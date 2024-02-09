holoscan.operators
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Operators.
|
holoscan.operators.AJASourceOp
|Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
|
holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp
|Bayer Demosaic operator.
|
holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp
|Format conversion operator.
|
holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment[, ...])
|Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
|
holoscan.operators.InferenceOp
|Inference operator.
|
holoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp
|Holoinfer Processing operator.
|
holoscan.operators.NTV2Channel
|Members:
|
holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, ...)
|Simple receiver operator.
|
holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, ...)
|Simple transmitter operator.
|
holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp
|Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
|
holoscan.operators.V4L2VideoCaptureOp
|Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.
|
holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp
|Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
|
holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp
|Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
- class holoscan.operators.AJASourceOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.AJASourceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, device: str = '0', channel: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.NTV2Channel = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL1: 0>, width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, rdma: bool = False, enable_overlay: bool = False, overlay_channel: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.NTV2Channel = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL2: 1>, overlay_rdma: bool = True, name: str = 'aja_source') → None
Operator to get a video stream from an AJA capture card.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- devicestr, optional
- channelholoscan.operators.NTV2Channel or int, optional
- widthint, optional
- heightint, optional
- framerateint, optional
- rdmabool, optional
- enable_overlaybool, optional
- overlay_channelholoscan.operators.NTV2Channel or int, optional
- overlay_rdmabool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
The device to target (e.g. “0” for device 0)
The camera NTV2Channel to use for output.
Width of the video stream.
Height of the video stream.
Frame rate of the video stream.
Boolean indicating whether RDMA is enabled.
Boolean indicating whether a separate overlay channel is enabled.
The camera NTV2Channel to use for overlay output.
Boolean indicating whether RDMA is enabled for the overlay.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.AJASourceOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.AJASourceOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.BayerDemosaicOp
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator
Bayer Demosaic operator.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the resource.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp) -> None
Bayer Demosaic operator.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool, in_tensor_name: str = ‘’, out_tensor_name: str = ‘’, interpolation_mode: int = 0, bayer_grid_pos: int = 2, generate_alpha: bool = False, alpha_value: int = 255, name: str = ‘format_converter’) -> None
Bayer Demosaic operator.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
- interpolation_modeint, optional
- bayer_grid_posint, optional
- generate_alphabool, optional
- alpha_valueint, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
CUDA Stream pool to create CUDA streams
The name of the input tensor.
The name of the output tensor.
The interpolation model to be used for demosaicing. Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/group__typedefs__npp.html#ga2b58ebd329141d560aa4367f1708f191
The Bayer grid position (default of 2 = GBRG). Values available at: https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/npp/group__typedefs__npp.html#ga5597309d6766fb2dffe155990d915ecb
Generate alpha channel.
Alpha value to be generated if generate_alpha is set to
True.
The name of the operator.
-
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the resource.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the resource
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.bayer_demosaic._bayer_demosaic.BayerDemosaicOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.FormatConverterOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Format conversion operator.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.format_converter._format_converter.FormatConverterOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, pool: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, out_dtype: str, in_dtype: str = '', in_tensor_name: str = '', out_tensor_name: str = '', scale_min: float = 0.0, scale_max: float = 1.0, alpha_value: int = 255, resize_height: int = 0, resize_width: int = 0, resize_mode: int = 0, out_channel_order: List[int] = [], cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'format_converter') → None
Format conversion operator.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- poolholoscan.resources.Allocator
- out_dtypestr
- in_dtypestr, optional
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
- out_tensor_namestr, optional
- scale_minfloat, optional
- scale_maxfloat, optional
- alpha_valueint, optional
- resize_heightint, optional
- resize_widthint, optional
- resize_modeint, optional
- channel_ordersequence of int
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory pool allocator used by the operator.
Destination data type (e.g. “RGB888” or “RGBA8888”).
Source data type (e.g. “RGB888” or “RGBA8888”).
The name of the input tensor.
The name of the output tensor.
Output will be clipped to this minimum value.
Output will be clipped to this maximum value.
Unsigned integer in range [0, 255], indicating the alpha channel value to use when converting from RGB to RGBA.
Desired height for the (resized) output. Height will be unchanged if resize_height is 0.
Desired width for the (resized) output. Width will be unchanged if resize_width is 0.
Resize mode enum value corresponding to NPP’s nppiInterpolationMode (default=NPPI_INTER_CUBIC).
Sequence of integers describing how channel values are permuted.
