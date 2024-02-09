holoscan.graphs
This module provides a Python API for the C++ API Graph classes.
holoscan.graphs.FlowGraph
|alias of
holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph
holoscan.graphs.FragmentFlowGraph
|Directed acyclic graph (DAG) class.
holoscan.graphs.OperatorFlowGraph
|Directed acyclic graph (DAG) class.
- class holoscan.graphs.FragmentFlowGraph
Bases:
holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentGraph
Directed acyclic graph (DAG) class.
Attributes
context
The graph's context (as an opaque PyCapsule object)
Methods
add_node(self, node)
Add the node to the graph.
get_next_nodes(self, arg0)
Get the nodes immediately downstream of a given node.
get_nodes(self)
Get all nodes.
get_port_map(self, arg0, arg1)
get_previous_nodes(self, arg0)
Get the nodes immediately upstream of a given node.
get_root_nodes(self)
Get all root nodes.
is_leaf(self, node)
Check if the node is a leaf node.
is_root(self, node)
Check if the node is a root node.
- __init__(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph) → None
Directed acyclic graph (DAG) class.
- add_node(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph, node: holoscan::Fragment) → None
Add the node to the graph.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
The node to add.
- property context
The graph’s context (as an opaque PyCapsule object)
- get_next_nodes(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph, arg0: holoscan::Fragment) → vector_of_node_type
Get the nodes immediately downstream of a given node.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
A node in the graph.
- Returns
- list of Operator or Fragment
A list containing the downstream nodes.
- get_nodes(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph) → vector_of_node_type
Get all nodes.
The nodes are returned in the order they were added to the graph.
- Returns
- list of Operator or Fragment
A list containing all nodes.
- get_port_map(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph, arg0: holoscan::Fragment, arg1: holoscan::Fragment) → dict
- get_previous_nodes(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph, arg0: holoscan::Fragment) → vector_of_node_type
Get the nodes immediately upstream of a given node.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
A node in the graph.
- Returns
- list of Operator or Fragment
A list containing the upstream nodes.
- get_root_nodes(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph) → vector_of_node_type
Get all root nodes.
- Returns
- list of Operator or Fragment
A list containing all root nodes.
- is_leaf(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph, node: holoscan::Fragment) → bool
Check if the node is a leaf node.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
A node in the graph.
- Returns
- bool
Whether the node is a leaf node
- is_root(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.FragmentFlowGraph, node: holoscan::Fragment) → bool
Check if the node is a root node.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
A node in the graph.
- Returns
- bool
Whether the node is a root node
- class holoscan.graphs.OperatorFlowGraph
Bases:
holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorGraph
Directed acyclic graph (DAG) class.
Attributes
context
The graph's context (as an opaque PyCapsule object)
Methods
add_node(self, node)
Add the node to the graph.
get_next_nodes(self, arg0)
Get the nodes immediately downstream of a given node.
get_nodes(self)
Get all nodes.
get_port_map(self, arg0, arg1)
get_previous_nodes(self, arg0)
Get the nodes immediately upstream of a given node.
get_root_nodes(self)
Get all root nodes.
is_leaf(self, node)
Check if the node is a leaf node.
is_root(self, node)
Check if the node is a root node.
- __init__(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph) → None
Directed acyclic graph (DAG) class.
- add_node(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph, node: holoscan::Operator) → None
Add the node to the graph.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
The node to add.
- property context
The graph’s context (as an opaque PyCapsule object)
- get_next_nodes(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph, arg0: holoscan::Operator) → vector_of_node_type
Get the nodes immediately downstream of a given node.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
A node in the graph.
- Returns
- list of Operator or Fragment
A list containing the downstream nodes.
- get_nodes(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph) → vector_of_node_type
Get all nodes.
The nodes are returned in the order they were added to the graph.
- Returns
- list of Operator or Fragment
A list containing all nodes.
- get_port_map(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph, arg0: holoscan::Operator, arg1: holoscan::Operator) → dict
- get_previous_nodes(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph, arg0: holoscan::Operator) → vector_of_node_type
Get the nodes immediately upstream of a given node.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
A node in the graph.
- Returns
- list of Operator or Fragment
A list containing the upstream nodes.
- get_root_nodes(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph) → vector_of_node_type
Get all root nodes.
- Returns
- list of Operator or Fragment
A list containing all root nodes.
- is_leaf(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph, node: holoscan::Operator) → bool
Check if the node is a leaf node.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
A node in the graph.
- Returns
- bool
Whether the node is a leaf node
- is_root(self: holoscan.graphs._graphs.OperatorFlowGraph, node: holoscan::Operator) → bool
Check if the node is a root node.
- Parameters
- nodeholoscan.core.Operator | holoscan.core.Fragment
A node in the graph.
- Returns
- bool
Whether the node is a root node