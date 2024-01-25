Coupled Spring Mass ODE System

The case setup for this problem is very similar to the setup for the tutorial 1D Wave Equation. You can define the differential equations in spring_mass_ode.py and then define the domain and the solver in spring_mass_solver.py .

The equations of the system (142) can be coded using the sympy notation similar to tutorial 1D Wave Equation.

from sympy import Symbol, Function, Number from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE class SpringMass(PDE): name = "SpringMass" def __init__(self, k=(2, 1, 1, 2), m=(1, 1, 1)): self.k = k self.m = m k1 = k[0] k2 = k[1] k3 = k[2] k4 = k[3] m1 = m[0] m2 = m[1] m3 = m[2] t = Symbol("t") input_variables = {"t": t} x1 = Function("x1")(*input_variables) x2 = Function("x2")(*input_variables) x3 = Function("x3")(*input_variables) if type(k1) is str: k1 = Function(k1)(*input_variables) elif type(k1) in [float, int]: k1 = Number(k1) if type(k2) is str: k2 = Function(k2)(*input_variables) elif type(k2) in [float, int]: k2 = Number(k2) if type(k3) is str: k3 = Function(k3)(*input_variables) elif type(k3) in [float, int]: k3 = Number(k3) if type(k4) is str: k4 = Function(k4)(*input_variables) elif type(k4) in [float, int]: k4 = Number(k4) if type(m1) is str: m1 = Function(m1)(*input_variables) elif type(m1) in [float, int]: m1 = Number(m1) if type(m2) is str: m2 = Function(m2)(*input_variables) elif type(m2) in [float, int]: m2 = Number(m2) if type(m3) is str: m3 = Function(m3)(*input_variables) elif type(m3) in [float, int]: m3 = Number(m3) self.equations = {} self.equations["ode_x1"] = m1 * (x1.diff(t)).diff(t) + k1 * x1 - k2 * (x2 - x1) self.equations["ode_x2"] = ( m2 * (x2.diff(t)).diff(t) + k2 * (x2 - x1) - k3 * (x3 - x2) ) self.equations["ode_x3"] = m3 * (x3.diff(t)).diff(t) + k3 * (x3 - x2) + k4 * x3

Here, each parameter \((k's \text{ and } m's)\) is written as a function and is substituted as a number if it’s constant. This will allow you to parameterize any of this constants by passing them as a string.

Once you have the ODEs defined, you can easily form the constraints needed for optimization as seen in earlier tutorials. This example, uses Point1D geometry to create the point mass. You also have to define the time range of the solution and create symbol for time (\(t\)) to define the initial condition, etc. in the train domain. This code shows the geometry definition for this problem. Note that this tutorial does not use the x-coordinate (\(x\)) information of the point, it is only used to sample a point in space. The point is assigned different values for variable (\(t\)) only (initial conditions and ODEs over the time range). The code to generate the nodes and relevant constraints is below:

Copy Copied! import numpy as np from sympy import Symbol, Eq import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import instantiate_arch, ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_1d import Point1D from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import ( PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, ) from modulus.sym.domain.validator import PointwiseValidator from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.node import Node from spring_mass_ode import SpringMass @modulus.sym.main(config_path="conf", config_name="config") def run(cfg: ModulusConfig) -> None: # make list of nodes to unroll graph on sm = SpringMass(k=(2, 1, 1, 2), m=(1, 1, 1)) sm_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("t")], output_keys=[Key("x1"), Key("x2"), Key("x3")], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) nodes = sm.make_nodes() + [sm_net.make_node(name="spring_mass_network")] # add constraints to solver # make geometry geo = Point1D(0) t_max = 10.0 t_symbol = Symbol("t") x = Symbol("x") time_range = {t_symbol: (0, t_max)} # make domain domain = Domain() # initial conditions IC = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"x1": 1.0, "x2": 0, "x3": 0, "x1__t": 0, "x2__t": 0, "x3__t": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.IC, lambda_weighting={ "x1": 1.0, "x2": 1.0, "x3": 1.0, "x1__t": 1.0, "x2__t": 1.0, "x3__t": 1.0, }, parameterization={t_symbol: 0}, ) domain.add_constraint(IC, name="IC") # solve over given time period interior = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"ode_x1": 0.0, "ode_x2": 0.0, "ode_x3": 0.0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior, parameterization=time_range, ) domain.add_constraint(interior, "interior")

Next, you can define the validation data for this problem. The solution of this problem can be obtained analytically and the expression can be coded into dictionaries of numpy arrays for \(x_1, x_2, \text{and } x_3\). This part of the code is similar to the tutorial 1D Wave Equation.

Copy Copied! # add validation data deltaT = 0.001 t = np.arange(0, t_max, deltaT) t = np.expand_dims(t, axis=-1) invar_numpy = {"t": t} outvar_numpy = { "x1": (1 / 6) * np.cos(t) + (1 / 2) * np.cos(np.sqrt(3) * t) + (1 / 3) * np.cos(2 * t), "x2": (2 / 6) * np.cos(t) + (0 / 2) * np.cos(np.sqrt(3) * t) - (1 / 3) * np.cos(2 * t), "x3": (1 / 6) * np.cos(t) - (1 / 2) * np.cos(np.sqrt(3) * t) + (1 / 3) * np.cos(2 * t), } validator = PointwiseValidator( nodes=nodes, invar=invar_numpy, true_outvar=outvar_numpy, batch_size=1024 ) domain.add_validator(validator)

Now that you have the definitions for the various constraints and domains complete, you can form the solver and run the problem. The code to do the same can be found below:

Copy Copied! # make solver slv = Solver(cfg, domain) # start solver slv.solve()