Introductory Example

The Domain object contains the PDE and its boundary conditions, as well as the Validator and Inferencer objects in this example. Modulus Sym calls the PDE and its boundary conditions “constraints.” The PDE, in particular, constrains the outputs on the interior of the domain. The Domain and the configuration options both in turn will be used to create an instance of the Solver class.

Lines 42-43 of the example show how to create a Domain object. We will add constraints separately, later in the example.

Copy Copied! # make ldc domain ldc_domain = Domain()

Apart from constraints, you can add various other utilities to the Domain such as monitors, validation data, or points on which to do inference. Each of these is covered in detail in this example.

Adding constraints to the Domain can be thought of as adding specific constraints to the neural network optimization problem. For this physics-driven problem, these constraints are the boundary conditions and equation residuals. The goal is to satisfy the boundary conditions exactly, and have the interior (PDE) residual (a measure of the error) go to zero. The constraints can be specified within Modulus Sym using classes like PointwiseBoundaryConstrant and PointwiseInteriorConstraint . Modulus Sym then constructs a loss function – a measure of the neural network’s approximation error – from the constraints. By default, Modulus Sym will use L2 (sum of squares) loss, but it is possible to change this. The optimizer will train the neural network by minimizing the loss function. This way of specifying the constraints is called soft constraints. In what follows, we will explain how to specify the constraints.

To create a boundary condition constraint in Modulus Sym, first sample the points on that part of the geometry, then specify the nodes you want to evaluate on those points, and finally assign them the desired true values.

“Sample the points” refers to creating a set of points that live on that part of the geometry. The “nodes” here refer to the list of PDE and neural network nodes created on line 33 of the example. Some examples and documentation will use in place of “evaluate,” a phrase like “unroll the nodes” on “unroll the graph on the list of nodes.” “Unroll” means “construct the computational graph on the list of nodes.”

That last point calls for some elaboration. Each Constraint takes in a list of Node s with each Node having a list of input and output Key s. The inputs to the Constraint are just the coordinates (x and y in this example) and the output is a loss value. As part of computing the loss value, the Constraint might have a model that computes intermediate quantities. In this example, the interior Constraint requires derivatives of the output with respect to the input in order to compute residuals of the continuity and momentum equations. The loss value comes from the sum of squares of those residuals. Internally, Modulus Sym needs to figure out how to evaluate the model and the PDE and compute the required intermediate quantities (the derivatives, for example). This amounts to connecting nodes (quantities to compute) with edges (methods for combining quantities to compute other quantities) to create a “computational graph” for that Constraint . This process is what we typically refer to as “unrolling the graph”.

We sample a boundary by using a PointwiseBoundaryConstraint object. This will sample the entire boundary of the geometry you specify in the geometry argument when creating the object. For this example, once you set geometry=rec , all the sides of the rectangle are sampled. A particular boundary of the geometry can be sub-sampled by using the criteria argument. This can be any symbolic function defined using the sympy library. For example, to sample the top wall, wet set criteria=Eq(y,height/2) .

The constraint’s outvar argument specifies the desired values for the boundary condition as a dictionary. For example, outvar={"u": 1.0, "v": 0.0} says that the value of the u output is 1.0 on that boundary, and the value of the v output is 0.0 on that boundary.

The constraint’s batch_size argument specifies the number of points to sample on each boundary.

Note The criteria argument is optional. With no criteria , all the boundaries in the geometry are sampled.

The network directory will only show the points sampled in a single batch. However, the total points used in the training can be computed by further multiplying the batch size by batch_per_epoch parameter. The default value of this is set to 1000. In the example above, the total points sampled on the Top BC will be \(1000 \times 1000 = 1000000\).

For the LDC problem, we define the top wall with a \(u\) velocity equal to 1 \(m/s\) in the \(+ve\) x-direction, and define the velocity on all other walls as stationary (\(u,v = 0\)). Fig. 4 shows that this can give rise to sharp discontinuities, wherein the \(u\) velocity jumps sharply from \(0\) to \(1.0\). As outlined in the theory explanation Spatial Weighting of Losses (SDF weighting), this sharp discontinuity can be avoided by specifying the weighting for this boundary such that the weight of the loss varies continuously and is 0 on the boundaries. You can use the function \(1.0 - 20.0|x|\) as shown in Fig. 4 for this purpose. Similar to the advantages of weighting losses for equations (see Fig. 28), eliminating such discontinuities speeds up convergence and improves accuracy.

