Fully Developed Turbulent Channel Flow

This example implements the high Reynolds number version of the standard k epsilon model with wall functions. The goal is to solve the equations beyond a certain distance from the wall so that the viscous sublayer is not resolved. The turbulence equations for the k-epsilon model is shown here:

(198)\[\frac{\partial k}{\partial t} + U \cdot

abla k =

abla \cdot \left[ \left(

u + \frac{

u_t}{\sigma_k}

ight)

abla k

ight] + P_k - \varepsilon\]

(199)\[\frac{\partial \varepsilon}{\partial t} + U \cdot

abla \varepsilon =

abla \cdot \left[ \left(

u + \frac{

u_t}{\sigma_{\varepsilon}}

ight)

abla \varepsilon

ight] + (C_{\varepsilon 1}P_k - C_{\varepsilon 2} \varepsilon)\frac{\varepsilon}{k}\]



Next, this tutorial focuses on wall functions. Fig. 135 shows the wall modeling approach followed in this example. As seen in the figure, the equation loses are applied beyond a particular wall height that is chosen a priori. The points below this chosen wall height are discarded. The wall function relations that are shown in the following sections are then applied at this wall height. The wall height is chosen such that the \(y^+\) is \(~30\) which ensures that the inertial sublayer assumption is valid.

Fig. 135 Sampling for interior and wall function points

Not all of the important equations used in the formulation are presented here. For a more detailed description of the wall functions, see .

Assuming the closest point to the wall (\(P\)) is within the logarithmic layer, the tangential velocity can be set as

(200)\[\begin{align} U &= \frac{u_{\tau}}{\kappa} \ln{(E y^+)} \end{align}\]



Where, \(\kappa=0.4187\) and \(E=9.793\).

Here, since the \(U\) and \(u_{\tau}\) are related implicitly, you can use a lookup table approach to solve for \(u_{\tau}\) given \(U\) and the wall distance \(y\). This approach is similar to the one discussed here .

The \(k\) and \(\varepsilon\) can be set using the below relations

(201)\[\begin{split}\begin{align} k &= \frac{u_{\tau}^2}{\sqrt{C_{\mu}}} \\ \varepsilon &= \frac{C_{\mu} ^ {3 / 4} k ^ {3 / 2}}{\kappa y} \end{align}\end{split}\]



The total shear stress \(\tau\) is the sum of laminar and turbulent shear stresses, i.e. \(\tau=\tau_l+\tau_t\). At the wall, the laminar shear dominates and turbulent shear stress drops to zero, while in the log layer, the turbulent shear stress dominates. For setting the shear stress appropriately, it is assumed that the total shear stress at wall is equal to the turbulent shear stress in the log layer. For \(y^+\) values closer to 30, this assumption does not lead to large inaccuracies.

Therefore, the wall friction can be set using the log-law assumption and the approximation above as shown here:

(202)\[\tau_w \equiv \mu \frac{\partial U}{\partial y} \Bigg|_{w} \approx (\mu + \mu_t) \frac{\partial U}{\partial y} \Bigg|_{P} = \frac{

ho u_{\tau}U \kappa}{\ln{(E y^+)}}\]



The relations for Launder-Spalding wall functions formulation are similar to standard one, except now the friction velocity can directly be computed from the turbulent kinetic energy as shown below:

(203)\[\begin{split}\begin{align} u_{\tau} &= C_{\mu} ^ {1 / 4} k ^ {1 / 2} \\ U &= \frac{C_{\mu} ^ {1 / 4} k ^ {1 / 2}}{\kappa} \ln{(E y^+)} \end{align}\end{split}\]



With this formulation, it was found that an explicit boundary condition for \(k\) is not required as the log-law, relation for \(\varepsilon\) and \(\tau_w\) are sufficient to define all the variables at point \(P\).

(204)\[\begin{split}\begin{align} \varepsilon &= \frac{C_{\mu} ^ {3 / 4} k ^ {3 / 2}}{\kappa y} \\ \tau_w \equiv \mu \frac{\partial U}{\partial y} \Bigg|_{w} \approx (\mu + \mu_t) \frac{\partial U}{\partial y} \Bigg|_{P} &= \frac{

ho C_{\mu} ^ {1 / 4} k ^ {1 / 2} U \kappa}{\ln{(E y^+)}} \end{align}\end{split}\]

