Class Allocator
Defined in File allocator.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
Derived Types
public holoscan::BlockMemoryPool(Class BlockMemoryPool)
public holoscan::CudaStreamPool(Class CudaStreamPool)
public holoscan::UnboundedAllocator(Class UnboundedAllocator)
class Allocator : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Base class for all allocators.
Allocators are used to allocate resources such as memory or CUDA threads.
Subclassed by holoscan::BlockMemoryPool, holoscan::CudaStreamPool, holoscan::UnboundedAllocator
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline Allocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
- Allocator() = default
- Allocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Allocator *component)
- inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
- virtual bool is_available(uint64_t size)
- virtual nvidia::byte *allocate(uint64_t size, MemoryStorageType type)
- virtual void free(nvidia::byte *pointer)
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>