Conditions
The following table shows various states of the scheduling status of an operator:
|
Scheduling Status
|
Description
|NEVER
|Operator will never execute again
|READY
|Operator is ready for execution
|WAIT
|Operator may execute in the future
|WAIT_TIME
|Operator will be ready for execution after specified duration
|WAIT_EVENT
|Operator is waiting on an asynchronous event with unknown time interval
A failure in execution of any single operator stops the execution of all the operators.
Operators are naturally unscheduled from execution when their scheduling status reaches
NEVERstate.
By default, operators are always
READY, meaning they are scheduled to continuously execute their
compute() method. To change that behavior, some condition classes can be passed to the constructor of an operator. There are various conditions currently supported in the Holoscan SDK:
MessageAvailableCondition
DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition
CountCondition
BooleanCondition
PeriodicCondition
AsynchronousCondition
Conditions are AND-combined
An Operator can be associated with multiple conditions which define
it’s execution behavior. Conditions are AND combined to describe
the current state of an operator. For an operator to be executed by the
scheduler, all the conditions must be in
READY state and
conversely, the operator is unscheduled from execution whenever any one of
the scheduling term reaches
NEVER state. The priority of various states
during AND combine follows the
order
NEVER,
WAIT_EVENT,
WAIT,
WAIT_TIME, and
READY.
An operator associated with
MessageAvailableCondition is executed when the associated queue of the input port has at least a certain number of elements.
This condition is associated with a specific input port of an operator through the
condition() method on the return value (IOSpec) of the OperatorSpec’s
input() method.
The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the operator is specified by
min_size parameter (default:
1).
An optional parameter for this condition is
front_stage_max_size, the maximum front stage message count.
If this parameter is set, the condition will only allow execution if the number of messages in the queue does not exceed this count.
It can be used for operators which do not consume all messages from the queue.
This condition specifies that an operator shall be executed if the input port of the downstream operator for a given output port can accept new messages.
This condition is associated with a specific output port of an operator through the
condition() method on the return value (IOSpec) of the OperatorSpec’s
output() method.
The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the operator is specified by
min_size parameter (default:
1).
An operator associated with
CountCondition is executed for a specific number of times specified using its
count parameter.
The scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition can either be in
READY or
NEVER state.
The scheduling status reaches the
NEVER state when the operator has been executed
count number of times.
An operator associated with
BooleanCondition is executed when the associated boolean variable is set to
true.
The boolean variable is set to
true/
false by calling the
enable_tick()/
disable_tick() methods on the
BooleanCondition object.
The
check_tick_enabled() method can be used to check if the boolean variable is set to
true/
false.
The scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition can either be in
READY or
NEVER state.
If the boolean variable is set to
true, the scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition is set to
READY.
If the boolean variable is set to
false, the scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition is set to
NEVER.
The
enable_tick()/
disable_tick() methods can be called from any operator in the workflow.
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
// ...
if (<condition expression>) { // e.g. if (index_ >= 10)
auto my_bool_condition = condition<BooleanCondition>("my_bool_condition");
if (my_bool_condition) { // if condition exists (not true or false)
my_bool_condition->disable_tick(); // this will stop the operator
}
}
// ...
}
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
# ...
if <condition expression>: # e.g, self.index >= 10
my_bool_condition = self.conditions.get("my_bool_condition")
if my_bool_condition: # if condition exists (not true or false)
my_bool_condition.disable_tick() # this will stop the operator
# ...
An operator associated with
PeriodicCondition is executed after periodic time intervals specified using its
recess_period parameter.
The scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition can either be in
READY or
WAIT_TIME state.
For the first time or after periodic time intervals, the scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition is set to
READY and the operator is executed.
After the operator is executed, the scheduling status is set to
WAIT_TIME and the operator is not executed until the
recess_period time interval.
AsynchronousCondition is primarily associated with operators which are working with asynchronous events happening outside of their regular execution performed by the scheduler.
Since these events are non-periodic in nature, AsynchronousCondition prevents the scheduler from polling the operator for its status regularly and reduces CPU utilization.
The scheduling status of the operator associated with this condition can either be in
READY,
WAIT,
WAIT_EVENT or
NEVER states based on the asynchronous event it’s waiting on.
The state of an asynchronous event is described using
AsynchronousEventState and is updated using the
event_state() API.
|
AsynchronousEventState
|
Description
|READY
|Init state, first execution of
compute() method is pending
|WAIT
|Request to async service yet to be sent, nothing to do but wait
|EVENT_WAITING
|Request sent to an async service, pending event done notification
|EVENT_DONE
|Event done notification received, operator ready to be ticked
|EVENT_NEVER
|Operator does not want to be executed again, end of execution
Operators associated with this scheduling term most likely have an asynchronous thread which can update the state of the condition outside of it’s regular execution cycle performed by the scheduler.
When the asynchronous event state is in
WAIT state, the scheduler regularly polls for the scheduling state of the operator.
When the asynchronous event state is in
EVENT_WAITING state, schedulers will not check the scheduling status of the operator again until they receive an event notification.
Setting the state of the asynchronous event to
EVENT_DONE automatically sends the event notification to the scheduler.
Operators can use the
EVENT_NEVER state to indicate the end of its execution cycle.