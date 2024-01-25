The displacement form of the (steady state) linear elasticity equations, known as the Navier equations, is defined as

(149)\[(\lambda + \mu) u_{j,ji} + \mu u_{i,jj} + f_i = 0,\]



where \(u_i\) is the displacement vector, \(f_i\) is the body force per unit volume, and \(\lambda, \mu\) are the Lamé parameters defined as

(150)\[\lambda = \frac{E

u}{(1+

u)(1-2

u)},\]

(151)\[\mu = \frac{E}{2(1+

u)}.\]



Here, \(E\), \(v\) are, respectively, the Young’s modulus and Poisson’s ratio.

In addition to the displacement formulation, linear elasticity can also be described by the mixed-variable formulation. Based on internal experiments as well as the studies reported in , the mixed-variable formulation is easier for a neural network solver to learn, possibly due to the lower order differential terms. In the mixed-variable formulation, the equilibrium equations are defend as:

(152)\[ \sigma_{ji,j} + f_i = 0,\]



where \(\sigma_{ij}\) is the Cauchy stress tensor. the stress-displacement equations are also defined as

(153)\[\sigma_{ij} = \lambda \epsilon_{kk} \delta_{ij} + 2 \mu \epsilon_{ij},\]



where \(\delta_{ij}\) is the Kronecker delta function and \(\epsilon_{ij}\) is the strain tensor that takes the following form

(154)\[\epsilon_{ij} = \frac{1}{2}\left( u_{i,j} + u_{j,i}

ight).\]



It is often advantageous to work with the nondimensionalized and normalized variation of the elasticity equations to improve the training convergence and accuracy. The nondimensionalized variables can be defined as:

(155)\[\hat{x}_i = \frac{x_i}{L},\]

(156)\[\hat{u}_i = \frac{u_i}{U},\]

(157)\[\hat{\lambda} = \frac{\lambda}{\mu_c},\]

(158)\[\hat{\mu} = \frac{\mu}{\mu_c}\]



Here, \(L\) is the characteristic length, \(U\) is the characteristic displacement, and \(\mu_c\) is the nondimensionalizing shear modulus. The nondimensionalized Navier and equilibrium equations can be obtained by multiplying both sides of equations by \(L^2/\mu_c U\), as follows:

(159)\[(\hat{\lambda} + \hat{\mu}) \hat{u}_{j,ji} + \hat{\mu} \hat{u}_{i,jj} + \hat{f}_i = 0,\]

(160)\[\hat{\sigma}_{ji,j} + \hat{f_i} = 0,\]



where the nondimensionalized body force and stress tensor are

(161)\[\hat{f}_{i} = \frac{L^2}{\mu_c U} f_{i},\]

(162)\[\hat{\sigma}_{ij} = \frac{L}{\mu_c U}\sigma_{ij}.\]



Similarly, the nondimensionalized form of the stress-displacement equations are obtained by multiplying both sides of equations by \(L/\mu_c U\), as follows:

(163)\[ \hat{\sigma}_{ij} = \hat{\lambda} \hat{\epsilon}_{kk} \delta_{ij} + 2 \hat{\mu} \hat{\epsilon}_{ij},\]

(164)\[\hat{\epsilon}_{ij} = \frac{1}{2}\left( \hat{u}_{i,j} + \hat{u}_{j,i}

ight).\]



In a plane stress setting for thin structures, it is assumed that

(165)\[\hat{\sigma}_{zz} = \hat{\sigma}_{xz} = \hat{\sigma}_{yz} = 0,\]



and therefore, the following relationship holds

(166)\[\hat{\sigma}_{zz} = \hat{\lambda} \left(\frac{\partial \hat{u}}{\partial \hat{x}} + \frac{\partial \hat{v}}{\partial \hat{y}} + \frac{\partial \hat{w}}{\partial \hat{z}}

ight) + 2 \hat{\mu} \frac{\partial \hat{w}}{\partial \hat{z}} = 0 \Rightarrow \frac{\partial \hat{w}}{\partial \hat{z}} = \frac{-\hat{\lambda}}{(\hat{\lambda} +2\hat{\mu})} \left(\frac{\partial \hat{u}}{\partial \hat{x}} + \frac{\partial \hat{v}}{\partial \hat{y}}

ight).\]



