Class HealthCheckRequest

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Class Documentation

class HealthCheckRequest : public PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message

Public Types

enum [anonymous]

Values:

enumerator kServiceFieldNumber

Public Functions

inline HealthCheckRequest()

~HealthCheckRequest() override

explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized)

HealthCheckRequest(const HealthCheckRequest &from)

inline HealthCheckRequest(HealthCheckRequest &&from) noexcept

inline HealthCheckRequest &operator=(const HealthCheckRequest &from)

inline HealthCheckRequest &operator=(HealthCheckRequest &&from) noexcept

inline void Swap(HealthCheckRequest *other)

inline void UnsafeArenaSwap(HealthCheckRequest *other)

inline HealthCheckRequest *New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena = nullptr) const final

void CopyFrom(const HealthCheckRequest &from)

inline void MergeFrom(const HealthCheckRequest &from)

PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear () final

bool IsInitialized() const final

size_t ByteSizeLong() const final

const char *_InternalParse(const char *ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext *ctx) final

uint8_t *_InternalSerialize(uint8_t *target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream *stream) const final

inline int GetCachedSize() const final

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData *GetClassData() const final

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final

inline void clear_service()

inline const std::string &service() const

template<typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename ...ArgT>
void set_service(ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

inline std::string *mutable_service()

inline PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string * release_service ()

inline void set_allocated_service(std::string *service)

template<typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT> inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void set_service (ArgT0 &&arg0, ArgT... args)

Public Members

Impl_ _impl_

Public Static Functions

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *descriptor()

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor *GetDescriptor()

static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection *GetReflection()

static inline const HealthCheckRequest &default_instance()

static inline const HealthCheckRequest *internal_default_instance()

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages = 0

static const ClassData _class_data_ = {::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, HealthCheckRequest::MergeImpl}

Protected Functions

explicit HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena *arena, bool is_message_owned = false)

Friends

friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper
friend struct ::TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto
inline friend void swap(HealthCheckRequest &a, HealthCheckRequest &b)

class _Internal
