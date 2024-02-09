Warning Data Flow Tracking is currently not supported between multiple fragments in a distributed application.

The Holoscan SDK provides the Data Flow Tracking APIs as a mechanism to profile your application and analyze the data flow between operators in the graph of a fragment.

Currently, data flow tracking is only supported between the root operators and leaf operators of a graph (support for tracking data flow between any pair of operators in a graph is planned in the future).

A root operator is an operator without any predecessor nodes

A leaf operator (also known as a sink operator) is an operator without any successor nodes.

When data flow tracking is enabled, every message is tracked from the root operators to the leaf operators. Then, the maximum (worst-case), average and minimum end-to-end latencies of one or more paths between the root and the leaf operators can be retrieved using the Data Flow Tracking APIs.

The API also provides the ability to retrieve the number of messages sent from the root operators.