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.format_converter._format_converter.FormatConverterOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.format_converter._format_converter.FormatConverterOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.HolovizOp(fragment, allocator=None, receivers=[], tensors=[], color_lut=[], window_title='Holoviz', display_name='DP-0', width=1920, height=1080, framerate=60, use_exclusive_display=False, fullscreen=False, headless=False, enable_render_buffer_input=False, enable_render_buffer_output=False, font_path='', cuda_stream_pool=None, name='holoviz_op')
Bases:
holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
DepthMapRenderMode
Members:
InputSpec
InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
InputType
Members:
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class DepthMapRenderMode
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
POINTS
LINES
TRIANGLES
Attributes
name
value
- LINES = <DepthMapRenderMode.LINES: 1>
- POINTS = <DepthMapRenderMode.POINTS: 0>
- TRIANGLES = <DepthMapRenderMode.TRIANGLES: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class InputSpec
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
- Parameters
- tensor_namestr
- typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str
The tensor name for this input.
The type of data that this tensor represents.
Attributes
type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT. depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
Methods
View
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
description(self)
- Returns
- class View
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
Notes
Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.
When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.
Attributes
offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix.
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) → None
View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator.
Notes
Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.
When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.
It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.
Attributes
offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix.
- property height
- property matrix
- property offset_x
- property offset_y
- property width
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
__init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType) -> None
InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator.
- Parameters
- tensor_namestr
- typeholoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType or str
The tensor name for this input.
The type of data that this tensor represents.
Attributes
type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT. depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR. views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. 2. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: str) -> None
-
- property color
- property depth_map_render_mode
- description(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec) → str
- Returns
- descriptionstr
YAML string representation of the InputSpec class.
- property line_width
- property opacity
- property point_size
- property priority
- property text
- property type
- property views
- class InputType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
UNKNOWN
COLOR
COLOR_LUT
POINTS
LINES
LINE_STRIP
TRIANGLES
CROSSES
RECTANGLES
OVALS
TEXT
DEPTH_MAP
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR
POINTS_3D
LINES_3D
LINE_STRIP_3D
TRIANGLES_3D
Attributes
name
value
- COLOR = <InputType.COLOR: 1>
- COLOR_LUT = <InputType.COLOR_LUT: 2>
- CROSSES = <InputType.CROSSES: 7>
- DEPTH_MAP = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP: 11>
- DEPTH_MAP_COLOR = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR: 12>
- LINES = <InputType.LINES: 4>
- LINES_3D = <InputType.LINES_3D: 14>
- LINE_STRIP = <InputType.LINE_STRIP: 5>
- LINE_STRIP_3D = <InputType.LINE_STRIP_3D: 15>
- OVALS = <InputType.OVALS: 9>
- POINTS = <InputType.POINTS: 3>
- POINTS_3D = <InputType.POINTS_3D: 13>
- RECTANGLES = <InputType.RECTANGLES: 8>
- TEXT = <InputType.TEXT: 10>
- TRIANGLES = <InputType.TRIANGLES: 6>
- TRIANGLES_3D = <InputType.TRIANGLES_3D: 16>
- UNKNOWN = <InputType.UNKNOWN: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, receivers: List[holoscan.core._core.IOSpec] = [], tensors: List[holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec] = [], color_lut: List[List[float]] = [], window_title: str = 'Holoviz', display_name: str = 'DP-0', width: int = 1920, height: int = 1080, framerate: int = 60, use_exclusive_display: bool = False, fullscreen: bool = False, headless: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_input: bool = False, enable_render_buffer_output: bool = False, font_path: str = '', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'holoviz_op') → None
Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.
This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional
- receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional
- tensorssequence of dict, optional
- color_lutlist of list of float, optional
- window_titlestr, optional
- display_namestr, optional
- widthint, optional
- heightint, optional
- frameratefloat, optional
- use_exclusive_displaybool, optional
- fullscreenbool, optional
- headlessbool, optional
- enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional
- enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional
- font_pathstr, optional
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None, will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator.
List of input receivers.
List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the ‘name’ key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined.
Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’. Should be shape (n_colors, 4).
Title on window canvas.
In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr.
Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode.
Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode.
Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive mode.
Enable exclusive display.
Enable fullscreen window.
Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output.
If
True, an additional input port, named ‘render_buffer_input’ is added to the operator.
If
True, an additional output port, named ‘render_buffer_output’ is added to the operator.
File path for the font used for rendering text.
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
The name of the operator.
Notes
The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of {“color”, “color_lut”, “crosses”, “lines”, “lines_3d”, “line_strip”, “line_strip_3d”, “ovals”, “points”, “points_3d”, “rectangles”, “text”, “triangles”, “triangles_3d”, “depth_map”, “depth_map_color”, “unknown”}. The default type is “unknown” which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.
To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type ‘color’.
tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]
Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.
