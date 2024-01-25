Modulus Sym Equations

node_model (Union[Node, torch.nn.Module]) – Node or torch.nn.Module for computing FD stencil values. Part of the inputs to this model should consist of the independent variables and output the functional value

derivatives (List[Key]) – List of derivatives to be computed

dx (Union[float, Callable]) – Spatial discretization for finite diff calcs, can be function

order (int, optional) – Order of accuracy of finite diff calcs, by default 2

max_batch_size (Union[int, None], optional) – Maximum batch size to used with the stenicl foward passes, by default None

name (str, optional) – Name of node, by default None

double_cast (bool, optional) – Cast tensors to double precision for derivatives, by default True