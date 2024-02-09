Clock classes can be provided via a clock parameter to the Scheduler classes to manage the flow of time.

All clock classes provide a common set of methods that can be used at runtime in user applications.

The time() method returns the current time in seconds (floating point).

The timestamp() method returns the current time as an integer number of nanoseconds.

The sleep_for() method sleeps for a specified duration in ns. An overloaded version of this method allows specifying the duration using a std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> from the C++ API or a datetime.timedelta from the Python API.

The sleep_until() method sleeps until a specified target time in ns.

The RealtimeClock respects the true duration of conditions such as PeriodicCondition . It is the default clock type and the one that would likely be used in user applications.

In addition to the general clock methods documented above:

this class has a set_time_scale() method which can be used to dynamically change the time scale used by the clock.

the parameter initial_time_offset can be used to set an initial offset in the time at initialization.

the parameter initial_time_scale can be used to modify the scale of time. For instance, a scale of 2.0 would cause time to run twice as fast.

the parameter use_time_since_epoch makes times relative to the POSIX epoch ( initial_time_offset becomes an offset from epoch).

The ManualClock compresses time intervals (e.g. PeriodicCondition proceeds immediately rather than waiting for the specified period). It is provided mainly for use during testing/development.