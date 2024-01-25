deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/diffusion.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Diffusion equation """ from sympy import Symbol , Function , Number from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE from modulus.sym.node import Node [docs] class Diffusion ( PDE ): """ Diffusion equation Parameters ========== T : str The dependent variable. D : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str Diffusivity. If `D` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'D(x,y,z,t)'. If 'D' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. Q : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str The source term. If `Q` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'Q(x,y,z,t)'. If 'Q' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. Default is 0. dim : int Dimension of the diffusion equation (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. time : bool If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True. mixed_form: bool If True, use the mixed formulation of the diffusion equations. Examples ======== >>> diff = Diffusion(D=0.1, Q=1, dim=2) >>> diff.pprint() diffusion_T: T__t - 0.1*T__x__x - 0.1*T__y__y - 1 >>> diff = Diffusion(T='u', D='D', Q='Q', dim=3, time=False) >>> diff.pprint() diffusion_u: -D*u__x__x - D*u__y__y - D*u__z__z - Q - D__x*u__x - D__y*u__y - D__z*u__z """ name = "Diffusion" def __init__ ( self , T = "T" , D = "D" , Q = 0 , dim = 3 , time = True , mixed_form = False ): # set params self . T = T self . dim = dim self . time = time self . mixed_form = mixed_form # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # time t = Symbol ( "t" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z , "t" : t } if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) if not self . time : input_variables . pop ( "t" ) # Temperature assert type ( T ) == str , "T needs to be string" T = Function ( T )( * input_variables ) # Diffusivity if type ( D ) is str : D = Function ( D )( * input_variables ) elif type ( D ) in [ float , int ]: D = Number ( D ) # Source if type ( Q ) is str : Q = Function ( Q )( * input_variables ) elif type ( Q ) in [ float , int ]: Q = Number ( Q ) # set equations self . equations = {} if not self . mixed_form : self . equations [ "diffusion_" + self . T ] = ( T . diff ( t ) - ( D * T . diff ( x )) . diff ( x ) - ( D * T . diff ( y )) . diff ( y ) - ( D * T . diff ( z )) . diff ( z ) - Q ) elif self . mixed_form : T_x = Function ( "T_x" )( * input_variables ) T_y = Function ( "T_y" )( * input_variables ) if self . dim == 3 : T_z = Function ( "T_z" )( * input_variables ) else : T_z = Number ( 0 ) self . equations [ "diffusion_" + self . T ] = ( T . diff ( t ) - ( D * T_x ) . diff ( x ) - ( D * T_y ) . diff ( y ) - ( D * T_z ) . diff ( z ) - Q ) self . equations [ "compatibility_T_x" ] = T . diff ( x ) - T_x self . equations [ "compatibility_T_y" ] = T . diff ( y ) - T_y self . equations [ "compatibility_T_z" ] = T . diff ( z ) - T_z self . equations [ "compatibility_T_xy" ] = T_x . diff ( y ) - T_y . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_T_xz" ] = T_x . diff ( z ) - T_z . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_T_yz" ] = T_y . diff ( z ) - T_z . diff ( y ) if self . dim == 2 : self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_T_z" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_T_xz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_T_yz" ) [docs] class DiffusionInterface ( PDE ): """ Matches the boundary conditions at an interface Parameters ========== T_1, T_2 : str Dependent variables to match the boundary conditions at the interface. D_1, D_2 : float Diffusivity at the interface. dim : int Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. time : bool If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True. Example ======== >>> diff = DiffusionInterface('theta_s', 'theta_f', 0.1, 0.05, dim=2) >>> diff.pprint() diffusion_interface_dirichlet_theta_s_theta_f: -theta_f + theta_s diffusion_interface_neumann_theta_s_theta_f: -0.05*normal_x*theta_f__x + 0.1*normal_x*theta_s__x - 0.05*normal_y*theta_f__y + 0.1*normal_y*theta_s__y """ name = "DiffusionInterface" def __init__ ( self , T_1 , T_2 , D_1 , D_2 , dim = 3 , time = True ): # set params self . T_1 = T_1 self . T_2 = T_2 self . D_1 = D_1 self . D_2 = D_2 self . dim = dim self . time = time # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) normal_x , normal_y , normal_z = ( Symbol ( "normal_x" ), Symbol ( "normal_y" ), Symbol ( "normal_z" ), ) # time t = Symbol ( "t" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z , "t" : t } if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) if not self . time : input_variables . pop ( "t" ) # variables to match the boundary conditions (example Temperature) T_1 = Function ( T_1 )( * input_variables ) T_2 = Function ( T_2 )( * input_variables ) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ "diffusion_interface_dirichlet_" + self . T_1 + "_" + self . T_2 ] = ( T_1 - T_2 ) flux_1 = self . D_1 * ( normal_x * T_1 . diff ( x ) + normal_y * T_1 . diff ( y ) + normal_z * T_1 . diff ( z ) ) flux_2 = self . D_2 * ( normal_x * T_2 . diff ( x ) + normal_y * T_2 . diff ( y ) + normal_z * T_2 . diff ( z ) ) self . equations [ "diffusion_interface_neumann_" + self . T_1 + "_" + self . T_2 ] = ( flux_1 - flux_2 )