Weights to any variables can be specified as an input to the lambda_weighting parameter.

Fig. 4 Weighting the sharp discontinuities in the boundary condition

This example problem’s PDEs need to be enforced on all the points in the interior of the geometry to achieve the desired solution. Analogously to the boundaries, this requires first sampling the points inside the required geometry, then specifying the nodes to evaluate on those points, and finally assigning them the true values that you want for them.

We use the PointwiseInteriorConstraint class to sample points in the interior of a geometry. Its outvar argument specifies the equations to solve as a dictionary. For the 2D LDC case, the continuity equation and the momentum equations in \(x\) and \(y\) directions are needed. Therefore, the dictionary has keys for 'continuity' , 'momentum_x' and 'momentum_y' . Each of these keys has the corresponding value 0. This represents the desired residual for these keys at the chosen points (in this case, the entire interior of the LDC geometry). A nonzero value is allowed, and behaves as a custom forcing or source term. More examples of this can be found in the later chapters of this User Guide. To see how the equation keys are defined, you can look at the Modulus Sym source or see the API documentation ( modulus/eq/pdes/navier_stokes.py ).

As an example, the definition of 'continuity' is presented here.

Copy Copied! ... # set equations self.equations = {} self.equations['continuity'] = rho.diff(t) + (rho*u).diff(x) + (rho*v).diff(y) + (rho*w).diff(z) ...

The equations below show the part of the loss function corresponding to each of the three equations in the system of PDEs.

(2)\[L_{continuity}= \frac{V}{N} \sum_{i=0}^{N} ( 0 - continuity(x_i,y_i))^2\]

(3)\[L_{momentum_{x}}= \frac{V}{N} \sum_{i=0}^{N} ( 0 - momentum_{x}(x_i,y_i))^2\]

(4)\[L_{momentum_{y}}= \frac{V}{N} \sum_{i=1}^{n} (0 - momentum_{y}(x_i, y_i))^2\]



The bounds parameter determines the range for sampling the values for variables \(x\) and \(y\). The lambda_weighting parameter is used to determine the weights for different losses. In this problem, you will weight each equation at each point by its distance from the boundary by using the Signed Distance Field (SDF) of the geometry. This implies that the points away from the boundary have a larger weight compared to the ones closer to the boundary. This weighting leads to faster convergence since it avoids discontinuities at the boundaries (see section Spatial Weighting of Losses (SDF weighting)).

Note The lambda_weighting parameter is optional. If not specified, the loss for each equation/boundary variable at each point is weighted equally.

Copy Copied! # top wall top_wall = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"u": 1.0, "v": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.TopWall, lambda_weighting={"u": 1.0 - 20 * Abs(x), "v": 1.0}, # weight edges to be zero criteria=Eq(y, height / 2), ) ldc_domain.add_constraint(top_wall, "top_wall") # no slip no_slip = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"u": 0, "v": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.NoSlip, criteria=y < height / 2, ) ldc_domain.add_constraint(no_slip, "no_slip") # interior interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=rec, outvar={"continuity": 0, "momentum_x": 0, "momentum_y": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.Interior, lambda_weighting={ "continuity": Symbol("sdf"), "momentum_x": Symbol("sdf"), "momentum_y": Symbol("sdf"), }, ) ldc_domain.add_constraint(interior, "interior")

“Validation” means comparing the approximate solution computed by Modulus Sym with data representing results obtained by some other method. The results could come from any combination of simulation or experiment. This section shows how to set up such a validation domain in Modulus Sym. Here, we use results from OpenFOAM, an open-source computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solver that discretizes the Navier-Stokes equations on a mesh and solves them using nonlinear and linear solvers not based on neural networks. Results can be imported into Modulus Sym from any of various standard file formats, including .csv , .npz , or .vtk . Modulus Sym requires that the data be converted into a dictionary of NumPy variables for input and output. For a .csv file, this can be done using the csv_to_dict function.

The validation data is then added to the domain using PointwiseValidator . The dictionary of generated NumPy arrays for input and output variables is used as an input.