Accordingly, the equations for \(\hat{\sigma}_{xx}\) and \(\hat{\sigma}_{yy}\) can be updated as follows

(167)\[ \hat{\sigma}_{xx} = \hat{\lambda} \left(\frac{\partial \hat{u}}{\partial \hat{x}} + \frac{\partial \hat{v}}{\partial \hat{y}} + \frac{-\hat{\lambda}}{(\hat{\lambda} +2\hat{\mu})} \left(\frac{\partial \hat{u}}{\partial \hat{x}} + \frac{\partial \hat{v}}{\partial \hat{y}}

ight)

ight) + 2 \hat{\mu} \frac{\partial \hat{u}}{\partial \hat{x}}\]

(168)\[ \hat{\sigma}_{yy} = \hat{\lambda} \left(\frac{\partial \hat{u}}{\partial \hat{x}} + \frac{\partial \hat{v}}{\partial \hat{y}} + \frac{-\hat{\lambda}}{(\hat{\lambda} +2\hat{\mu})} \left(\frac{\partial \hat{u}}{\partial \hat{x}} + \frac{\partial \hat{v}}{\partial \hat{y}}

ight)

ight) + 2 \hat{\mu} \frac{\partial \hat{v}}{\partial \hat{y}}.\]



This linear elasticity example, shows a 3D bracket in Fig. 69. This example is partially adopted from the MATLAB PDE toolbox. The back face of this bracket is clamped, and a traction of \(4 \times 10^4 \, \text{Pa}\) is applied to the front face in the negative-\(z\) direction (this face is shown in red). The rest of the surface is considered as traction free boundaries. Other properties are set as, \((E,

u) = (100 \,\text{GPa}, 0.3)\). You can nondimensionalize the linear elasticity equations by setting \(L=1 \,\text{m}, U=0.0001 \,\text{m}, \mu_c=0.01 \mu\).

Fig. 69 Geometry of the bracket. The back face of the bracket is clamped, and a shear stress is applied to the front face in the negative z-direction.

Copy Copied! # Specify parameters nu = 0.3 E = 100e9 lambda_ = nu * E / ((1 + nu) * (1 - 2 * nu)) mu = E / (2 * (1 + nu)) mu_c = 0.01 * mu lambda_ = lambda_ / mu_c mu = mu / mu_c characteristic_length = 1.0 characteristic_displacement = 1e-4 sigma_normalization = characteristic_length / (characteristic_displacement * mu_c) T = -4e4 * sigma_normalization

In general, the characteristic length can be chosen in such a way to bound the largest dimension of the geometry to \((-1,1)\). The characteristic displacement and \(\mu_c\) can also be chosen such that the maximum displacement and the applied traction are close to 1 in order. Although the maximum displacement is not known a priori, it is observed that the convergence is not sensitive to the choice of the characteristic displacement as long as it is reasonably selected based on an initial guess for the approximate order of displacement. More information on nondimensionalizing the PDEs can be found in Scaling of Differential Equations.

The complete python script for this problem can be found at examples/bracket/bracket.py . Two separate neural networks for displacement and stresses are used as follows

Copy Copied! # make list of nodes to unroll graph on le = LinearElasticity(lambda_=lambda_, mu=mu, dim=3) disp_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("z")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("w")], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) stress_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("z")], output_keys=[ Key("sigma_xx"), Key("sigma_yy"), Key("sigma_zz"), Key("sigma_xy"), Key("sigma_xz"), Key("sigma_yz"), ], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) nodes = ( le.make_nodes() + [disp_net.make_node(name="displacement_network")] + [stress_net.make_node(name="stress_network")] )

