Scalar Transport: 2D Advection Diffusion
In this tutorial, you will use an advection-diffusion transport equation for temperature along with the Continuity and Navier-Stokes equation to model the heat transfer in a 2D flow. In this tutorial you will learn:
How to implement advection-diffusion for a scalar quantity.
How to create custom profiles for boundary conditions and to set up gradient boundary conditions.
How to use additional constraints like
IntegralBoundaryConstraintto speed up convergence.
This tutorial assumes that you have completed tutorial Introductory Example and have familiarized yourself with the basics of the Modulus Sym APIs.
In this tutorial, you will solve the heat transfer from a 3-fin heat sink. The problem describes a hypothetical scenario wherein a 2D slice of the heat sink is simulated as shown in the figure. The heat sinks are maintained at a constant temperature of 350 \(K\) and the inlet is at 293.498 \(K\). The channel walls are treated as adiabatic. The inlet is assumed to be a parabolic velocity profile with 1.5 \(m/s\) as the peak velocity. The kinematic viscosity \(\nu\) is set to 0.01 \(m^2/s\) and the Prandtl number is 5. Although the flow is laminar, the Zero Equation turbulence model is kept on.
Fig. 67 2D slice of three fin heat sink geometry (All dimensions in \(m\))
The python script for this problem can be found at
examples/three_fin_2d/heat_sink.py.
Importing the required packages
In this tutorial you will make use of
Channel2D geometry to make the
duct.
Line geometry can be used to make inlet, outlet and
intermediate planes for integral boundary conditions. The
AdvectionDiffusion equation is imported from the
PDES module.
The
parabola and
GradNormal are imported from appropriate
modules to generate the required boundary conditions.
import os
import warnings
import torch
import numpy as np
from sympy import Symbol, Eq
import modulus.sym
from modulus.sym.hydra import to_absolute_path, instantiate_arch, ModulusConfig
from modulus.sym.solver import Solver
from modulus.sym.domain import Domain
from modulus.sym.geometry.primitives_2d import Rectangle, Line, Channel2D
from modulus.sym.utils.sympy.functions import parabola
from modulus.sym.utils.io import csv_to_dict
from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes, GradNormal
from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.basic import NormalDotVec
from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.turbulence_zero_eq import ZeroEquation
from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.advection_diffusion import AdvectionDiffusion
from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import (
PointwiseBoundaryConstraint,
PointwiseInteriorConstraint,
IntegralBoundaryConstraint,
)
from modulus.sym.domain.monitor import PointwiseMonitor
from modulus.sym.domain.validator import PointwiseValidator
from modulus.sym.key import Key
from modulus.sym.node import Node
from modulus.sym.geometry import Parameterization, Parameter
Creating Geometry
To generate the geometry of this problem, use
Channel2D for duct and
Rectangle for generating the heat sink.
The way of defining
Channel2D is same as
Rectangle. The
difference between a channel and a rectangle is that a channel is infinite and
composed of only two curves and a rectangle is composed of four curves
that form a closed boundary.
Line is defined using the x and y coordinates of the two endpoints
and the normal direction of the curve. The
Line requires
the x coordinates of both the points to be same. A line in arbitrary
orientation can then be created by rotating the
Line object.
The following code generates the geometry for the 2D heat sink problem.
# params for domain
channel_length = (-2.5, 2.5)
channel_width = (-0.5, 0.5)
heat_sink_origin = (-1, -0.3)
nr_heat_sink_fins = 3
gap = 0.15 + 0.1
heat_sink_length = 1.0
heat_sink_fin_thickness = 0.1
inlet_vel = 1.5
heat_sink_temp = 350
base_temp = 293.498
nu = 0.01
diffusivity = 0.01 / 5
# define sympy varaibles to parametize domain curves
x, y = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y")
# define geometry
channel = Channel2D(
(channel_length[0], channel_width[0]), (channel_length[1], channel_width[1])
)
heat_sink = Rectangle(
heat_sink_origin,
(
heat_sink_origin[0] + heat_sink_length,
heat_sink_origin[1] + heat_sink_fin_thickness,
),
)
for i in range(1, nr_heat_sink_fins):
heat_sink_origin = (heat_sink_origin[0], heat_sink_origin[1] + gap)
fin = Rectangle(
heat_sink_origin,
(
heat_sink_origin[0] + heat_sink_length,
heat_sink_origin[1] + heat_sink_fin_thickness,
),
)
heat_sink = heat_sink + fin
geo = channel - heat_sink
inlet = Line(
(channel_length[0], channel_width[0]), (channel_length[0], channel_width[1]), -1
)
outlet = Line(
(channel_length[1], channel_width[0]), (channel_length[1], channel_width[1]), 1
)
x_pos = Parameter("x_pos")
integral_line = Line(
(x_pos, channel_width[0]),
(x_pos, channel_width[1]),
1,
parameterization=Parameterization({x_pos: channel_length}),
)
Defining the Equations, Networks and Nodes
In this problem, you will make two separate network architectures for solving flow and heat variables to achieve increased accuracy.
