Class Component
Defined in File component.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::Condition(Class Condition)
public holoscan::NetworkContext(Class NetworkContext)
public holoscan::Operator(Class Operator)
public holoscan::Resource(Class Resource)
public holoscan::Scheduler(Class Scheduler)
- class Component
-
Component() = default
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Component, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Component(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new Component object.
- Parameters
-
virtual ~Component() = default
-
inline int64_t id() const
Get the identifier of the component.
By default, the identifier is set to -1. It is set to a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
-
inline const std::string &name() const
Get the name of the component.
- Returns
-
inline void add_arg(const Arg &arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
-
inline void add_arg(Arg &&arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
-
inline void add_arg(const ArgList &arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
-
inline void add_arg(ArgList &&arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
-
inline std::vector<Arg> &args()
Get the list of arguments.
- Returns
-
inline virtual void initialize()
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const
Get a YAML representation of the component.
- Returns
-
std::string description() const
Get a description of the component.
- Returns
-
int64_t id_ = -1
-
std::string name_ = ""
-
Fragment *fragment_ = nullptr
-
std::vector<Arg> args_
- friend class Executor
Base class for all components.
This class is the base class for all components including
holoscan::Operator,
holoscan::Condition, and
holoscan::Resource. It is used to define the common interface for all components.
Subclassed by holoscan::Condition, holoscan::NetworkContext, holoscan::Operator, holoscan::Resource, holoscan::Scheduler
Public Functions
Protected Attributes
Friends