If we also had a “boxes” tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.
tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ]
where the color and line_width keys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.InferenceOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Inference operator.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method. DataMap DataVecMap
- class DataMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
get_map(self)
insert(self)
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- class DataVecMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
get_map(self)
insert(self)
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, backend: str, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, inference_map: dict, model_path_map: dict, pre_processor_map: dict, device_map: dict = {}, backend_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: List[str] = [], out_tensor_names: List[str] = [], infer_on_cpu: bool = False, parallel_inference: bool = True, input_on_cuda: bool = True, output_on_cuda: bool = True, transmit_on_cuda: bool = True, enable_fp16: bool = False, is_engine_path: bool = False, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'inference') → None
Inference operator.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- backend{“trt”, “onnxrt”, “torch”}
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
- inference_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceOp.DataVecMap
- model_path_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceOp.DataMap
- pre_processor_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceOp::DataVecMap
- device_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceOp.DataMap, optional
- backend_map: holoscan.operators.InferenceOp.DataMap, optional
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
- infer_on_cpubool, optional
- parallel_inferencebool, optional
- input_on_cudabool, optional
- output_on_cudabool, optional
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
- enable_fp16bool, optional
- is_engine_pathbool, optional
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Backend to use for inference. Set “trt” for TensorRT, “torch” for LibTorch and “onnxrt” for the ONNX runtime.
Memory allocator to use for the output.
Tensor to model map.
Path to the ONNX model to be loaded.
Pre processed data to model map.
Mapping of model to GPU ID for inference.
Mapping of model to backend type for inference. Backend options: “trt” or “torch”
Input tensors.
Output tensors.
Whether to run the computation on the CPU instead of GPU.
Whether to enable parallel execution.
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU.
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU.
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU.
Use 16-bit floating point computations.
Whether the input model path mapping is for trt engine files
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.inference._inference.InferenceOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Holoinfer Processing operator.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method. DataMap DataVecMap
- class DataMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
get_map(self)
insert(self)
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataMap) → Dict[str, str]
- class DataVecMap
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Methods
get_map(self)
insert(self)
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → None
- get_map(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- insert(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap) → Dict[str, List[str]]
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, process_operations: dict = {}, processed_map: dict = {}, in_tensor_names: List[str] = [], out_tensor_names: List[str] = [], input_on_cuda: bool = False, output_on_cuda: bool = False, transmit_on_cuda: bool = False, disable_transmitter: bool = False, cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, config_path: str = '', name: str = 'postprocessor') → None
Holoinfer Processing operator.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
- process_operationsholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp.DataVecMap
- processed_mapholoscan.operators.InferenceProcessorOp::DataVecMap
- in_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
- out_tensor_namessequence of str, optional
- input_on_cudabool, optional
- output_on_cudabool, optional
- transmit_on_cudabool, optional
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
- config_pathstr, optional
- disable_transmitterbool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory allocator to use for the output.
Operations in sequence on tensors.
Input-output tensor mapping.
Names of input tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
Names of output tensors in the order to be fed into the operator.
Whether the input buffer is on the GPU.
Whether the output buffer is on the GPU.
Whether to transmit the message on the GPU.
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
File path to the config file.
If
True, disable the transmitter output port of the operator.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.inference_processor._inference_processor.InferenceProcessorOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.NTV2Channel
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NTV2_CHANNEL1
NTV2_CHANNEL2
NTV2_CHANNEL3
NTV2_CHANNEL4
NTV2_CHANNEL5
NTV2_CHANNEL6
NTV2_CHANNEL7
NTV2_CHANNEL8
NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS
NTV2_CHANNEL_INVALID
Attributes
name
value
- NTV2_CHANNEL1 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL1: 0>
- NTV2_CHANNEL2 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL2: 1>
- NTV2_CHANNEL3 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL3: 2>
- NTV2_CHANNEL4 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL4: 3>
- NTV2_CHANNEL5 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL5: 4>
- NTV2_CHANNEL6 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL6: 5>
- NTV2_CHANNEL7 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL7: 6>
- NTV2_CHANNEL8 = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_CHANNEL8: 7>
- NTV2_CHANNEL_INVALID = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS: 8>
- NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS = <NTV2Channel.NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS: 8>
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.aja_source._aja_source.NTV2Channel, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- class holoscan.operators.PingRxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.core.Operator
Simple receiver operator.
- This operator has a single input port:
input: “in”
This is an example of a native operator with one input port. On each tick, it receives an integer from the “in” port.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
setup(spec)
Default implementation of setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None
Operator class.
Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.
If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the Operator.
Condition classes will be added to
self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to
self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in
self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- *args
- **kwargs
The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.
Positional arguments.
Keyword arguments.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)
Default implementation of setup method.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.PingTxOp(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
Bases:
holoscan.core.Operator
Simple transmitter operator.
- This operator has a single output port:
output: “out”
On each tick, it transmits an integer to the “out” port.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
setup(spec)
Default implementation of setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: object, arg1: holoscan::Fragment, *args, **kwargs) → None
Operator class.