Additional equations (compared to tutorial Turbulent physics: Zero Equation Turbulence Model)
for imposing Integral continuity (
NormalDotVec),
AdvectionDiffusion and
GradNormal are specified and the variable to
compute is defined for the
GradNormal and
AdvectionDiffusion.
Also, it is possible to detach certain variables from the computation
graph in a particular equation if you want to decouple it from
rest of the equations. This uses the
.detach() method in the backend
to stop the computation of gradient .
In this
problem, you can stop the gradient calls on \(u\) , \(v\). This
prevents the network from optimizing \(u\) , and \(v\) to
minimize the residual from the advection equation. In this way, you can
make the system one way coupled, where the heat does not influence the
flow, but the flow influences the heat. Decoupling the computations this way can help
the convergence behavior.
# make list of nodes to unroll graph on
ze = ZeroEquation(
nu=nu, rho=1.0, dim=2, max_distance=(channel_width[1] - channel_width[0]) / 2
)
ns = NavierStokes(nu=ze.equations["nu"], rho=1.0, dim=2, time=False)
ade = AdvectionDiffusion(T="c", rho=1.0, D=diffusivity, dim=2, time=False)
gn_c = GradNormal("c", dim=2, time=False)
normal_dot_vel = NormalDotVec(["u", "v"])
flow_net = instantiate_arch(
input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")],
output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("p")],
cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected,
)
heat_net = instantiate_arch(
input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")],
output_keys=[Key("c")],
cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected,
)
nodes = (
ns.make_nodes()
+ ze.make_nodes()
+ ade.make_nodes(detach_names=["u", "v"])
+ gn_c.make_nodes()
+ normal_dot_vel.make_nodes()
+ [flow_net.make_node(name="flow_network")]
+ [heat_net.make_node(name="heat_network")]
)
Setting up the Domain and adding Constraints
The boundary conditions described in the problem statement are
implemented in the code shown below. Key
'normal_gradient_c' is
used to set the gradient boundary conditions. A new variable
\(c\) is defined for the solving the advection diffusion equation.
(147)\[c=(T_{actual} - T_{inlet})/273.15\]
In addition to the continuity and Navier-Stokes equations in 2D, you will have to solve the advection diffusion equation (148) (with no source term) in the interior. The thermal diffusivity \(D\) for this problem is 0.002 \(m^2/s\).
(148)\[u c_{x} + v c_{y} = D (c_{xx} + c_{yy})\]
You can use integral continuity planes to specify the targeted mass flow rate through these planes.
For a parabolic velocity of 1.5
\(m/s\), the integral mass flow is \(1\) which is added as an
additional constraint to speed up the convergence. Similar to tutorial
Introductory Example you can define keys for
'normal_dot_vel' on
the plane boundaries and set its value to
1 to specify the targeted
mass flow. Use the
IntegralBoundaryConstraint constraint to define
these integral constraints. Here the
integral_line
geometry was created with a symbolic variable for the line’s x position,
x_pos.
The
IntegralBoundaryConstraint constraint will randomly generate samples
for various
x_pos values. The number of such samples can be controlled by
batch_size argument,
while the points in each sample can be configured by
integral_batch_size argument.
The range for the symbolic variables (in this case
x_pos) can be set using the
parameterization argument.
These planes (lines for 2D geometry) would then be used when
the
NormalDotVec PDE that will compute the dot product of normal components of the
geometry and the velocity components. The parabolic profile can be created by using the
parabola function
by specifying the variable for sweep, the two intercepts and max height.
