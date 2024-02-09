Packaging Holoscan Applications

Ensure the following are installed in the environment where you want to run the CLI:

PIP dependencies (automatically installed with the holoscan python wheel)

NVIDIA Container Toolkit with Docker Developer Kits (aarch64): already included in HoloPack and JetPack x86_64: tested with NVIDIA Container Toolkit 1.13.3 w/Docker v24.0.1

Docker BuildX plugin Check if it is installed: Copy Copied! $ docker buildx version github.com/docker/buildx v0.10.5 86bdced If not, run the following commands based on the official doc: Copy Copied! # Install Docker dependencies sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install ca-certificates curl gnupg # Add Docker Official GPG Key sudo install -m 0755 -d /etc/apt/keyrings curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg sudo chmod a+r /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg # Configure Docker APT Repository echo \ "deb [arch="$(dpkg --print-architecture)" signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu \ "$(. /etc/os-release && echo "$VERSION_CODENAME")" stable" | \ sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null # Install Docker BuildX Plugin sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install docker-buildx-plugin

QEMU (Optional) used for packaging container images of different architectures than the host (example: x86_64 -> arm64)



The Holoscan CLI is installed as part of the Holoscan SDK and can be called with the following instructions depending on your installation:

If installed as a python wheel

In a virtual environment: the holoscan CLI should already be in the PATH

Globally: ensure that $HOME/.local/bin is added to your PATH . Run the following command make it available across sessions: Copy Copied! echo 'export PATH=$HOME/.local/bin:$PATH' >> ~/.bashrc

If installed as a debian package

Ensure that /opt/nvidia/holoscan/ is added to your PATH . Run the following command make it available across sessions:

Copy Copied! echo 'alias holoscan=/opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin/holoscan' >> ~/.bashrc

If built or installed from source (local only)

Ensure that ${BUILD_OR_INSTALL_DIR}/bin is added to your PATH . Run the following command make it available across sessions:

Copy Copied! echo 'alias holoscan=${BUILD_OR_INSTALL_DIR}/bin/holoscan' >> ~/.bashrc