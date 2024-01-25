To train FourCastNet, we use the ERA5 data over the years 1979 to 2015 (both included). When testing its performance, we use out of sample ERA5 data from 2018. Please see the original paper for a description of the 20 variables used and the preprocessing applied to the ERA5 dataset; they are specifically chosen to model important processes that influence low-level winds and precipitation. The data is stored using the following directory structure:

Copy Copied! era5 ├── train │ ├── 1979.h5 │ ├── ... │ ├── 2015.h5 ├── test │ ├── 2018.h5 └── stats ├── global_means.npy └── global_stds.py

where each HDF5 file contains all of the variables for each year, over 1460 time steps with 6 hour time deltas (i.e. it has a shape (1460, 20, 720, 1440)).

Note All of the python scripts for this example are in examples/fourcastnet/ .

The configuration file for FourCastNet is similar to the configuration file used in the Darcy Flow with Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator example and is shown below.

Copy Copied! # Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. defaults: - modulus_default - arch: - afno - scheduler: cosine_annealing - optimizer: adam - loss: sum - _self_ arch: afno: patch_size: 8 embed_dim: 768 depth: 12 num_blocks: 8 optimizer: lr: 0.0005 scheduler: T_max: 80000 custom: n_channels: 20 tstep: 1 n_tsteps: 1 train_dataset: kind: "default" data_path: "/era5/ngc_era5_data/train" # Training dataset path here test_dataset: kind: "default" data_path: "/era5/ngc_era5_data/test" # Test dataset path here num_workers: grid: 8 validation: 8 tag: batch_size: grid: 2 validation: 2 training: amp: true rec_constraint_freq: 100000 # Dont bother recording constraint here rec_results_freq: 5000 save_network_freq: 5000 print_stats_freq: 100 summary_freq: 5000 max_steps: 70000 # 80 epochs * (55k samples / 64 batch size)

In addition, we have added the custom.tstep and custom.n_tsteps parameters which define the time delta between the AFNO’s input and output time steps (in multiples of 6 hours, typically set to 1) and the number of time steps FourCastNet is unrolled over during training.

Modulus Sym FourCastNet currently has two options for loading the data:

DALI-based dataloader which uses NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) for accelerated data loading and processing. Standard PyTorch dataloader.

DALI dataloader is the default option, but can be changed by setting custom.train_dataset.kind option to pytorch .

Both dataloaders use a shared implementation which supports ERA5 data format and is defined in fourcastnet/src/dataset.py :

