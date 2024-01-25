Table of Contents

Inverse Problem: Finding Unknown Coefficients of a PDE : This example provides a guide on using PINNs to assimilate the known quantities to infer/invert data which would be otherwise impossible for traditional methods.

Linear Elasticity : This example demonstrates how to use Modulus Sym for solving 3D and 2D stress-strain problems.

Scalar Transport: 2D Advection Diffusion : This example simulates an advection-diffusion problem to model a scalar transport phenomenon.

Turbulent physics: Zero Equation Turbulence Model : This example extends the lid driven cavity flow by including a turbulence model in the governing equations.

Coupled Spring Mass ODE System : This example shows the use of Modulus Sym for solving a system of ordinary differential equations.

2D Seismic Wave Propagation : This example applies the concepts of continuous time for a 2D wave propagation problem encountered in seismic surveys.

1D Wave Equation : This example solves a transient 1D wave equation and demonstrates coding a custom PDE in Modulus Sym. The time-dependent problem is solved using the continuous time, time marching and temporal loss weighting schemes.

FourCastNet : This example recreates the example from FourCastNet paper in Modulus Sym.

Deep Operator Network : This example uses Modulus Sym to solve anti-derivative problems with data-driven and physics informed DeepONet.

Darcy Flow with Physics-Informed Fourier Neural Operator : This example develops a physics-informed data-driven model for a 2D Darcy flow using the Physics-Informed Neural Operator.

Darcy Flow with Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator : This example develops a data-driven model for a 2D Darcy flow using the Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator.

Darcy Flow with Fourier Neural Operator : This example develops a data-driven model for a 2D Darcy flow using the Fourier Neural Operator.

Interface Problem by Variational Method: In this example we show how to solve the PDEs in their variational form (weak solutions) using Modulus Sym. Such formulation helps to solve the PDEs for which obtaining the solution in classical sense is very complex (e.g. problems with interface, singularities, etc.).

STL Geometry: Blood Flow in Intracranial Aneurysm: This example demonstrates import of an STL geometry (that can be exported from a CAD program) in Modulus Sym. In this tutorial, Modulus Sym uses its native SDF (Signed Distance Function) library to calculate the SDF for the points in the point cloud and determine if they are on, outside or inside the surface.

Moving Time Window: Taylor Green Vortex Decay: This example introduces Modulus Sym’ sequential solver and solves the canonical Taylor-Green vortex decay problem using the moving time window approach

Electromagnetics: Frequency Domain Maxwell’s Equation: This example covers the electromagnetic simulations using PINNs, solving the frequency domain Maxwell’s equations.

Fully Developed Turbulent Channel Flow: This example shows the use of PINNs to solve a canonical turbulent flow in a 2D channel using two equation turbulence models and wall functions.