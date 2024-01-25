deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/profiler.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.

"""

Profiler config

"""

from

dataclasses

import

dataclass

,

field

from

hydra.core.config_store

import

ConfigStore

from

omegaconf

import

MISSING

,

SI

,

II

from

typing

import

Any

,

Union

,

List

,

Dict

[docs] @dataclass class ProfilerConf : profile : bool = MISSING start_step : int = MISSING end_step : int = MISSING

[docs] @dataclass class NvtxProfiler ( ProfilerConf ): name : str = "nvtx" profile : bool = False start_step : int = 0 end_step : int = 100

[docs] @dataclass class TensorBoardProfiler ( ProfilerConf ): name : str = "tensorboard" profile : bool = False start_step : int = 0 end_step : int = 100 warmup : int = 5 repeat : int = 1 filename : str = "$ {hydra.job.override_dirname} -$ {hydra.job.name} .profile"