- class Application : public holoscan::Fragment
explicit Application(const std::vector<std::string> &argv = {})
Construct a new Application object.
This constructor parses the command line for flags that are recognized by App Driver/Worker, and removes all recognized flags so users can use the remaining flags for their own purposes.
The command line arguments are retrieved from /proc/self/cmdline so that the single-fragment application works as expected without any command line arguments.
The arguments after processing arguments are stored in the
argv_member variable and the reference to the vector of arguments can be accessed through the
argv()method.
- Parameters
~Application() override = default
Create a new fragment.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
Create a new fragment.
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
- Returns
std::string &description()
Get the application description.
- Returns
Application &description(const std::string &desc) &
Set the application description.
- Parameters
- Returns
Application &&description(const std::string &desc) &&
Set the application description.
- Parameters
- Returns
std::string &version()
Get the application version.
- Returns
Application &version(const std::string &version) &
Set the application version.
- Parameters
- Returns
Application &&version(const std::string &version) &&
Set the application version.
- Parameters
- Returns
std::vector<std::string> &argv()
Get the reference to the command line arguments after processing flags.
The returned vector includes the executable name as the first element.
- Returns
CLIOptions &options()
Get the reference to the CLI options.
- Returns
FragmentGraph &fragment_graph()
Get the fragment connection graph.
When two operators are connected through
add_flow(Fragment, Fragment), the fragment connection graph is automatically updated. The fragment connection graph is used to assign transmitters and receivers to the corresponding Operator instances in the fragment so that the application can be executed in a distributed manner.
- Returns
Add a fragment to the graph.
The information of the fragment is stored in the Graph object. If the fragment is already added, this method does nothing.
- Parameters
Add a flow between two fragments.
It takes two fragments and a vector of string pairs as arguments. The vector of string pairs is used to connect the output ports of the first fragment to the input ports of the second fragment. The input and output ports of the operators are specified as a string in the format of
<operator name>.<port name>. If the operator has only one input or output port, the port name can be omitted.
In the above example, the output port of the
blur_imageoperator in
fragment1is connected to the input port of the
sharpen_imageoperator in
fragment2. Since
blur_imageand
sharpen_imageoperators have only one output/input port, the port names are omitted.
The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object and can be accessed through the
fragment_graph()method.
If the upstream fragment or the downstream fragment is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
- Parameters
virtual void run() override
virtual std::future<void> run_async() override
Initialize the graph and run the graph asynchronously.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph asynchronously.
- Returns
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
If there are multiple output ports in the upstream operator or multiple input ports in the downstream operator, it shows an error message.
- Parameters
Add a flow between two operators.
An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.
If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.
In
port_pairs, an empty port name (“”) can be used for specifying a port name if the operator has only one input/output port.
If a non-existent port name is specified in
port_pairs, it first checks if there is a parameter with the same name but with a type of
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>in the downstream operator. If there is such a parameter (e.g.,
receivers), it creates a new input port with a specific label (
<parameter name>:<index>. e.g.,
receivers:0), otherwise it shows an error message.
For example, if a parameterInstead of creating a fixed number of input ports (e.g.,
receiverswant to have an arbitrary number of receivers,
source_videoand
tensor) and assigning them to the parameter (
receivers): You can skip the creation of input ports and assign them to the parameter (
receivers) as follows: This makes the following code possible in the Application’s
compose()method: Instead of: By using the parameter (
receivers) with
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>type, the framework creates input ports (
receivers:0and
receivers:1) implicitly and connects them (and adds the references of the input ports to the
receiversvector).
- Parameters
AppDriver &driver()
Get the application driver.
- Returns
AppWorker &worker()
Get the application worker.
- Returns
void process_arguments()
std::string app_description_ = {}
std::string app_version_ = {"0.0.0"}
CLIParser cli_parser_
std::vector<std::string> argv_
std::unique_ptr<FragmentGraph> fragment_graph_
std::shared_ptr<AppDriver> app_driver_
std::shared_ptr<AppWorker> app_worker_
static expected<SchedulerType, ErrorCode> get_distributed_app_scheduler_env()
static void set_scheduler_for_fragments(std::vector<FragmentNodeType> &target_fragments)
Set the scheduler for fragments object.
Set scheduler for each fragment to use multi-thread scheduler by default because UCXTransmitter/UCXReceiver doesn’t work with GreedyScheduler with the following graph.
Fragment (fragment1)
Fragment (fragment2)
Operator (op3)
Input ports
in1
in2
With the following graph connections, due to how UCXTransmitter/UCXReceiver works, UCX connections between op1 and op3 and between op2 and op3 are not established (resulting in a deadlock).
op1.out -> op3.in1
op2.out -> op3.in2
- Parameters
- friend class AppDriver
- friend class AppWorker
Application class.
An application acquires and processes streaming data. An application is a collection of fragments where each fragment can be allocated to execute on a physical node of a Holoscan cluster.
