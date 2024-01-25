deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/profiler.html

Source code for modulus.sym.hydra.profiler
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""
Profiler config
"""
from dataclasses import dataclass, field
from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore
from omegaconf import MISSING, SI, II
from typing import Any, Union, List, Dict
[docs]@dataclass
class ProfilerConf:
profile: bool = MISSING
start_step: int = MISSING
end_step: int = MISSING
[docs]@dataclass
class NvtxProfiler(ProfilerConf):
name: str = "nvtx"
profile: bool = False
start_step: int = 0
end_step: int = 100
[docs]@dataclass
class TensorBoardProfiler(ProfilerConf):
name: str = "tensorboard"
profile: bool = False
start_step: int = 0
end_step: int = 100
warmup: int = 5
repeat: int = 1
filename: str = "${hydra.job.override_dirname}-${hydra.job.name}.profile"
[docs]def register_profiler_configs() -> None:
cs = ConfigStore.instance()
cs.store(
group="profiler",
name="nvtx",
node=NvtxProfiler,
)
cs.store(
group="profiler",
name="tensorboard",
node=TensorBoardProfiler,
)