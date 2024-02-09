Class Condition

Base class for all conditions.

A condition is a predicate that can be evaluated at runtime to determine if an operator should execute. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Scheduling Term.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Public Functions

Condition ( ) = default

Condition ( Condition & & ) = default

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Condition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args ) Construct a new Condition object.

~Condition ( ) override = default

inline Condition & name ( const std :: string & name ) &

Set the name of the condition. Parameters name – The name of the condition. Returns The reference to the condition.

inline Condition & & name ( const std :: string & name ) &&

Set the name of the condition. Parameters name – The name of the condition. Returns The reference to the condition.

inline Condition & fragment ( Fragment * fragment )

Set the fragment of the condition. Parameters fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the condition. Returns The reference to the condition.

inline Condition & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > & spec )

Set the component specification to the condition. Parameters spec – The component specification. Returns The reference to the condition.

inline ComponentSpec * spec ( )

Get the component specification of the condition. Returns The pointer to the component specification.

inline std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get the shared pointer to the component spec. Returns The shared pointer to the component spec.

inline virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec )

Define the condition specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the condition. Returns YAML node including spec of the condition in addition to the base component properties.

inline const std :: string & name ( ) const

Get the name of the component. Returns The name of the component.

inline Fragment * fragment ( )

Get a pointer to Fragment object. Returns The Pointer to Fragment object.

inline void add_arg ( const Arg & arg )

Add an argument to the component. Parameters arg – The argument to add.

inline void add_arg ( Arg & & arg )

Add an argument to the component. Parameters arg – The argument to add.

inline void add_arg ( const ArgList & arg )

Add a list of arguments to the component. Parameters arg – The list of arguments to add.

inline void add_arg ( ArgList & & arg )

Add a list of arguments to the component. Parameters arg – The list of arguments to add.

Protected Attributes

std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_ The component specification.