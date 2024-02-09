Holoscan CLI - Package Command

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
holoscan package - generate HAP-compliant container for your application.

Synopsis

holoscan package [--help|-h] [--log-level|-l {DEBUG,INFO,WARN,ERROR,CRITICAL}] --config|-c CONFIG [--docs|-d DOCS] [--models|-m MODELS] --platform PLATFORM [--timeout TIMEOUT] [--version VERSION] [--no-cache|-n] [--sdk SDK] [--monai-deploy-sdk-file MONAI_DEPLOY_SDK_FILE] [--output|-o OUTPUT] --tag|-t TAG [--username USERNAME] [--uid UID] [--gid GID] application

Examples

The code below package a python application for x86_64 systems:

# Using a Python directory as input
# Required: a `__main__.py` file in the application directory to execute
# Optional: a `requirements.txt` file in the application directory to install dependencies
holoscan package --platform x64-workstation --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/application/

# Using a Python file as input
holoscan package --platform x64-workstation --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/application/my-app.py

The code below package a C++ application for the IGX Orin DevKit (aarch64) with a discrete GPU:

# Using a C++ source directory as input
# Required: a `CMakeLists.txt` file in the application directory
holoscan package --platform igx-orin-devkit --platform-config dgpu --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/application/

# Using a C++ pre-compiled executable as input
holoscan package --platform igx-orin-devkit --platform-config dgpu --tag my-awesome-app --config /path/to/my/awesome/application/config.yaml /path/to/my/awesome/bin/application-executable

Note

The commands above load the generated image onto Docker to make the image accessible with docker images.

If you need to package for a different platform or want to transfer the generated image to another system, use the --output /path/to/output flag so the generated package can be saved to the specified location.

Positional Arguments

application

Path to the application to be packaged. The following inputs are supported:

  • C++ source code: you may pass a directory path with your C++ source code with a CMakeLists.txt file in it, and the Packager will attempt to build your application using CMake and include the compiled application in the final package.

  • C++ pre-compiled executable: A pre-built executable binary file may be directly provided to the Packager.

  • Python application: you may pass either:

    • a directory which includes a __main__.py file to execute (required) and an optional requirements.txt file that defined dependencies for your Python application, or

    • the path to a single python file to execute

Flags

--config|-c CONFIG

Path to the application’s configuration file. The configuration file must be in YAML format with a .yaml file extension.

[--docs|-d DOCS]

An optional directory path of documentation, README, licenses that shall be included in the package.

[--models|-m MODELS]

An optional directory path to a model file, a directory with a single model, or a directory with multiple models.

Single model example:

my-model/
├── surgical_video.gxf_entities
└── surgical_video.gxf_index

my-model/
└── model
    ├── surgical_video.gxf_entities
    └── surgical_video.gxf_index

Multi-model example:

my-models/
├── model-1
│   ├── my-first-model.gxf_entities
│   └── my-first-model.gxf_index
└── model-2
    └── my-other-model.ts

--platform PLATFORM

A comma-separated list of platform types to generate. Each platform value specified generates a standalone container image. If you are running the Packager on the same architecture, the generated image is automatically loaded onto Docker and is available with docker images. Otherwise, use --output flag to save the generated image onto the disk.

PLATFORM must be one of: clara-agx-devkit, igx-orin-devkit, jetson-agx-orin-devkit, x64-workstation.

  • clara-agx-devkit: Clara AGX DevKit

  • igx-orin-devkit: IGX Orin DevKit

  • jetson-agx-orin-devkit: Orin AGX DevKit

  • x64-workstation: systems with a x86-64 processor(s)

[--platform-config PLATFORM_CONFIG]

Specifies the platform configuration to generate. PLATFORM_CONFIG must be one of: igpu, igpu-assist, dgpu.

  • igpu: Supports integrated GPU

  • igpu-assist: Supports compute-only tasks on iGPU in presence of a dGPU

  • dgpu: Supports dedicated GPU

Note

--platform-config is required when --platform is not x64-workstation (which uses dgpu).

[--timeout TIMEOUT]

An optional timeout value of the application for the supported orchestrators to maange the application’s lifecycle. Defaults to 0.

[--version VERSION]

An optional version number of the application. When specified, it overrides the value specified in the configuration file.

[--base-image BASE_IMAGE]

Optionally specifies the base container image for building packaged application. It must be a valid Docker image tag either accessible online or via `docker images. By default, the Packager picks a base image to use from NGC.

[--build-image BUILD_IMAGE]

Optionally specifies the build container image for building C++ applications. It must be a valid Docker image tag either accessible online or via `docker images. By default, the Packager picks a build image to use from NGC.

[--build-cache BUILD_CACHE]

Specifies a directory path for storing Docker cache. Defaults to ~/.holoscan_build_cache.

[--cmake-args CMAKE_ARGS]

A comma-separated list of cmake arguments to be used when building C++ applications.

For example:

holoscan package --cmake-args "-DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=DEBUG -DCMAKE_ARG=VALUE"

[--no-cache|-n]

Do not use cache when building image.

[--sdk SDK]

SDK for building the application: Holoscan or MONAI-Deploy. SDK must be one of: holoscan, monai-deploy.

[--sdk-version SDK_VERSION]

Set the version of the SDK that is used to build and package the Application. If not specified, the packager attempts to detect the installed version.

[--holoscan-sdk-file HOLOSCAN_SDK_FILE]

Path to the Holoscan SDK Debian or PyPI package. If not specified, the packager downloads the SDK file from the internet depending on the SDK version detected/specified. The HOLOSCAN_SDK_FILE filename must have .deb or .whl file extension for Debian package or PyPI wheel package, respectively.

[--monai-deploy-sdk-file MONAI_DEPLOY_SDK_FILE]

Path to the MONAI Deploy App SDK Debian or PyPI package. If not specified, the packager downloads the SDK file from the internet based on the SDK version. The MONAI_DEPLOY_SDK_FILE package filename must have .whl or .gz file extension.

[--output|-o OUTPUT]

Output directory where result images will be written.

Note

If this flag isn’t present, the packager will load the generated image onto Docker to make the image accessible with docker images. The --output flag is therefore required when building a packaging for a different target architecture than the host system that runs the packaer.

--tag|-t TAG

Name and optionally a tag (format: name:tag).

For example:

my-company/my-application:latest
my-company/my-application:1.0.0
my-application:1.0.1
my-application

[--username USERNAME]

Optional username to be created in the container execution context. Defaults to holoscan.

[--uid UID]

Optional user ID to be associated with the user created with --username.

[--gid GID]

Optional group ID to be associated with the user created with --username.
