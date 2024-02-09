NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Packaging Holoscan Applications

The Holoscan App Packager, included as part of the Holoscan CLI as the package command, allows you to package your Holoscan applications into a HAP-compliant container image for distribution and deployment.

Prerequisites

Dependencies

Ensure the following are installed in the environment where you want to run the CLI:

  • PIP dependencies (automatically installed with the holoscan python wheel)

  • NVIDIA Container Toolkit with Docker

    • Developer Kits (aarch64): already included in HoloPack and JetPack

    • x86_64: tested with NVIDIA Container Toolkit 1.13.3 w/Docker v24.0.1

  • Docker BuildX plugin

    1. Check if it is installed:

      $ docker buildx version
github.com/docker/buildx v0.10.5 86bdced

    2. If not, run the following commands based on the official doc:

      # Install Docker dependencies
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install ca-certificates curl gnupg

# Add Docker Official GPG Key
sudo install -m 0755 -d /etc/apt/keyrings
curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg
sudo chmod a+r /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg

# Configure Docker APT Repository
echo \
"deb [arch="$(dpkg --print-architecture)" signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu \
"$(. /etc/os-release && echo "$VERSION_CODENAME")" stable" | \
sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null

# Install Docker BuildX Plugin
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install docker-buildx-plugin

  • QEMU (Optional)

    • used for packaging container images of different architectures than the host (example: x86_64 -> arm64)

CLI Installation

The Holoscan CLI is installed as part of the Holoscan SDK and can be called with the following instructions depending on your installation:

If installed as a python wheel

  • In a virtual environment: the holoscan CLI should already be in the PATH

  • Globally: ensure that $HOME/.local/bin is added to your PATH. Run the following command make it available across sessions:

    echo 'export PATH=$HOME/.local/bin:$PATH' >> ~/.bashrc

If installed as a debian package

Ensure that /opt/nvidia/holoscan/ is added to your PATH. Run the following command make it available across sessions:

echo 'alias holoscan=/opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin/holoscan' >> ~/.bashrc

If built or installed from source (local only)

Ensure that ${BUILD_OR_INSTALL_DIR}/bin is added to your PATH. Run the following command make it available across sessions:

echo 'alias holoscan=${BUILD_OR_INSTALL_DIR}/bin/holoscan' >> ~/.bashrc

Warning

The Holoscan CLI is not available inside the NGC Container nor the development container (from source).

Package an application

Tip

The packager feature is also illustrated in the cli_packager and video_replayer_distributed examples.

  1. Ensure to use the HAP environment variables wherever possible when accessing data. For example:

    Let’s take a look at the distributed video replayer example (examples/video_replayer_distributed).

    • Using the Application Configuration File

      In the main function, we call the app->config(config_path) function with the default configuration file. The app->config(...) checks to see if the application was executed with --config argument first. If --config was set, the method uses the configuration file from the --config argument. Otherwise, it checks if the environment variable HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH is set and uses that value as the source. If neither were set, the default configuration file (config_path) is used.

       int main(int argc, char** argv) {
   // Get the yaml configuration file
   auto config_path = std::filesystem::canonical(argv[0]).parent_path();
   config_path /= std::filesystem::path("video_replayer_distributed.yaml");

   auto app = holoscan::make_application<DistributedVideoReplayerApp>();
   app->config(config_path);
   app->run();

   return 0;
 }

      In the main function, we call the app.config(config_file_path) function with the default configuration file. The app.config(...) method checks to see if the application was executed with --config argument first. If --config was set, the method uses the configuration file from the --config argument. Otherwise, it checks if the environment variable HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH is set and uses that value as the source. If neither were set, the default configuration file (config_file_path) is used.

      def main():
     input_path = get_input_path()
     config_file_path = os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), "video_replayer_distributed.yaml")

     logging.info(f"Reading application configuration from{config_file_path}")

     app = DistributedVideoReplayerApp(input_path)
     app.config(config_file_path)
     app.run()

    • Using Environment Variable HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH for Data Input

