NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
Class GXFInputContext

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class GXFInputContext : public holoscan::InputContext

Class to hold the input context for a GXF Operator.

This class provides the interface to receive the input data from the operator using GXF.

Public Functions

GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)

Construct a new GXFInputContext object.

Parameters

  • execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.

  • op – The pointer to the GXFOperator object.

GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs)

Construct a new GXFInputContext object.

Parameters

  • execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.

  • op – The pointer to the GXFOperator object.

  • inputs – inputs The references to the map of the input specs.

gxf_context_t gxf_context() const

Get a pointer to the GXF execution runtime.

Returns

The pointer to the GXF context.

Protected Functions

virtual bool empty_impl(const char *name = nullptr) override

The implementation of the empty method.

Parameters

name – The name of the input port

Returns

True if the input port is empty or by default. Otherwise, false.

virtual std::any receive_impl(const char *name = nullptr, bool no_error_message = false) override

The implementation of the receive method.

Depending on the type of the data, this method receives a message from the input port with the given name.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the input port.

  • no_error_message – Whether to print an error message when the input port is not found.

Returns

The data received from the input port.