Copy Copied! class ERA5HDF5GridBaseDataset: """Lazy-loading ERA5 dataset. Provides common implementation that is used in map- or iterable-style datasets. Parameters ---------- data_dir : str Directory where ERA5 data is stored chans : List[int] Defines which ERA5 variables to load tstep : int Defines the size of the timestep between the input and output variables n_tsteps : int, optional Defines how many timesteps are included in the output variables Default is 1 patch_size : int, optional If specified, crops input and output variables so image dimensions are divisible by patch_size Default is None n_samples_per_year : int, optional If specified, randomly selects n_samples_per_year samples from each year rather than all of the samples per year Default is None stats_dir : str, optional Directory to test data statistic numpy files that have the global mean and variance """ def __init__( self, data_dir: str, chans: List[int], tstep: int = 1, n_tsteps: int = 1, patch_size: int = None, n_samples_per_year: int = None, stats_dir: str = None, **kwargs, ): self.data_dir = Path(to_absolute_path(data_dir)) self.chans = chans self.nchans = len(self.chans) self.tstep = tstep self.n_tsteps = n_tsteps self.patch_size = patch_size self.n_samples_per_year = n_samples_per_year if stats_dir is None: self.stats_dir = self.data_dir.parent / "stats" # check root directory exists assert ( self.data_dir.is_dir() ), f"Error, data directory{self.data_dir}does not exist" assert ( self.stats_dir.is_dir() ), f"Error, stats directory{self.stats_dir}does not exist" # get all input data files self.data_paths = sorted(self.data_dir.glob("????.h5")) for data_path in self.data_paths: logging.info(f"ERA5 file found:{data_path}") self.n_years = len(self.data_paths) logging.info(f"Number of years:{self.n_years}") # get total number of examples and image shape from the first file, # assuming other files have exactly the same format. logging.info(f"Getting file stats from{self.data_paths[0]}") with h5py.File(self.data_paths[0], "r") as f: self.n_samples_per_year_all = f["fields"].shape[0] self.img_shape = f["fields"].shape[2:] logging.info(f"Number of channels available:{f['fields'].shape[1]}") # get example indices to use if self.n_samples_per_year is None: self.n_samples_per_year = self.n_samples_per_year_all self.samples = [ np.arange(self.n_samples_per_year) for _ in range(self.n_years) ] else: if self.n_samples_per_year > self.n_samples_per_year_all: raise ValueError( f"n_samples_per_year ({self.n_samples_per_year}) > number of samples available ({self.n_samples_per_year_all})!" ) self.samples = [ np.random.choice( np.arange(self.n_samples_per_year_all), self.n_samples_per_year, replace=False, ) for _ in range(self.n_years) ] logging.info(f"Number of samples/year:{self.n_samples_per_year}") # get total length self.length = self.n_years * self.n_samples_per_year # adjust image shape if patch_size defined if self.patch_size is not None: self.img_shape = [s - s % self.patch_size for s in self.img_shape] logging.info(f"Input image shape:{self.img_shape}") # load normalisation values # has shape [1, C, 1, 1] self.mu = np.load(self.stats_dir / "global_means.npy")[:, self.chans] # has shape [1, C, 1, 1] self.sd = np.load(self.stats_dir / "global_stds.npy")[:, self.chans] assert ( self.mu.shape == self.sd.shape == (1, self.nchans, 1, 1) ), "Error, normalisation arrays have wrong shape" @property def invar_keys(self): return ["x_t0"] @property def outvar_keys(self): return [f"x_t{(i+1)*self.tstep}" for i in range(self.n_tsteps)]

Given an example index, the dataset’s __getitem__ method returns a single Modulus Sym input variable, x_t0 , which is a tensor of shape (20, 720, 1440) which contains the 20 ERA5 variables at a starting time step, and multiple output variables with the same shape, x_t1 , x_t2 , …, one for each predicted time step FourCastNet is unrolled over:

Copy Copied! class ERA5HDF5GridDataset(ERA5HDF5GridBaseDataset, Dataset): """Map-style ERA5 dataset.""" def __getitem__(self, idx): # get local indices from global index year_idx = int(idx / self.n_samples_per_year) local_idx = int(idx % self.n_samples_per_year) in_idx = self.samples[year_idx][local_idx] # get output indices out_idxs = [] for i in range(self.n_tsteps): out_idx = in_idx + (i + 1) * self.tstep # if at end of dataset, just learn identity instead if out_idx > (self.n_samples_per_year_all - 1): out_idx = in_idx out_idxs.append(out_idx) # get data xs = [] for idx in [in_idx] + out_idxs: # get array # has shape [C, H, W] x = self.data_files[year_idx]["fields"][idx, self.chans] assert x.ndim == 3, f"Expected 3 dimensions, but got{x.shape}" # apply input / output normalisation (broadcasted operation) x = (x - self.mu[0]) / self.sd[0] # crop data if needed if self.patch_size is not None: x = x[..., : self.img_shape[0], : self.img_shape[1]] xs.append(x) # convert to tensor dicts assert len(self.invar_keys) == 1 invar = {self.invar_keys[0]: xs[0]} assert len(self.outvar_keys) == len(xs) - 1 outvar = {self.outvar_keys[i]: x for i, x in enumerate(xs[1:])} invar = Dataset._to_tensor_dict(invar) outvar = Dataset._to_tensor_dict(outvar) lambda_weighting = Dataset._to_tensor_dict( {k: np.ones_like(v) for k, v in outvar.items()} ) return invar, outvar, lambda_weighting

Inside the training script, fourcastnet/era5_FCN.py , the ERA5 datasets are initialized using the following:

