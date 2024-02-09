Ping Simple

We can connect two operators by calling add_flow() ( C++ / Python ) in the application’s compose() method.

The add_flow() method ( C++ / Python ) takes the source operator, the destination operator, and the optional port name pairs. The port name pair is used to connect the output port of the source operator to the input port of the destination operator. The first element of the pair is the output port name of the upstream operator and the second element is the input port name of the downstream operator. An empty port name (“”) can be used for specifying a port name if the operator has only one input/output port. If there is only one output port in the upstream operator and only one input port in the downstream operator, the port pairs can be omitted.

The following code shows how to define a linear workflow in the compose() method for our example. Note that when an operator appears in an add_flow() statement, it doesn’t need to be added into the workflow separately using add_operator() .