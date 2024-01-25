Moving Time Window: Taylor Green Vortex Decay

The case setup for this problem is similar to many of the previous tutorials except for two key differences. This example shows how to set up a sequence of domains to iteratively solve for.

Note The python script for this problem can be found at examples/taylor_green/ .

First, construct your geometry similar to the previous problems.

Also, define values for how large the time window will be. In this case solve to \(1\) unit of time and then construct all needed nodes.

Copy Copied! # make geometry for problem channel_length = (0.0, 2 * np.pi) channel_width = (0.0, 2 * np.pi) channel_height = (0.0, 2 * np.pi) box_bounds = {x: channel_length, y: channel_width, z: channel_height} # define geometry rec = Box( (channel_length[0], channel_width[0], channel_height[0]), (channel_length[1], channel_width[1], channel_height[1]), )

The architecture can be created as below.

Copy Copied! # make network for current step and previous step flow_net = FullyConnectedArch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("z"), Key("t")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("w"), Key("p")], periodicity={"x": channel_length, "y": channel_width, "z": channel_height}, layer_size=256, ) time_window_net = MovingTimeWindowArch(flow_net, time_window_size) # make nodes to unroll graph on nodes = ns.make_nodes() + [time_window_net.make_node(name="time_window_network")]

Note that the periodicity is set when creating out network architecture. This will force the network by construction to give periodic solutions on the given bounds. Now two domains are defined, one for the initial conditions and one to be used for all future time windows.

Copy Copied! # make initial condition domain ic_domain = Domain("initial_conditions") # make moving window domain window_domain = Domain("window") # make initial condition ic = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={ "u": sin(x) * cos(y) * cos(z), "v": -cos(x) * sin(y) * cos(z), "w": 0, "p": 1.0 / 16 * (cos(2 * x) + cos(2 * y)) * (cos(2 * z) + 2), }, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.initial_condition, bounds=box_bounds, lambda_weighting={"u": 100, "v": 100, "w": 100, "p": 100}, parameterization={t_symbol: 0}, ) ic_domain.add_constraint(ic, name="ic") # make constraint for matching previous windows initial condition ic = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"u_prev_step_diff": 0, "v_prev_step_diff": 0, "w_prev_step_diff": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior, bounds=box_bounds, lambda_weighting={ "u_prev_step_diff": 100, "v_prev_step_diff": 100, "w_prev_step_diff": 100, }, parameterization={t_symbol: 0}, ) window_domain.add_constraint(ic, name="ic") # make interior constraint interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"continuity": 0, "momentum_x": 0, "momentum_y": 0, "momentum_z": 0}, bounds=box_bounds, batch_size=4094, parameterization=time_range, ) ic_domain.add_constraint(interior, name="interior") window_domain.add_constraint(interior, name="interior") # add inference data for time slices for i, specific_time in enumerate(np.linspace(0, time_window_size, 10)): vtk_obj = VTKUniformGrid( bounds=[(0, 2 * np.pi), (0, 2 * np.pi), (0, 2 * np.pi)], npoints=[128, 128, 128], export_map={"u": ["u", "v", "w"], "p": ["p"]}, ) grid_inference = PointVTKInferencer( vtk_obj=vtk_obj, nodes=nodes, input_vtk_map={"x": "x", "y": "y", "z": "z"}, output_names=["u", "v", "w", "p"], requires_grad=False, invar={"t": np.full([128**3, 1], specific_time)}, batch_size=100000, ) ic_domain.add_inferencer(grid_inference, name="time_slice_" + str(i).zfill(4)) window_domain.add_inferencer( grid_inference, name="time_slice_" + str(i).zfill(4) )

In the moving time window domain there is a new initial condition that will come from the previous time window. Now that the domain files have been constructed for the initial conditions and future time windows You can put it all together and make your sequential solver.

Copy Copied! # make solver slv = SequentialSolver( cfg, [(1, ic_domain), (nr_time_windows, window_domain)], custom_update_operation=time_window_net.move_window, ) # start solver slv.solve()

Instead of using the normal Solver class use the SequentialSolver class. This class expects a list where each element is a tuple of the number of times solving as well as the given domain. In this case, solve the initial condition domain once and then solve the time window domain multiple times. A custom_update_operation is provided which is called after solving each iteration and in this case is used to update network parameters.

The iterative domains are solved here in a very general way. In subsequent chapters this structure is used to implement a complex iterative algorithm to solve conjugate heat transfer problems.