The mixed form of the linear elasticity equations is used here in this example, and therefore, the training constraints are defined as shown below:

Copy Copied! # add constraints to solver # make geometry x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z") support_origin = (-1, -1, -1) support_dim = (0.25, 2, 2) bracket_origin = (-0.75, -1, -0.1) bracket_dim = (1.75, 2, 0.2) cylinder_radius = 0.1 cylinder_height = 2.0 aux_lower_origin = (-0.75, -1, -0.1 - cylinder_radius) aux_lower_dim = (cylinder_radius, 2, cylinder_radius) aux_upper_origin = (-0.75, -1, 0.1) aux_upper_dim = (cylinder_radius, 2, cylinder_radius) cylinder_lower_center = (-0.75 + cylinder_radius, 0, 0) cylinder_upper_center = (-0.75 + cylinder_radius, 0, 0) cylinder_hole_radius = 0.7 cylinder_hole_height = 0.5 cylinder_hole_center = (0.125, 0, 0) support = Box( support_origin, ( support_origin[0] + support_dim[0], support_origin[1] + support_dim[1], support_origin[2] + support_dim[2], ), ) bracket = Box( bracket_origin, ( bracket_origin[0] + bracket_dim[0], bracket_origin[1] + bracket_dim[1], bracket_origin[2] + bracket_dim[2], ), ) aux_lower = Box( aux_lower_origin, ( aux_lower_origin[0] + aux_lower_dim[0], aux_lower_origin[1] + aux_lower_dim[1], aux_lower_origin[2] + aux_lower_dim[2], ), ) aux_upper = Box( aux_upper_origin, ( aux_upper_origin[0] + aux_upper_dim[0], aux_upper_origin[1] + aux_upper_dim[1], aux_upper_origin[2] + aux_upper_dim[2], ), ) cylinder_lower = Cylinder(cylinder_lower_center, cylinder_radius, cylinder_height) cylinder_upper = Cylinder(cylinder_upper_center, cylinder_radius, cylinder_height) cylinder_hole = Cylinder( cylinder_hole_center, cylinder_hole_radius, cylinder_hole_height ) cylinder_lower = cylinder_lower.rotate(np.pi / 2, "x") cylinder_upper = cylinder_upper.rotate(np.pi / 2, "x") cylinder_lower = cylinder_lower.translate([0, 0, -0.1 - cylinder_radius]) cylinder_upper = cylinder_upper.translate([0, 0, 0.1 + cylinder_radius]) curve_lower = aux_lower - cylinder_lower curve_upper = aux_upper - cylinder_upper geo = support + bracket + curve_lower + curve_upper - cylinder_hole # Doamin bounds bounds_x = (-1, 1) bounds_y = (-1, 1) bounds_z = (-1, 1) bounds_support_x = (-1, -0.65) bounds_support_y = (-1, 1) bounds_support_z = (-1, 1) bounds_bracket_x = (-0.65, 1) bounds_bracket_y = (-1, 1) bounds_bracket_z = (-0.1, 0.1) # make domain domain = Domain() # back BC backBC = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"u": 0, "v": 0, "w": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.backBC, lambda_weighting={"u": 10, "v": 10, "w": 10}, criteria=Eq(x, support_origin[0]), ) domain.add_constraint(backBC, "backBC") # front BC frontBC = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"traction_x": 0, "traction_y": 0, "traction_z": T}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.frontBC, criteria=Eq(x, bracket_origin[0] + bracket_dim[0]), ) domain.add_constraint(frontBC, "frontBC") # surface BC surfaceBC = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={"traction_x": 0, "traction_y": 0, "traction_z": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.surfaceBC, criteria=And((x > support_origin[0]), (x < bracket_origin[0] + bracket_dim[0])), ) domain.add_constraint(surfaceBC, "surfaceBC") # support interior interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={ "equilibrium_x": 0.0, "equilibrium_y": 0.0, "equilibrium_z": 0.0, "stress_disp_xx": 0.0, "stress_disp_yy": 0.0, "stress_disp_zz": 0.0, "stress_disp_xy": 0.0, "stress_disp_xz": 0.0, "stress_disp_yz": 0.0, }, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior_support, bounds={x: bounds_support_x, y: bounds_support_y, z: bounds_support_z}, lambda_weighting={ "equilibrium_x": Symbol("sdf"), "equilibrium_y": Symbol("sdf"), "equilibrium_z": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_xx": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_yy": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_zz": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_xy": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_xz": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_yz": Symbol("sdf"), }, ) domain.add_constraint(interior, "interior_support") # bracket interior interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=geo, outvar={ "equilibrium_x": 0.0, "equilibrium_y": 0.0, "equilibrium_z": 0.0, "stress_disp_xx": 0.0, "stress_disp_yy": 0.0, "stress_disp_zz": 0.0, "stress_disp_xy": 0.0, "stress_disp_xz": 0.0, "stress_disp_yz": 0.0, }, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior_bracket, bounds={x: bounds_bracket_x, y: