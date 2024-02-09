Class DLManagedMemoryBuffer
Defined in File tensor.hpp
class DLManagedMemoryBuffer
Class to wrap the deleter of a DLManagedTensor.
This class is used with DLManagedTensorCtx class to wrap the DLManagedTensor.
A shared pointer to this class in DLManagedTensorCtx class is used as the deleter of the DLManagedTensorCtx::memory_ref
When the last reference to the DLManagedTensorCtx object is released, DLManagedTensorCtx::memory_ref will also be destroyed, which will call the deleter function of the DLManagedTensor object.
Public Functions
- explicit DLManagedMemoryBuffer(DLManagedTensor *self)
- ~DLManagedMemoryBuffer()