      In Fragment1, we try to set the input video directory with the value defined in HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH. When we instantiate a new Video Stream Replayer operator, we pass in all configuration values from the from_config("replayer") call. In addition, we include args that we created with the value from HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH if available as the last argument to override the directory setting.

      class Fragment1 : public holoscan::Fragment {
  public:
    void compose() override {
      using namespace holoscan;
      ArgList args;
      auto data_directory = std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH");
      if (data_directory != nullptr && data_directory[0] != '\0') {
        auto video_directory = std::filesystem::path(data_directory);
        video_directory /= "endoscopy/video";
        args.add(Arg("directory", video_directory.string()));
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Using video from {}", video_directory.string());
      }
      auto replayer =
          make_operator<ops::VideoStreamReplayerOp>("replayer", from_config("replayer"), args);
      add_operator(replayer);
    }
};

      In Fragment1, we try to set the input video directory with the value defined in HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH. When we instantiate a new Video Stream Replayer operator, we pass in the video_path along with all replayer configurations found in the configuration file.

      class Fragment1(Fragment):
    def __init__(self, app, name):
        super().__init__(app, name)

    def __init__(self, app, name):
        super().__init__(app, name)

    def compose(self):
        # Set the video source
        video_path = self._get_input_path()
        logging.info(
            f"Using video from{video_path}"
        )

        # Define the replayer and holoviz operators
        replayer = VideoStreamReplayerOp(
            self, name="replayer", directory=video_path, **self.kwargs("replayer")
        )

        self.add_operator(replayer)

    def _get_input_path(self):
        path = os.environ.get(
            "HOLOSCAN_INPUT_PATH", os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), "data")
        )
        return os.path.join(path, "endoscopy/video")

  2. Include a YAML configuration file as described in the Application Runner Configuration page.

  3. Use the holoscan package command to create a HAP container image. For example:

    holoscan package --platform x64-workstation --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/application/

Run a packaged application

The packaged Holoscan application container image can run with the Holoscan App Runner:

holoscan run -i /path/to/my/input -o /path/to/application/generated/output my-application:1.0.1

Since the packaged Holoscan application container images are OCI-compliant, they’re also compatible with Docker, Kubernetes, and containerd.

Each packaged Holoscan application container image includes tools inside for extracting the embedded application, manifest files, models, etc. To access the tool and to view all available options, run the following:

docker run -it my-container-image[:tag] help

The command should prints following:

USAGE: /var/holoscan/tools [command] [arguments]...
 Command List
    extract  ---------------------------  Extract data based on mounted volume paths.
        /var/run/holoscan/export/app        extract the application
        /var/run/holoscan/export/config     extract app.json and pkg.json manifest files and application YAML.
        /var/run/holoscan/export/models     extract models
        /var/run/holoscan/export/docs       extract documentation files
        /var/run/holoscan/export            extract all of the above
        IMPORTANT: ensure the directory to be mounted for data extraction is created first on the host system.
                   and has the correct permissions. If the directory had been created by the container previously
                   with the user and group being root, please delete it and manually create it again.
    show  -----------------------------  Print manifest file(s): [app|pkg] to the terminal.
        app                                 print app.json
        pkg                                 print pkg.json
    env  -------------------------  Print all environment variables to the terminal.

Note

The tools can also be accessed inside the Docker container via /var/holoscan/tools.

For example, run the following commands to extract the manifest files and the application configuration file:

# create a directory on the host system first
mkdir -p config-files

# mount the directory created to /var/run/holoscan/export/config
docker run -it --rm -v $(pwd)/config-files:/var/run/holoscan/export/config my-container-image[:tag] extract

# include -u 1000 if the above command reports a permission error
docker run -it --rm -u 1000 -v $(pwd)/config-files:/var/run/holoscan/export/config my-container-image[:tag] extract

# If the permission error continues to occur, please check if the mounted directory has the correct permission.
# If it doesn't, please recreate it or change the permissions as needed.

# list files extracted
ls config-files/

# output:
# app.json app.yaml pkg.json

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
