Creating an Application

An application can be configured at different levels:

The sections below will describe how to configure each of them, starting with a native support for YAML-based configuration for convenience.

Holoscan supports loading arbitrary parameters from a YAML configuration file at runtime, making it convenient to configure each item listed above, or other custom parameters you wish to add on top of the existing API. For C++ applications, it also provides the ability to change the behavior of your application without needing to recompile it.

Note Usage of the YAML utility is optional. Configurations can be hardcoded in your program, or done using any parser of your choosing.

Here is an example YAML configuration:

Copy Copied! string_param: "test" float_param: 0.50 bool_param: true dict_param: key_1: value_1 key_2: value_2

Ingesting these parameters can be done using the two methods below:

C++

Python The config() method takes the path to the YAML configuration file. If the input path is relative, it will be relative to the current working directory.

The from_config() method returns an ArgList object for a given key in the YAML file. It holds a list of Arg objects, each of which holds a name (key) and a value. If the ArgList object has only one Arg (when the key is pointing to a scalar item), it can be converted to the desired type using the as() method by passing the type as an argument. The key can be a dot-separated string to access nested fields.

Copy Copied! // Pass configuration file auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); app->config("path/to/app_config.yaml"); // Scalars auto string_param = app->from_config("string_param").as<std::string>(); auto float_param = app->from_config("float_param").as<float>(); auto bool_param = app->from_config("bool_param").as<bool>(); // Dict auto dict_param = app->from_config("dict_param"); auto dict_nested_param = app->from_config("dict_param.key_1").as<std::string>(); // Print std::cout << "string_param: " << string_param << std::endl; std::cout << "float_param: " << float_param << std::endl; std::cout << "bool_param: " << bool_param << std::endl; std::cout << "dict_param:

" << dict_param.description() << std::endl; std::cout << "dict_param['key1']: " << dict_nested_param << std::endl; // // Output // string_param: test // float_param: 0.5 // bool_param: 1 // dict_param: // name: arglist // args: // - name: key_1 // type: YAML::Node // value: value_1 // - name: key_2 // type: YAML::Node // value: value_2 // dict_param['key1']: value_1 The config() method takes the path to the YAML configuration file. If the input path is relative, it will be relative to the current working directory.

The kwargs() method return a regular python dict for a given key in the YAML file. Advanced : this method wraps the from_config() method similar to the C++ equivalent, which returns an ArgList object if the key is pointing to a map item, or an Arg object if the key is pointing to a scalar item. An Arg object can be cast to the desired type (e.g., str(app.from_config("string_param")) ).

Copy Copied! # Pass configuration file app = App() app.config("path/to/app_config.yaml") # Scalars string_param = app.kwargs("string_param")["string_param"] float_param = app.kwargs("float_param")["float_param"] bool_param = app.kwargs("bool_param")["bool_param"] # Dict dict_param = app.kwargs("dict_param") dict_nested_param = dict_param["key_1"] # Print print(f"string_param:{string_param}") print(f"float_param:{float_param}") print(f"bool_param:{bool_param}") print(f"dict_param:{dict_param}") print(f"dict_param['key_1']:{dict_nested_param}") # # Output: # string_param: test # float_param: 0.5 # bool_param: True # dict_param: {'key_1': 'value_1', 'key_2': 'value_2'} # dict_param['key_1']: 'value_1' Warning from_config() cannot be used as inputs to the built-in operators at this time, it’s therefore recommended to use kwargs() in Python.

Tip This is also illustrated in the video_replayer example.

Attention With both from_config and kwargs , the returned ArgList /dictionary will include both the key and its associated item if that item value is a scalar. If the item is a map/dictionary itself, the input key is dropped, and the output will only hold the key/values from that item.

If you use operators that depend on GXF extensions for their implementations (known as GXF operators), the shared libraries ( .so ) of these extensions need to be dynamically loaded as plugins at runtime.

The SDK already automatically handles loading the required extensions for the built-in operators in both C++ and Python, as well as common extensions (listed here). To load additional extensions for your own operators, you can use one of the following approach:

YAML

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! extensions: - libgxf_myextension1.so - /path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so Copy Copied! auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); auto exts = {"libgxf_myextension1.so", "/path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so"}; for (auto& ext : exts) { app->executor().extension_manager()->load_extension(ext); } Copy Copied! from holoscan.gxf import load_extensions from holoscan.core import Application app = Application() context = app.executor.context_uint64 exts = ["libgxf_myextension1.so", "/path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so"] load_extensions(context, exts)

Note To be discoverable, paths to these shared libraries need to either be absolute, relative to your working directory, installed in the lib/gxf_extensions folder of the holoscan package, or listed under the HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH or LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variables.

Operators are defined in the compose() method of your application. They are not instantiated (with the initialize method) until an application’s run() method is called.

Operators have three type of fields which can be configured: parameters, conditions, and resources.

