deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/advection_diffusion.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Advection diffusion equation Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convection%E2%80%93diffusion_equation """ from sympy import Symbol , Function , Number from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE from modulus.sym.node import Node [docs] class AdvectionDiffusion ( PDE ): """ Advection diffusion equation Parameters ========== T : str The dependent variable. D : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str Diffusivity. If `D` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'D(x,y,z,t)'. If 'D' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. Q : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str The source term. If `Q` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'Q(x,y,z,t)'. If 'Q' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. Default is 0. rho : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str The density. If `rho` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'rho(x,y,z,t)'. If 'rho' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation to allow for compressible Navier Stokes. dim : int Dimension of the diffusion equation (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. time : bool If time-dependent equations or not. Default is False. mixed_form: bool If True, use the mixed formulation of the wave equation. Examples ======== >>> ad = AdvectionDiffusion(D=0.1, rho=1.) >>> ad.pprint() advection_diffusion: u*T__x + v*T__y + w*T__z - 0.1*T__x__x - 0.1*T__y__y - 0.1*T__z__z >>> ad = AdvectionDiffusion(D='D', rho=1, dim=2, time=True) >>> ad.pprint() advection_diffusion: -D*T__x__x - D*T__y__y + u*T__x + v*T__y - D__x*T__x - D__y*T__y + T__t """ name = "AdvectionDiffusion" def __init__ ( self , T = "T" , D = "D" , Q = 0 , rho = "rho" , dim = 3 , time = False , mixed_form = False ): # set params self . T = T self . dim = dim self . time = time self . mixed_form = mixed_form # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # time t = Symbol ( "t" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z , "t" : t } if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) if not self . time : input_variables . pop ( "t" ) # velocity componets u = Function ( "u" )( * input_variables ) v = Function ( "v" )( * input_variables ) w = Function ( "w" )( * input_variables ) # Temperature assert type ( T ) == str , "T needs to be string" T = Function ( T )( * input_variables ) # Diffusivity if type ( D ) is str : D = Function ( D )( * input_variables ) elif type ( D ) in [ float , int ]: D = Number ( D ) # Source if type ( Q ) is str : Q = Function ( Q )( * input_variables ) elif type ( Q ) in [ float , int ]: Q = Number ( Q ) # Density if type ( rho ) is str : rho = Function ( rho )( * input_variables ) elif type ( rho ) in [ float , int ]: rho = Number ( rho ) # set equations self . equations = {} advection = ( rho * u * ( T . diff ( x )) + rho * v * ( T . diff ( y )) + rho * w * ( T . diff ( z )) ) if not self . mixed_form : diffusion = ( ( rho * D * T . diff ( x )) . diff ( x ) + ( rho * D * T . diff ( y )) . diff ( y ) + ( rho * D * T . diff ( z )) . diff ( z ) ) self . equations [ "advection_diffusion_" + self . T ] = ( T . diff ( t ) + advection - diffusion - Q ) elif self . mixed_form : T_x = Function ( self . T + "_x" )( * input_variables ) T_y = Function ( self . T + "_y" )( * input_variables ) if self . dim == 3 : T_z = Function ( self . T + "_z" )( * input_variables ) else : T_z = Number ( 0 ) diffusion = ( ( rho * D * T_x ) . diff ( x ) + ( rho * D * T_y ) . diff ( y ) + ( rho * D * T_z ) . diff ( z ) ) self . equations [ "compatibility_" + self . T + "_x" ] = T . diff ( x ) - T_x self . equations [ "compatibility_" + self . T + "_y" ] = T . diff ( y ) - T_y self . equations [ "compatibility_" + self . T + "_z" ] = T . diff ( z ) - T_z self . equations [ "compatibility_" + self . T + "_xy" ] = T_x . diff ( y ) - T_y . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_" + self . T + "_xz" ] = T_x . diff ( z ) - T_z . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_" + self . T + "_yz" ] = T_y . diff ( z ) - T_z . diff ( y ) if self . dim == 2 : self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_" + self . T + "_z" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_" + self . T + "_xz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_" + self . T + "_yz" ) self . equations [ "advection_diffusion_" + self . T ] = ( T . diff ( t ) + advection - diffusion - Q )