class DLManagedMemoryBuffer

Class to wrap the deleter of a DLManagedTensor.

This class is used with DLManagedTensorCtx class to wrap the DLManagedTensor.

A shared pointer to this class in DLManagedTensorCtx class is used as the deleter of the DLManagedTensorCtx::memory_ref

When the last reference to the DLManagedTensorCtx object is released, DLManagedTensorCtx::memory_ref will also be destroyed, which will call the deleter function of the DLManagedTensor object.

Public Functions

explicit DLManagedMemoryBuffer ( DLManagedTensor * self )