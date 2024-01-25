Industrial Heat Sink

Previously, Chapter Parameterized 3D Heat Sink showed that by parameterizing the input of the neural network, you can solve for multiple design parameters in a single run and use that parameterized network for design optimization. This section introduces another approach for parameterization and design optimization, which is based on constructing a surrogate using the solution obtained from a limited number of non-parameterized neural network models. Compared to the parameterized network approach that is limited to the CSG module, this approach can be used for parameterization of both constructive solid and STL geometries, and additionally, can offer improved accuracy specially for cases with a high-dimensional parameter space and also in cases where some or all of the design parameters are discrete. However, this approach requires training of multiple neural networks and may require multi-node resources.

This section focuses on surrogates based on the generalized Polynomial Chaos (gPC) expansions. The gPC is an efficient tool for uncertainty quantification using limited data, and in introduced in Section Generalized Polynomial Chaos. It starts off by generating the required number of realizations form the parameter space using a low discrepancy sequence such as Halton or Sobol. Next, for each realization, a separate neural network model is trained. Note that these trainings are independent from each other and therefore, this training step is embarrassingly parallel and can be done on multiple GPUs or nodes. Finally, a gPC surrogate is trained that maps the parameter space to the quantities of interest (e.g., pressure drop and peak temperature in the heat sink design optimization problem).

In order to reduce the computational cost of this approach associated with training of multiple models, transfer learning is used, that is, once a model is fully trained for a single realization, it is used for initialization of the other models, and this can significantly reduce the total time to convergence. Transfer learning has been previously introduced in Chapter STL Geometry: Blood Flow in Intracranial Aneurysm.

Here, to illustrate the gPC surrogate modeling accelerated via transfer learning, consider the NVIDIA’s NVSwitch heat sink introduced above. We introduce four geometry parameters related to fin cut angles, as shown in Fig. 160. We then construct a pressure drop surrogate. Similarly, one can also construct a surrogate for the peak temperature and use these two surrogates for design optimization of this heat sink.

Fig. 160 NVSwitch heat sink geometry parameterization. Each parameter ranges between 0 and \(\pi/6\).

The scripts for this example are available at examples/limerock/limerock_transfer_learning . Following Section Generalized Polynomial Chaos, one can generate 30 geometry realizations according to a Halton sequence by running sample_generator.py , as follows

Copy Copied! # Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. # import libraries import numpy as np import chaospy # define parameter ranges fin_front_top_cut_angle_ranges = (0.0, np.pi / 6.0) fin_front_bottom_cut_angle_ranges = (0.0, np.pi / 6.0) fin_back_top_cut_angle_ranges = (0.0, np.pi / 6.0) fin_back_bottom_cut_angle_ranges = (0.0, np.pi / 6.0) # generate samples samples = chaospy.generate_samples( order=30, domain=np.array( [ fin_front_top_cut_angle_ranges, fin_front_bottom_cut_angle_ranges, fin_back_top_cut_angle_ranges, fin_back_bottom_cut_angle_ranges, ] ).T, rule="halton", ) samples = samples.T np.random.shuffle(samples) np.savetxt("samples.txt", samples)

Then train a separate flow network for each of these realizations using transfer learning. To do this, update the configs for network checkpoint, learning rate and decay rate, and the maximum training iterations in conf/config.py . Also change the sample_id variable in limerock_geometry.py , and then run limerock_flow.py . This is repeated until all of the geometry realizations are covered. These flow models are initialized using the trained network for the base geometry (as shown in Fig. 157), and are trained for a fraction of the total training iterations for the base geometry, with a smaller learning rate and a faster learning rate decay, as specified in conf/config.yaml . This is because you only need to fine-tune these models as opposed to training them from the scratch. Please note that, before you launch the transfer learning runs, a flow network for the base geometry needs to be fully trained.

Fig. 161 shows the front and back pressure results for different runs. It is evident that the pressure has converged faster in the transfer learning runs compared to the base geometry full run, and that transfer learning has reduced the total time to convergence by a factor of 5.

Fig. 161 NVSwitch front and back pressure convergence results for different geometries using transfer learning.

Finally, randomly divide the pressure drop data obtained from these models into training and test sets, and construct a gPC surrogate, as follows:

Copy Copied! # Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. # import libraries import numpy as np import csv import chaospy # load data samples = np.loadtxt("samples.txt") num_samples = len(samples) # read monitored values y_vec = [] for i in range(num_samples): front_pressure_dir = ( "./outputs/limerock_flow/tl_" + str(i) + "/monitors/front_pressure.csv" ) back_pressure_dir = ( "./outputs/limerock_flow/tl_" + str(i) + "/monitors/back_pressure.csv" ) with open(front_pressure_dir, "r", encoding="utf-8", errors="ignore") as scraped: front_pressure = float(scraped.readlines()[-1].split(",")[1]) with open(back_pressure_dir, "r", encoding="utf-8", errors="ignore") as scraped: back_pressure = float(scraped.readlines()[-1].split(",")[1]) pressure_drop = front_pressure - back_pressure y_vec.append(pressure_drop) y_vec = np.array(y_vec) # Split data into training and validation val_portion = 0.15 val_idx = np.random.choice( np.arange(num_samples, dtype=int), int(val_portion * num_samples), replace=False ) val_x, val_y = samples[val_idx], y_vec[val_idx] train_x, train_y = np.delete(samples, val_idx, axis=0).T, np.delete( y_vec, val_idx ).reshape(-1, 1) # Construct the PCE distribution = chaospy.J( chaospy.Uniform(0.0, np.pi / 6), chaospy.Uniform(0.0, np.pi / 6), chaospy.Uniform(0.0, np.pi / 6), chaospy.Uniform(0.0, np.pi / 6), ) expansion = chaospy.generate_expansion(2, distribution) poly = chaospy.fit_regression(expansion, train_x, train_y) # PCE closed form print("__________") print("PCE closd form:") print(poly) print("__________") # Validation print("PCE evaluatins:") for i in range(len(val_x)): pred = poly(val_x[i, 0], val_x[i, 1], val_x[i, 2], val_x[i, 3])[0] print("Sample:", val_x[i]) print("True val:", val_y[i]) print("Predicted val:", pred) print("Relative error (%):", abs(pred - val_y[i]) / val_y[i] * 100) print("__________")

The code for constructing this surrogate is available at limerock_pce_surrogate.py : Fig. 162 shows the gPC surrogate performance on the test set. The relative errors are below 1%, showing the good accuracy of the constructed gPC pressure drop surrogate.

Fig. 162 The gPC pressure drop surrogate accuracy tested on four geometries

