords are expected to be present in stderr.txt when the NeMo training job " "completes successfully. Please review the full stderr output. " "Ensure that the NeMo training ran to completion and the logger output wasn't suppressed. " "If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ) return JobStatusResult(is_successful=False, error_message=error_message) return JobStatusResult( is_successful=False, error_message=( f"stderr.txt file not found in the specified output directory {tr.output_path}. " "This file is expected to be created as part of the NeMo training job. " "Please ensure the job was submitted and executed properly. " f"You can try re-running the job manually and verify that {stderr_path} is created " "with the expected output. If the issue persists, contact the system administrator." ), )