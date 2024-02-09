NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6  Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy

Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy : public holoscan::FragmentAllocationStrategy

Public Functions

virtual void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource &available_resource) override

virtual void on_add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement &resource_requirement) override

virtual holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule() override
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here