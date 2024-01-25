deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v120/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/turbulence_zero_eq.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Zero Equation Turbulence model References: https://www.eureka.im/954.html https://knowledge.autodesk.com/support/cfd/learn-explore/caas/CloudHelp/cloudhelp/2019/ENU/SimCFD-Learning/files/GUID-BBA4E008-8346-465B-9FD3-D193CF108AF0-htm.html """ from sympy import Symbol , Function , sqrt , Number , Min from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE [docs] class ZeroEquation ( PDE ): """ Zero Equation Turbulence model Parameters ========== nu : float The kinematic viscosity of the fluid. max_distance : float The maximum wall distance in the flow field. rho : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str The density. If `rho` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'rho(x,y,z,t)'. If 'rho' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. Default is 1. dim : int Dimension of the Zero Equation Turbulence model (2 or 3). Default is 3. time : bool If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True. Example ======== >>> zeroEq = ZeroEquation(nu=0.1, max_distance=2.0, dim=2) >>> kEp.pprint() nu: sqrt((u__y + v__x)**2 + 2*u__x**2 + 2*v__y**2) *Min(0.18, 0.419*normal_distance)**2 + 0.1 """ name = "ZeroEquation" def __init__ ( self , nu , max_distance , rho = 1 , dim = 3 , time = True ): # TODO add density into model # set params self . dim = dim self . time = time # model coefficients self . max_distance = max_distance self . karman_constant = 0.419 self . max_distance_ratio = 0.09 # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # time t = Symbol ( "t" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z , "t" : t } if self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) if not self . time : input_variables . pop ( "t" ) # velocity componets u = Function ( "u" )( * input_variables ) v = Function ( "v" )( * input_variables ) if self . dim == 3 : w = Function ( "w" )( * input_variables ) else : w = Number ( 0 ) # density if type ( rho ) is str : rho = Function ( rho )( * input_variables ) elif type ( rho ) in [ float , int ]: rho = Number ( rho ) # wall distance normal_distance = Function ( "sdf" )( * input_variables ) # mixing length mixing_length = Min ( self . karman_constant * normal_distance , self . max_distance_ratio * self . max_distance , ) G = ( 2 * u . diff ( x ) ** 2 + 2 * v . diff ( y ) ** 2 + 2 * w . diff ( z ) ** 2 + ( u . diff ( y ) + v . diff ( x )) ** 2 + ( u . diff ( z ) + w . diff ( x )) ** 2 + ( v . diff ( z ) + w . diff ( y )) ** 2 ) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ "nu" ] = nu + rho * mixing_length ** 2 * sqrt ( G )