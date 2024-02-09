Class Condition
Defined in File condition.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Component(Class Component)
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
-
class Condition : public holoscan::Component
Base class for all conditions.
A condition is a predicate that can be evaluated at runtime to determine if an operator should execute. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Scheduling Term.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Public Functions
- Condition() = default
- Condition(Condition&&) = default
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Condition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new Condition object.
- ~Condition() override = default
-
inline Condition &name(const std::string &name) &
Set the name of the condition.
- Parameters
- Returns
name – The name of the condition.
The reference to the condition.
-
inline Condition &&name(const std::string &name) &&
Set the name of the condition.
- Parameters
- Returns
name – The name of the condition.
The reference to the condition.
-
inline Condition &fragment(Fragment *fragment)
Set the fragment of the condition.
- Parameters
- Returns
fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the condition.
The reference to the condition.
Set the component specification to the condition.
- Parameters
- Returns
spec – The component specification.
The reference to the condition.
-
inline ComponentSpec *spec()
Get the component specification of the condition.
- Returns
The pointer to the component specification.
Get the shared pointer to the component spec.
- Returns
The shared pointer to the component spec.
-
inline virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec)
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the condition.
- Returns
YAML node including spec of the condition in addition to the base component properties.
-
inline const std::string &name() const
Get the name of the component.
- Returns
The name of the component.
-
inline Fragment *fragment()
Get a pointer to Fragment object.
- Returns
The Pointer to Fragment object.
-
inline void add_arg(const Arg &arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The argument to add.
-
inline void add_arg(Arg &&arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The argument to add.
-
inline void add_arg(const ArgList &arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The list of arguments to add.
-
inline void add_arg(ArgList &&arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
arg – The list of arguments to add.
Protected Attributes
- std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_
The component specification.
- bool is_initialized_ = false
Whether the condition is initialized.