bounds_bracket_y, z: bounds_bracket_z}, lambda_weighting={ "equilibrium_x": Symbol("sdf"), "equilibrium_y": Symbol("sdf"), "equilibrium_z": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_xx": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_yy": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_zz": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_xy": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_xz": Symbol("sdf"), "stress_disp_yz": Symbol("sdf"), }, ) domain.add_constraint(interior, "interior_bracket") # add validation data mapping = { "X Location (m)": "x", "Y Location (m)": "y", "Z Location (m)": "z", "Directional Deformation (m)": "u", } mapping_v = {"Directional Deformation (m)": "v"} mapping_w = {"Directional Deformation (m)": "w"} mapping_sxx = {"Normal Stress (Pa)": "sigma_xx"} mapping_syy = {"Normal Stress (Pa)": "sigma_yy"} mapping_szz = {"Normal Stress (Pa)": "sigma_zz"} mapping_sxy = {"Shear Stress (Pa)": "sigma_xy"} mapping_sxz = {"Shear Stress (Pa)": "sigma_xz"} mapping_syz = {"Shear Stress (Pa)": "sigma_yz"} file_path = "commercial_solver" if os.path.exists(to_absolute_path(file_path)): commercial_solver_var = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/deformation_x.txt"), mapping, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var_v = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/deformation_y.txt"), mapping_v, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var_w = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/deformation_z.txt"), mapping_w, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var_sxx = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/normal_x.txt"), mapping_sxx, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var_syy = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/normal_y.txt"), mapping_syy, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var_szz = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/normal_z.txt"), mapping_szz, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var_sxy = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/shear_xy.txt"), mapping_sxy, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var_sxz = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/shear_xz.txt"), mapping_sxz, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var_syz = csv_to_dict( to_absolute_path("commercial_solver/shear_yz.txt"), mapping_syz, delimiter="\t", ) commercial_solver_var["x"] = commercial_solver_var["x"] commercial_solver_var["y"] = commercial_solver_var["y"] commercial_solver_var["z"] = commercial_solver_var["z"] commercial_solver_var["u"] = ( commercial_solver_var["u"] / characteristic_displacement ) commercial_solver_var["v"] = ( commercial_solver_var_v["v"] / characteristic_displacement ) commercial_solver_var["w"] = ( commercial_solver_var_w["w"] / characteristic_displacement ) commercial_solver_var["sigma_xx"] = ( commercial_solver_var_sxx["sigma_xx"] * sigma_normalization ) commercial_solver_var["sigma_yy"] = ( commercial_solver_var_syy["sigma_yy"] * sigma_normalization ) commercial_solver_var["sigma_zz"] = ( commercial_solver_var_szz["sigma_zz"] * sigma_normalization ) commercial_solver_var["sigma_xy"] = ( commercial_solver_var_sxy["sigma_xy"] * sigma_normalization ) commercial_solver_var["sigma_xz"] = ( commercial_solver_var_sxz["sigma_xz"] * sigma_normalization ) commercial_solver_var["sigma_yz"] = ( commercial_solver_var_syz["sigma_yz"] * sigma_normalization ) commercial_solver_invar = { key: value for key, value in commercial_solver_var.items() if key in ["x", "y", "z"] } commercial_solver_outvar = { key: value for key, value in commercial_solver_var.items() if key in [ "u", "v", "w", "sigma_xx", "sigma_yy", "sigma_zz", "sigma_xy", "sigma_xz", "sigma_yz", ] } commercial_solver_validator = PointwiseValidator( nodes=nodes, invar=commercial_solver_invar, true_outvar=commercial_solver_outvar, batch_size=128, ) domain.add_validator(commercial_solver_validator) # add inferencer data grid_inference = PointwiseInferencer( nodes=nodes, invar=commercial_solver_invar, output_names=[ "u", "v", "w", "sigma_xx", "sigma_yy", "sigma_zz", "sigma_xy", "sigma_xz", "sigma_yz", ], batch_size=128, ) domain.add_inferencer(grid_inference, "inf_data") else: warnings.warn( f"Directory{file_path}does not exist. Will skip adding validators. Please download the additional files from NGC https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/orgs/nvidia/teams/modulus/resources/modulus_sym_examples_supplemental_materials" ) # make solver slv = Solver(cfg, domain) # start solver slv.solve() if __name__ == "__main__": run()