Can be initialized with any number of Python positional and keyword arguments.
If a name keyword argument is provided, it must be a str and will be used to set the name of the Operator.
Condition classes will be added to
self.conditions, Resource classes will be added to
self.resources, and any other arguments will be cast from a Python argument type to a C++ Arg and stored in
self.args. (For details on how the casting is done, see the py_object_to_arg utility). When a Condition or Resource is provided via a kwarg, it’s name will be automatically be updated to the name of the kwarg.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- *args
- **kwargs
The holoscan.core.Fragment (or holoscan.core.Application) to which this Operator will belong.
Positional arguments.
Keyword arguments.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If name kwarg is provided, but is not of str type. If multiple arguments of type Fragment are provided. If any other arguments cannot be converted to Arg type via py_object_to_arg.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(spec: holoscan.core._core.PyOperatorSpec)
Default implementation of setup method.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.SegmentationPostprocessorOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Operator initialization method.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.segmentation_postprocessor._segmentation_postprocessor.SegmentationPostprocessorOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, in_tensor_name: str = '', network_output_type: str = 'softmax', data_format: str = 'hwc', cuda_stream_pool: holoscan.resources._resources.CudaStreamPool = None, name: str = 'segmentation_postprocessor') → None
Operator carrying out post-processing operations on segmentation outputs.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- allocatorholoscan.resources.Allocator
- in_tensor_namestr, optional
- network_output_typestr, optional
- data_formatstr, optional
- cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory allocator to use for the output.
Name of the input tensor.
Network output type (e.g. ‘softmax’).
Data format of network output.
CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator initialization method.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.segmentation_postprocessor._segmentation_postprocessor.SegmentationPostprocessorOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.V4L2VideoCaptureOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.v4l2_video_capture._v4l2_video_capture.V4L2VideoCaptureOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, allocator: holoscan.resources._resources.Allocator, device: str = '0', width: int = 0, height: int = 0, num_buffers: int = 4, pixel_format: str = 'auto', name: str = 'v4l2_video_capture') → None
Operator to get a video stream from a V4L2 source. Built-in HDMI capture card or USB cam.
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
- allocator
holoscan.resources.Allocator
- devicestr
- widthint, optional
- heightint, optional
- num_buffersint, optional
- pixel_formatstr
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Memory allocator to use for the output.
The device to target (e.g. “/dev/video0” for device 0)
Width of the video stream.
Height of the video stream.
Number of V4L2 buffers to use.
Video stream pixel format (little endian four character code (fourcc))
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.v4l2_video_capture._v4l2_video_capture.V4L2VideoCaptureOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.v4l2_video_capture._v4l2_video_capture.V4L2VideoCaptureOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- spec
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- spec
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamRecorderOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_recorder._video_stream_recorder.VideoStreamRecorderOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, directory: str, basename: str, flush_on_tick: bool = False, name: str = 'recorder') → None
Operator class to record the video stream to a file.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- directorystr
- basenamestr
- flush_on_tickbool, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Directory path for storing files.
User specified file name without extension.
Flushes output buffer on every tick when
True.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_recorder._video_stream_recorder.VideoStreamRecorderOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_recorder._video_stream_recorder.VideoStreamRecorderOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.operators.VideoStreamReplayerOp
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator. spec
Methods
OperatorType
Members:
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, spec)
Define the operator specification.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method.
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_replayer._video_stream_replayer.VideoStreamReplayerOp, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, directory: str, basename: str, batch_size: int = 1, ignore_corrupted_entities: bool = True, frame_rate: float = 1.0, realtime: bool = True, repeat: bool = False, count: int = 0, name: str = 'format_converter') → None
Operator class to replay a video stream from a file.
- Parameters
- fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment
- directorystr
- basenamestr
- batch_sizeint, optional
- ignore_corrupted_entitiesbool, optional
- frame_ratefloat, optional
- realtimebool, optional
- repeatbool, optional
- countint, optional
- namestr, optional
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
Directory path for reading files from.
User specified file name without extension.
Number of entities to read and publish for one tick.
If an entity could not be deserialized, it is ignored by default; otherwise a failure is generated.
Frame rate to replay. If zero value is specified, it follows timings in timestamps.
Playback video in realtime, based on frame_rate or timestamps.
Repeat video stream in a loop.
Number of frame counts to playback. If zero value is specified, it is ignored. If the count is less than the number of frames in the video, it would finish early.
The name of the operator.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_replayer._video_stream_replayer.VideoStreamReplayerOp) → None
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- Returns
- namestr
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.operators.video_stream_replayer._video_stream_replayer.VideoStreamReplayerOp, spec: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
- specholoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
- property spec
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.