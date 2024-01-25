Modulus Sym Monitors
Monitor for Solver class
- class modulus.sym.domain.monitor.pointwise.PointwiseMonitor(invar, output_names, metrics, nodes, requires_grad=False)[source]
Bases:
Monitor
Pointwise Inferencer that allows inferencing on pointwise data
- Parameters
invar (Dict[str, np.ndarray (N, 1)]) – Dictionary of numpy arrays as input.
output_names (List[str]) – List of outputs needed for metric.
metrics (Dict[str, Callable]) – Dictionary of pytorch functions whose input is a dictionary torch tensors whose keys are the output_names. The keys to metrics will be used to label the metrics in tensorboard/csv outputs.
nodes (List[Node]) – List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with.
requires_grad (bool = False) – If automatic differentiation is needed for computing results.
- class modulus.sym.domain.monitor.monitor.Monitor[source]
Bases:
object
Monitor base class