The training constraints consists of two different sets of interior points (i.e., interior_support and interior_bracket ). This is done only to generate the interior points more efficiently.

Fig. 70 shows the Modulus Sym results and also a comparison with a commercial solver results. The results of these two solvers show good agreement, with only a 8% difference in maximum bracket displacement.

Fig. 70 Modulus Sym linear elasticity results for the bracket deflection example

This example uses Modulus Sym for the analysis of stress concentration in an aircraft fuselage panel. Depending on the altitude of the flying plane, the fuselage panel is exposed to different values of hoop stress that can cause accumulated damage to the panel over the time. Therefore, in cumulative damage modeling of aircraft fuselage for the purpose of design and maintenance of aircrafts, it is required to perform several stress simulations for different hoop stress values. Consider a simplified aircraft fuselage panel as shown in Fig. 71. This example constructs a parameterized model that, once trained, can predict the stress and displacement in the panel for different values of hoop stress.

Fig. 71 Geometry and boundary conditions of the simplified aircraft fuselage panel.

The panel material is Aluminium 2024-T3, with \((E,

u) = (73 \,\text{GPa}, 0.33)\). The objective is to train a parameterized model with varying \(\sigma_{hoop} \in (46, 56.5)\). Since the thickness of the panel is very small (i.e., \(2 \, \text{mm}\)), plane stress equations can be used in this example. The python script for this problem can be found at examples/fuselage_panel/panel_solver.py . The plane stress form of the linear elasticity equations in Modulus Sym can be called by using the LinearElasticityPlaneStress class:

Copy Copied! le = LinearElasticityPlaneStress(lambda_=lambda_, mu=mu) elasticity_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("sigma_hoop")], output_keys=[ Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("sigma_xx"), Key("sigma_yy"), Key("sigma_xy"), ], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) nodes = le.make_nodes() + [elasticity_net.make_node(name="elasticity_network")]

Fig. 72 shows the Modulus Sym results for panel displacements and stresses. For comparison, the commercial solver results are also presented in Fig. 73. The Modulus Sym and commercial solver results are in close agreement, with a difference of less than 5% in the maximum Von Mises stress.

Fig. 72 Modulus Sym linear elasticity results for the aircraft fuselage panel example with parameterized hoop stress. The results are for \(\sigma_{hoop}\) = 46

Fig. 73 Commercial solver linear elasticity results for the aircraft fuselage panel example with \(\sigma_{hoop}\) = 46