Operators could have parameters defined in their setup method to better control their behavior (see details when creating your own operators). The snippet below would be the implementation of this method for a minimal operator named MyOp , that takes a string and a boolean as parameters; we’ll ignore any extra details for the sake of this example:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(string_param_, "string_param"); spec.param(bool_param_, "bool_param"); } Copy Copied! def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec): spec.param("string_param") spec.param("bool_param") # Optional in python. Could define `self.<param_name>` instead in `def __init__`

Tip Given an instance of an operator class, you can print a human-readable description of its specification to inspect the parameter fields that can be configured on that operator class: C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! std::cout << operator_object->spec()->description() << std::endl; Copy Copied! print(operator_object.spec)

Given this YAML configuration:

Copy Copied! myop_param: string_param: "test" bool_param: true bool_param: false # we'll use this later

We can configure an instance of the MyOp operator in the application’s compose method like this:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Using YAML auto my_op1 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op1", from_config("myop_param")); // Same as above auto my_op2 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op2", Arg("string_param", std::string("test")), // can use Arg(key, value)... Arg("bool_param") = true // ... or Arg(key) = value ); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Using YAML my_op1 = MyOp(self, name="my_op1", **self.kwargs("myop_param")) # Same as above my_op2 = MyOp(self, name="my_op2", string_param="test", bool_param=True, )

Tip This is also illustrated in the ping_custom_op example.

If multiple ArgList are provided with duplicate keys, the latest one overrides them:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Using YAML auto my_op1 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op1", from_config("myop_param"), from_config("bool_param") ); // Same as above auto my_op2 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op2", Arg("string_param", "test"), Arg("bool_param") = true, Arg("bool_param") = false ); // -> my_op `bool_param_` will be set to `false` } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Using YAML my_op1 = MyOp(self, name="my_op1", from_config("myop_param"), from_config("bool_param"), ) # Note: We're using from_config above since we can't merge automatically with kwargs # as this would create duplicated keys. However, we recommend using kwargs in python # to avoid limitations with wrapped operators, so the code below is preferred. # Same as above params = self.kwargs("myop_param").update(self.kwargs("bool_param")) my_op2 = MyOp(self, name="my_op2", params) # -> my_op `bool_param` will be set to `False`

By default, operators with no input ports will continuously run, while operators with input ports will run as long as they receive inputs (as they’re configured with the MessageAvailableCondition ).

To change that behavior, one or more other conditions classes can be passed to the constructor of an operator to define when it should execute.

For example, we set three conditions on this operator my_op :

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Limit to 10 iterations auto c1 = make_condition<CountCondition>("my_count_condition", 10); // Wait at least 200 milliseconds between each execution auto c2 = make_condition<PeriodicCondition>("my_periodic_condition", "200ms"); // Stop when the condition calls `disable_tick()` auto c3 = make_condition<BooleanCondition>("my_bool_condition"); // Pass directly to the operator constructor auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op", c1, c2, c3); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Limit to 10 iterations c1 = CountCondition(self, 10, name="my_count_condition") # Wait at least 200 milliseconds between each execution c2 = PeriodicCondition(self, timedelta(milliseconds=200), name="my_periodic_condition") # Stop when the condition calls `disable_tick()` c3 = BooleanCondition(self, name="my_bool_condition") # Pass directly to the operator constructor my_op = MyOp(self, c1, c2, c3, name="my_op")

Tip This is also illustrated in the conditions examples.

Note You’ll need to specify a unique name for the conditions if there are multiple conditions applied to an operator.

Some resources can be passed to the operator’s constructor, typically an allocator passed as a regular parameter.

For example:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Allocating memory pool of specific size on the GPU // ex: width * height * channels * channel size in bytes auto block_size = 640 * 480 * 4 * 2; auto p1 = make_resource<BlockMemoryPool>("my_pool1", 1, size, 1); // Provide unbounded memory pool auto p2 = make_condition<UnboundedAllocator>("my_pool2"); // Pass to operator as parameters (name defined in operator setup) auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op", Arg("pool1", p1), Arg("pool2", p2)); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Allocating memory pool of specific size on the GPU # ex: width * height * channels * channel size in bytes block_size = 640 * 480 * 4 * 2; p1 = BlockMemoryPool(self, name="my_pool1", storage_type=1, block_size=block_size, num_blocks=1) # Provide unbounded memory pool p2 = UnboundedAllocator(self, name="my_pool2") # Pass to operator as parameters (name defined in operator setup) auto my_op = MyOp(self, name="my_op", pool1=p1, pool2=p2)

The scheduler controls how the application schedules the execution of the operators that make up its workflow.

The default scheduler is a single-threaded GreedyScheduler . An application can be configured to use a different scheduler Scheduler ( C++ / Python ) or change the parameters from the default scheduler, using the scheduler() function ( C++ / Python ).

For example, if an application needs to run multiple operators in parallel, a MultiThreadScheduler can instead be used.

The code snippet belows shows how to set and configure a non-default scheduler:

C++

Python We create an instance of a holoscan::Scheduler derived class by using the make_scheduler() function. Like operators, parameters can come from explicit Arg s or ArgList , or from a YAML configuration.

The scheduler() method assigns the scheduler to be used by the application. Copy Copied! auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); auto scheduler = app->make_scheduler<holoscan::MultiThreadScheduler>( "myscheduler", Arg("worker_thread_number", 4), Arg("stop_on_deadlock", true) ); app->scheduler(scheduler); app->run(); We create an instance of a Scheduler class in the schedulers module. Like operators, parameters can come from an explicit Arg or ArgList , or from a YAML configuration.

The scheduler() method assigns the scheduler to be used by the application. Copy Copied! app = App() scheduler = holoscan.schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler( app, name="myscheduler", worker_thread_number=4, stop_on_deadlock=True, ) app.scheduler(scheduler) app.run()

Tip This is also illustrated in the multithread example.

As described below, applications can run simply by executing the C++ or Python application manually on a given node, or by packaging it in a HAP container. With the latter, runtime properties need to be configured: refer to the App Runner Configuration for details.