# make domain
domain = Domain()
# inlet
inlet_parabola = parabola(
y, inter_1=channel_width[0], inter_2=channel_width[1], height=inlet_vel
)
inlet = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=inlet,
outvar={"u": inlet_parabola, "v": 0, "c": 0},
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.inlet,
)
domain.add_constraint(inlet, "inlet")
# outlet
outlet = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=outlet,
outvar={"p": 0},
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.outlet,
)
domain.add_constraint(outlet, "outlet")
# heat_sink wall
hs_wall = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=heat_sink,
outvar={"u": 0, "v": 0, "c": (heat_sink_temp - base_temp) / 273.15},
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.hs_wall,
)
domain.add_constraint(hs_wall, "heat_sink_wall")
# channel wall
channel_wall = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=channel,
outvar={"u": 0, "v": 0, "normal_gradient_c": 0},
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.channel_wall,
)
domain.add_constraint(channel_wall, "channel_wall")
# interior flow
interior_flow = PointwiseInteriorConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=geo,
outvar={"continuity": 0, "momentum_x": 0, "momentum_y": 0},
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior_flow,
compute_sdf_derivatives=True,
lambda_weighting={
"continuity": Symbol("sdf"),
"momentum_x": Symbol("sdf"),
"momentum_y": Symbol("sdf"),
},
)
domain.add_constraint(interior_flow, "interior_flow")
# interior heat
interior_heat = PointwiseInteriorConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=geo,
outvar={"advection_diffusion_c": 0},
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior_heat,
lambda_weighting={
"advection_diffusion_c": 1.0,
},
)
domain.add_constraint(interior_heat, "interior_heat")
# integral continuity
def integral_criteria(invar, params):
sdf = geo.sdf(invar, params)
return np.greater(sdf["sdf"], 0)
integral_continuity = IntegralBoundaryConstraint(
nodes=nodes,
geometry=integral_line,
outvar={"normal_dot_vel": 1},
batch_size=cfg.batch_size.num_integral_continuity,
integral_batch_size=cfg.batch_size.integral_continuity,
lambda_weighting={"normal_dot_vel": 0.1},
criteria=integral_criteria,
)
domain.add_constraint(integral_continuity, "integral_continuity")
Adding Monitors and Validators
The validation data comes from a 2D simulation computed using OpenFOAM and the code to import it can be found below.
# add validation data
file_path = "openfoam/heat_sink_zeroEq_Pr5_mesh20.csv"
if os.path.exists(to_absolute_path(file_path)):
mapping = {
"Points:0": "x",
"Points:1": "y",
"U:0": "u",
"U:1": "v",
"p": "p",
"d": "sdf",
"nuT": "nu",
"T": "c",
}
openfoam_var = csv_to_dict(to_absolute_path(file_path), mapping)
openfoam_var["nu"] += nu
openfoam_var["c"] += -base_temp
openfoam_var["c"] /= 273.15
openfoam_invar_numpy = {
key: value
for key, value in openfoam_var.items()
if key in ["x", "y", "sdf"]
}
openfoam_outvar_numpy = {
key: value
for key, value in openfoam_var.items()
if key in ["u", "v", "p", "c"] # Removing "nu"
}
openfoam_validator = PointwiseValidator(
nodes=nodes,
invar=openfoam_invar_numpy,
true_outvar=openfoam_outvar_numpy,
)
domain.add_validator(openfoam_validator)
else:
warnings.warn(
f"Directory{file_path}does not exist. Will skip adding validators. Please download the additional files from NGC https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/orgs/nvidia/teams/modulus/resources/modulus_sym_examples_supplemental_materials"
)
# monitors for force, residuals and temperature
global_monitor = PointwiseMonitor(
geo.sample_interior(100),
output_names=["continuity", "momentum_x", "momentum_y"],
metrics={
"mass_imbalance": lambda var: torch.sum(
var["area"] * torch.abs(var["continuity"])
),
"momentum_imbalance": lambda var: torch.sum(
var["area"]
* (torch.abs(var["momentum_x"]) + torch.abs(var["momentum_y"]))
),
},
nodes=nodes,
requires_grad=True,
)
domain.add_monitor(global_monitor)
force = PointwiseMonitor(
heat_sink.sample_boundary(100),
output_names=["p"],
metrics={
"force_x": lambda var: torch.sum(var["normal_x"] * var["area"] * var["p"]),
"force_y": lambda var: torch.sum(var["normal_y"] * var["area"] * var["p"]),
},
nodes=nodes,
)
domain.add_monitor(force)
peakT = PointwiseMonitor(
heat_sink.sample_boundary(100),
output_names=["c"],
metrics={"peakT": lambda var: torch.max(var["c"])},
nodes=nodes,
)
domain.add_monitor(peakT)
Once the python file is setup, the training can be started by executing the python script.
python heat_sink.py
The results for the Modulus Sym simulation are compared against the OpenFOAM data in Fig. 68.
Fig. 68 Left: Modulus Sym. Center: OpenFOAM. Right: Difference