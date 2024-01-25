Modulus Sym Constraints

nodes (List[Node]) – List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with.

geometry (Geometry) – Modulus Geometry to apply the constraint with.

outvar (Dict[str, Union[int, float, sp.Basic]]) – A dictionary of SymPy Symbols/Expr, floats or int. This is used to describe the constraint. For example, outvar={‘u’: 0} would specify ‘u’ to be zero everywhere on the constraint.

batch_size (int) – Batch size used in training.

criteria (Union[sp.Basic, True]) – SymPy criteria function specifies to only apply constraint to areas that satisfy this criteria. For example, if criteria=sympy.Symbol(‘x’)>0 then only areas that have positive ‘x’ values will have the constraint applied to them.

lambda_weighting (Dict[str, Union[int, float, sp.Basic]] = None) – The spatial pointwise weighting of the constraint. For example, lambda_weighting={‘lambda_u’: 2.0*sympy.Symbol(‘x’)} would apply a pointwise weighting to the loss of 2.0 * x .

parameterization (Union[Parameterization, None], optional) – This allows adding parameterization or additional inputs.

fixed_dataset (bool = True) – If True then the points sampled for this constraint are done right when initialized and fixed. If false then the points are continually resampled.

compute_sdf_derivatives (bool, optional) – Compute SDF derivatives when sampling geometery

importance_measure (Union[Callable, None] = None) – A callable function that computes a scalar importance measure. This importance measure is then used in the constraint when sampling points. Areas with higher importance are sampled more frequently according to Monte Carlo importance sampling, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monte_Carlo_integration.

batch_per_epoch (int = 1000) – If fixed_dataset=True then the total number of points generated to apply constraint on is total_nr_points=batch_per_epoch*batch_size .

quasirandom (bool = False) – If true then sample the points using the Halton sequence.

num_workers (int) – Number of worker used in fetching data.

loss (Loss) – Modulus Loss module that defines the loss type, (e.g. L2, L1, …).