Copy Copied! train_dataset = _create_dataset( cfg.custom.train_dataset.kind, data_dir=cfg.custom.train_dataset.data_path, chans=channels, tstep=cfg.custom.tstep, n_tsteps=cfg.custom.n_tsteps, patch_size=cfg.arch.afno.patch_size, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.grid, num_workers=cfg.custom.num_workers.grid, shuffle=True, ) test_dataset = _create_dataset( cfg.custom.test_dataset.kind, data_dir=cfg.custom.test_dataset.data_path, chans=channels, tstep=cfg.custom.tstep, n_tsteps=cfg.custom.n_tsteps, patch_size=cfg.arch.afno.patch_size, n_samples_per_year=20, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.validation, num_workers=cfg.custom.num_workers.validation, )

Next, we need to define FourCastNet as a custom Modulus Sym architecture. This model is found inside fourcastnet/src/fourcastnet.py which is a wrapper class of Modulus Sym’ AFNO model. FourCastNet has two training phases: the first is single step prediction and the second is two step predictions. This small wrapper allows AFNO to be executed for any n_tsteps of time steps using autoregressive forward passes.

Copy Copied! class FourcastNetArch(Arch): "Defines the FourcastNet architecture" def __init__( self, input_keys: List[Key], output_keys: List[Key], img_shape: Tuple[int, int], detach_keys: List[Key] = [], patch_size: int = 16, embed_dim: int = 256, depth: int = 4, num_blocks: int = 4, ) -> None: """Fourcastnet model. This is a simple wrapper for Modulus' AFNO model. The only difference is that FourcastNet needs multi-step training. This class allows the model to auto-regressively predict multiple timesteps Parameters (Same as AFNO) ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim. output_keys : List[Key] Output key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim. img_shape : Tuple[int, int] Input image dimensions (height, width) detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] patch_size : int, optional Size of image patchs, by default 16 embed_dim : int, optional Embedded channel size, by default 256 depth : int, optional Number of AFNO layers, by default 4 num_blocks : int, optional Number of blocks in the frequency weight matrices, by default 4 """ super().__init__( input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, detach_keys=detach_keys, ) # get number of timesteps steps to unroll assert ( len(self.input_keys) == 1 ), "Error, FourcastNet only accepts one input variable (x_t0)" self.n_tsteps = len(self.output_keys) logging.info(f"Unrolling FourcastNet over{self.n_tsteps}timesteps") # get number of input/output channels in_channels = self.input_keys[0].size out_channels = self.output_keys[0].size # intialise AFNO kernel self._impl = AFNONet( in_channels=in_channels, out_channels=out_channels, patch_size=(patch_size, patch_size), img_size=img_shape, embed_dim=embed_dim, depth=depth, num_blocks=num_blocks, ) def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: # prepare input tensor x = self.prepare_input( input_variables=in_vars, mask=self.input_key_dict.keys(), detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=1, input_scales=self.input_scales, ) # unroll model over multiple timesteps ys = [] for t in range(self.n_tsteps): x = self._impl(x) ys.append(x) y = torch.cat(ys, dim=1) # prepare output dict return self.prepare_output( output_tensor=y, output_var=self.output_key_dict, dim=1, output_scales=self.output_scales, )

The FourCastNet model is initialized in the training script, fourcastnet/era5_FCN.py :

Copy Copied! # make list of nodes to unroll graph on model = FourcastNetArch( input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, img_shape=test_dataset.img_shape, patch_size=cfg.arch.afno.patch_size, embed_dim=cfg.arch.afno.embed_dim, depth=cfg.arch.afno.depth, num_blocks=cfg.arch.afno.num_blocks, ) nodes = [model.make_node(name="FCN")]

With the custom dataset for loading the ERA5 data and the FourCastNet model created, the next step is setting up the Modulus Sym training domain. The main training script is fourcastnet/era5_FCN.py and constraints the standard steps needed for training a model in Modulus Sym. A standard data-driven grid constraint is created:

Copy Copied! # make domain domain = Domain() # add constraints to domain supervised = SupervisedGridConstraint( nodes=nodes, dataset=train_dataset, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.grid, loss=LpLoss(), num_workers=cfg.custom.num_workers.grid, ) domain.add_constraint(supervised, "supervised")

A validator is also added to the training script: