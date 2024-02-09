holoscan.schedulers
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Schedulers.
|
holoscan.schedulers.GreedyScheduler
|GreedyScheduler scheduler class.
|
holoscan.schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler
|Multi-thread scheduler class.
- class holoscan.schedulers.GreedyScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler,
holoscan.core._core.Component,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
GreedyScheduler scheduler class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the scheduler.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. check_recession_period_ms clock max_duration_ms spec stop_on_deadlock stop_on_deadlock_timeout
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
Initialize the scheduler.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(self: holoscan.schedulers._schedulers.GreedyScheduler, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock = None, stop_on_deadlock: bool = True, max_duration_ms: int = - 1, check_recession_period_ms: float = 0.0, stop_on_deadlock_timeout: int = 0, name: str = 'greedy_scheduler') → None
Greedy scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
- max_duration_msint, optional
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment the condition will be associated with
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when all operators are not ready to run in the current iteration.
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
The name of the scheduler.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property check_recession_period_ms
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the scheduler
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler) → None
Initialize the scheduler.
- property max_duration_ms
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan::ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- property stop_on_deadlock
- property stop_on_deadlock_timeout
- class holoscan.schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler,
holoscan.core._core.Component,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Multi-thread scheduler class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the scheduler.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. check_recession_period_ms clock max_duration_ms spec stop_on_deadlock stop_on_deadlock_timeout worker_thread_number
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
Initialize the scheduler.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(self: holoscan.schedulers._schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.Clock = None, worker_thread_number: int = 1, stop_on_deadlock: bool = True, check_recession_period_ms: float = 5.0, max_duration_ms: int = - 1, stop_on_deadlock_timeout: int = 0, name: str = 'multithread_scheduler') → None
Multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
- worker_thread_numberint
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
- max_duration_msint, optional
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment the condition will be associated with
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
The number of worker threads.
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when an operator is not ready to run yet.
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
The name of the scheduler.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property check_recession_period_ms
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the scheduler
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler) → None
Initialize the scheduler.
- property max_duration_ms
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan::ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- property stop_on_deadlock
- property stop_on_deadlock_timeout
- property worker_thread_number